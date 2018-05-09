With dry spell looming, alarm in Islamabad over water shortage

ISLAMABAD: Perturbed over prevailing 37 per cent water shortage, senators and irrigation authorities had a bigger shock on Tuesday to know about a looming dry season spanning at least two months that could put a question mark to next year’s agricultural and resultant economic output targets.

Members of Special Senate Committee on Water Scarcity led by PPP’s Maula Bux Chandio, irrigation authorities and members of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) had gathered to examine if Sindh was not getting its water share and how to address miseries of the farmers, particularly those at the tail.

Chairman and members of Irsa told the Senate panel that the regulator could hardly do anything in the given circumstances and regulatory framework to minimise water shortage in Sindh as both the major provinces — Sindh and Punjab — were facing an equal shortage of about 37pc at present.

Any solution to Sindh’s problems, they said, could come from political leadership, possibly with the engagement of chief ministers of the two provinces. It, however, should be kept in mind that even if Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif agreed to spare some water out of its reduced share, it would be at the cost of agricultural loss to Punjab.

Situation now requires high level attention for a solution, Irsa officials tell senators

Syed Mazhar Ali Shah from Sindh also confirmed that both provinces were facing equal water shortage. He said there was no water available at the moment in the system that could be transferred to Sindh and even if an attempt is made, it would take 15-20 days to reach tail-end farmers particularly downstream of Kotri when sowing period would already be over. He, however, emphasised that it should be ensured that whenever river flows improve, these should be released for Sindh instead of opening of link canals or storage in reservoirs.

Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Director General Dr Ghulam Rasool told the meeting that prospects of rainfall in May and June were not encouraging. “The two months would be drier and warmer than normal,” he said, adding “mostly dry season would prevail” during this period and monsoon was anticipated in the first week of July.

“Pakistan is going to suffer a lot in terms of water,” a top weather pundit said, adding the previous predictions of climate change implications were getting right and usual monsoon season of June-September had come to an end in August last year.

Members of the water regulator, provincial irrigation authorities and weather experts on repeated questions from senators emphasised that the only solution to the country’s water problems was the construction of at least two dams simultaneously to conserve about 29 million acre feet going down the sea in floods and also to recoup about 30pc existing storage capacity already lost to silting.

Senator Sassui Palijo of PPP said the people in Thatta, Badin and other areas in downstream Kotri were not even getting drinking water and it had become difficult for her to visit constituency.

An official said the water shortage currently stood at 37pc at rim station but the alarming situation and declining river inflows could increase them, ranging from 50-55pc in case weather forecasts turn correct.

The committee asked to have more consultations among the provincial members to see what could be done to ensure that water is released for distribution to Sindh as soon as is it is available. It asked members from both provinces to use every possible platform to take the matter of water scarcity and efficient water management with their respective governments.

Members of the committee agreed that while the panel will finalise its own recommendations on the matter which has adversely affected sowing of Kharif crops, Irsa should also raise the issue at appropriate forums. The committee also decided to hear Water and Power Development Authority in the next meeting.

Ms Palijo reiterated the demand to immediately close down two link canals, where discharges had been drastically reduced, and stop filling of Mangla dam to facilitate sowing of Kharif crops in Sindh province. The committee, led by Chandio, was constituted on an adjournment motion of Palijo to look into ‘emergency-like situation’ in Sindh due to water shortage.

Senators from Sindh said acute water shortage, if remained, would cause irreparable loss of sugarcane, cotton and chilli crops. They were told by Irsa that contrary to common belief, Chashma-Jhelum and Taunsa-Punjnad Link were not flood canals but part of the Indus Basin Development Programme of 1960 involving construction of two dams, five barrages and seven canals of which only two canals had been completed.

The senators were told that no specific reservoir or barrage belonged to any province under the water apportionment accord of 1991 and the water resources were a common pool out of which provinces had settled shares. The provinces had the right to make adjustments within their shares and from any source without affecting others.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2018