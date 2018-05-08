DAWN.COM

Training aircraft crashes in Lahore; pilot, co-pilot survive

Wasim RiazUpdated May 08, 2018

The site of the plane crash. — DawnNewsTV
The pilot and trainee co-pilot of a small training aircraft were slightly wounded when their plane crashed into a populated area of Lahore's Garden Town after experiencing technical difficulties, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday.

According to DawnNewsTV, firefighters were quickly able to contain a fire which had erupted after the plane crash landed.

Rescue 1122 teams transported the plane's pilot, Muhammad Faheem, and co-pilot, Hasham, to a nearby hospital. Doctors confirmed that the two men had received only minor injuries.

The nature of the technical fault that led to the crash has yet to be determined.

Pro Pakistani
May 08, 2018 05:34pm

Unfortunate incident! Thank to Almighty that the pilots and others are safe and sound.

