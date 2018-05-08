Training aircraft crashes in Lahore; pilot, co-pilot survive
May 08, 2018
The pilot and trainee co-pilot of a small training aircraft were slightly wounded when their plane crashed into a populated area of Lahore's Garden Town after experiencing technical difficulties, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday.
According to DawnNewsTV, firefighters were quickly able to contain a fire which had erupted after the plane crash landed.
Rescue 1122 teams transported the plane's pilot, Muhammad Faheem, and co-pilot, Hasham, to a nearby hospital. Doctors confirmed that the two men had received only minor injuries.
The nature of the technical fault that led to the crash has yet to be determined.
Comments (1)
Unfortunate incident! Thank to Almighty that the pilots and others are safe and sound.