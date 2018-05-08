Trump says 'disastrous' Iran deal an embarrassment for United States

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the US withdrawal from what he called the “defective” multinational nuclear deal with Iran, and said Washington would reinstate sanctions against the Islamic republic.

“The Iran deal is defective at its core,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House. “I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.”

He called Tehran the world's leading state sponsor of terror, and decried its influence in the Middle East.

'France, Germany, Britain 'regret' Trump's decision'

French President Emmanuel Macron said France, Germany and Britain regretted US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“France, Germany, and the UK regret the US decision to leave the JCPOA (Iran deal). The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We will work collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity, and stability in the Middle-East, notably Syria, Yemen, and Iraq,” he added.

Pompeo heading to Pyongyang to prepare summit

Trump further announced that Washington's chief diplomat Mike Pompeo is on his way to North Korea to prepare for a landmark nuclear summit.

“At this very moment, Secretary Pompeo is on his way to North Korea in preparation for my upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un,” Trump said, in a White House address.

Pompeo, who met Kim in Pyongyang last month while he was still director of the CIA, will arrive in the North in “virtually an hour,” Trump said.

In addition to planning the summit, due later this month or early in June, Pompeo has been pressing the regime to release three detained US citizens.