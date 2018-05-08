No 'circus', 'neelam ghar' to be allowed on TV this Ramazan: IHC
No 'circus' or neelam ghar will be allowed to be broadcast on TV this Ramazan, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui said on Tuesday while hearing a case concerning the implementation of the broadcast regulator's code of conduct for Ramazan transmissions and morning shows on television.
A Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) representative present for the hearing submitted the watchdog's guidelines for Ramazan transmissions and assured the court that all channels would have to abide by them.
Justice Siddiqui ordered that the airing of the Azan (call to prayer) five times a day must also be made mandatory for all channels. "There is no bigger breaking news for Muslims than the Azan," he said.
"Channels air dance, music and advertisements at Azan timings. PTV has also stopped airing Azan," he regretted. He warned that a ban would be imposed on Ramazan transmissions if this "circus" continued.
"If things are to continue this way, let's remove 'Islamic Republic' from Pakistan's name," he said.
The judge also remarked that it was the responsibility of the state to protect "Islamic identity and beliefs".
Upon inquiring, he was informed that the Pakistan Broadcasters Association's (PBA) counsel was on leave. "Let him know that no move [to circumvent the rules] will work this Ramazan," he said.
He then asked for a report on how many of the 117 channels operating in Pakistan air the call to prayer before adjourning the case till tomorrow.
Full banned and content of religious program should be approved by designated religious body no one should be allowed to publish any content related to religion on any media without their approval period.
I like the move .... because it will make happen what I wish to happen in Pakistan.
Good news. More signs that Pakistan is maturing as a nation and not mindlessly imitade foreign cultures.
Glad to hear something good from court after such a long time. Love you Judge....
Excellent. Very well and on time decision.
Bravo. Another commendable decision from IHK. Such programs especially morning shows must be banned forever to protect Islamic values.
Good Move. Really Appreciated.
Appreciated,,,, very bold move.... Not only in ramadan, in common days the azan should be broadcasted... And channels should not play vulgar and nasty advertisements
Good one
The ban should have been not only during this Ramadan but all Ramadans in the coming years.
really appreciated.
Useless TV shows must go. TV channels should not be allowed make a mockery of Ramazan. Freedom of operating restaurants should continue though.
Extremely Good Decisions, We have to do character building of this nation.
Excellent!
I don't understand how Educated Pakistanis support all this. Such commitment should be towards work, development and value addition to the country.
Namaz is compulsory in or outside Ramadan, then why Azan compulsory during Ramadan only ?
Bravo!!
This is one of the best decision i have heard in recent times. Our country is going out of control in every aspect, and someone must stand up to stop it. Salute to honorable judges! Please keep it up and the nation is with you and every person/ institution who is trying to fix the issues.
Very good news. At least , we are free from actors and actresses giving lectures on Islam.
Similar rule should be placed for youtube and online entertainment channels
Back to square one,.