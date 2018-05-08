DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Abdul Aziz to resume Friday sermons at Lal Masjid, Shuhada Foundation announces

Shakeel QararMay 08, 2018

Email


Maulana Abdul Aziz of Lal Masjid notoriety will address the Friday sermon at the mosque on May 11 after a gap of over three years, the mosque's Shuhada Foundation announced on Tuesday.

According to a press release by the Lal Masjid foundation, the cleric — who was acquitted from all 35 cases against him in January last year — last addressed a Friday sermon at the mosque in December 2014.

The release said that Aziz was the legal khateeb (the sermon-giver) of the mosque and expressed hope that the administration will not prevent him from speaking as he has been cleared by courts in all cases against him.

The Islamabad Capital Terrirtory (ICT) administration has earlier stated that Aziz had ceased to be khateebafter the orders of his appointment were withdrawn in 2004 following a fatwa he issued against the army and its operation in Waziristan.

In 2014, activists who had been at the forefront of protests against the Army Public School attack in Peshawar had alleged that they had received death threats from Aziz's supports after protesting the Lal Masjid cleric's refusal to condemn the attack.

Last year, the capital administration had foiled an attempt by the Shuhada Foundation to hold a conference to mark 10 years of the Lal Masjid operation by imposing a ban on all political and religious activities by the foundation, declaring it an "unregistered entity".

Aziz had been scheduled to speak at the conference.

Aziz, who emerged out of Lal Masjid in a burqa to flee an operation at the mosque in 2007, has remained under scrutiny for his threats to activists and his association with and support for the militant Islamic State group.

On July 10, 2007 the army had launched an operation against Lal Masjid after repeated negotiations with the mosque and the neighbouring Jamia Hufsa's administration failed, with those inside refusing to lay down their arms after weeks of terrorising citizens in the locale.

The operation, launched to put an end to acts like kidnapping of Chinese citizens for allegedly running a brothel and threats of suicide attacks, had ended with the killing of over 100 alleged militants and 11 soldiers.

A number of cases were registered against Aziz in the aftermath of the operation.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Najum
May 08, 2018 07:48pm

Radd-ul-Fasaad is only meant for civilian politicians.

nationalist
May 08, 2018 08:06pm

Extremely disappointing and dangerous....

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Years in the making

Years in the making

In our collective mourning for the loss of freedom of expression, few seem to recall that we’ve been here before.

Editorial

May 08, 2018

Attack on minister

THE threat had never quite receded and now may be on the verge of exploding. Serious, urgent and unified action is...
May 08, 2018

Kashmiri killings

THE year so far has been a bloody one for India-held Kashmir as some 120 people have been killed in various violent...
May 08, 2018

Law of the hammer

DO the laws of judicial gravity apply equally to a man throwing a shoe at an officer of the court as they do to the...
May 07, 2018

No protection for coal miners

THE frequency of mining accidents should not numb officials and the public to the terrible human toll the accidents...
May 07, 2018

Gaza protests

FOR the past six weeks, every Friday thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been marching to the Israeli border to...
May 07, 2018

Drug-testing proposal

THERE is no shortage in Pakistan of attempts to address grave issues through superficially thought-out ideas or...