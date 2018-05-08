DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Justice Munib Akhtar takes oath as Supreme Court judge

Dawn.com | Haseeb BhattiMay 08, 2018

Email


Sindh High Court (SHC) judge Justice Munib Akhtar on Tuesday took oath after his elevation to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar administered the oath to Justice Akhtar at a ceremony organised for the purpose.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the ceremonial hall inside the Supreme Court building. Besides SC judges, advocate generals, office-bearers of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), and senior lawyers also attended the event.

President Mamnoon Hussain had approved the app­ointment of Justice Akhtar as an SC judge on Saturday, while the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had recommended his elevation to the top court on April 15, Dawn reported.

The Parliamentary Com­mittee on the Judges Appo­intment had endorsed the recommendation, ignoring criticism by some sections of law­yers’ community who were of the view that being number four on the seniority list, Justice Akhtar did not deserve to be elevated to the SC. This was the reason that the Sindh Bar Council’s (SBC) representatives held a press conference last week in which they said that elevation of Justice Akhtar to the SC after bypassing three senior judges was in violation of the judgement announced in the Al-Jihad Trust case that set a precedent for appointment of judges.

The elevation was reportedly questioned by PBC representative Yousaf Laghari who noted that three senior SHC judges, as well as the chief justices of other high courts, have not been considered.

However, Laghari was told that it was not the first time that a junior judge had been considered for the apex court. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and CJP Nisar were also elevated to the apex court when retired Justice Khawaja Mohammad Sharif was Lahore High Court’s chief justice.

The SC in its judgement in the Faqir Khokhar case has already maintained that elevation of a judge to the SC is a fresh appointment and a junior judge can also be considered for this.

It may be mentioned that the date of appointment of Justice Akhtar and the other three senior judges is the same i.e. September 25, 2009. The other three judges attained seniority since they were older in age.

According to the official website of the SHC, the date of birth of Justice Akhtar is Dec 14, 1963. The date of birth of SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Sheikh is Oct 3, 1961, senior puisne judge Irfan Saadat Khan Feb 7, 1963 and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi June 6, 1963.

Justice Akhtar is a son-in-law of former law minister Khalid Anwar and is considered a fine jurist in the legal fraternity.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Javed
May 08, 2018 06:03pm

Ideally, a supreme court judge should be free from the encumbrance of retirement.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Years in the making

Years in the making

In our collective mourning for the loss of freedom of expression, few seem to recall that we’ve been here before.

Editorial

May 08, 2018

Attack on minister

THE threat had never quite receded and now may be on the verge of exploding. Serious, urgent and unified action is...
May 08, 2018

Kashmiri killings

THE year so far has been a bloody one for India-held Kashmir as some 120 people have been killed in various violent...
May 08, 2018

Law of the hammer

DO the laws of judicial gravity apply equally to a man throwing a shoe at an officer of the court as they do to the...
May 07, 2018

No protection for coal miners

THE frequency of mining accidents should not numb officials and the public to the terrible human toll the accidents...
May 07, 2018

Gaza protests

FOR the past six weeks, every Friday thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been marching to the Israeli border to...
May 07, 2018

Drug-testing proposal

THERE is no shortage in Pakistan of attempts to address grave issues through superficially thought-out ideas or...