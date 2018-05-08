Training aircraft crashes in Lahore; pilot, co-pilot survive

The pilot and trainee co-pilot of a small training aircraft were slightly wounded when their plane crashed into a populated area of Lahore's Garden Town after experiencing technical difficulties, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday.

According to DawnNewsTV, firefighters were quickly able to contain a fire which had erupted after the plane crash landed.

Rescue 1122 teams transported the plane's pilot, Muhammad Faheem, and co-pilot, Hasham, to a nearby hospital. Doctors confirmed that the two men had received only minor injuries.

The nature of the technical fault that led to the crash has yet to be determined.