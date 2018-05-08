DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No 'circus', 'neelam ghar' to be allowed on TV this Ramazan: IHC

Mohammad ImranMay 08, 2018

Email


No 'circus' or neelam ghar will be allowed to be broadcast on TV this Ramazan, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui said on Tuesday while hearing a case concerning the implementation of the broadcast regulator's code of conduct for Ramazan transmissions and morning shows on television.

A Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) representative present for the hearing submitted the watchdog's guidelines for Ramazan transmissions and assured the court that all channels would have to abide by them.

Justice Siddiqui ordered that the airing of the Azan (call to prayer) five times a day must also be made mandatory for all channels. "There is no bigger breaking news for Muslims than the Azan," he said.

"Channels air dance, music and advertisements at Azan timings. PTV has also stopped airing Azan," he regretted. He warned that a ban would be imposed on Ramazan transmissions if this "circus" continued.

"If things are to continue this way, let's remove 'Islamic Republic' from Pakistan's name," he said.

The judge also remarked that it was the responsibility of the state to protect "Islamic identity and beliefs".

Upon inquiring, he was informed that the Pakistan Broadcasters Association's (PBA) counsel was on leave. "Let him know that no move [to circumvent the rules] will work this Ramazan," he said.

He then asked for a report on how many of the 117 channels operating in Pakistan air the call to prayer before adjourning the case till tomorrow.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

1000 characters
SMI
May 08, 2018 04:29pm

Full banned and content of religious program should be approved by designated religious body no one should be allowed to publish any content related to religion on any media without their approval period.

Delhiite
May 08, 2018 04:31pm

I like the move .... because it will make happen what I wish to happen in Pakistan.

Ahmed
May 08, 2018 04:33pm

Good news. More signs that Pakistan is maturing as a nation and not mindlessly imitade foreign cultures.

shahid
May 08, 2018 04:49pm

Glad to hear something good from court after such a long time. Love you Judge....

Kamran
May 08, 2018 04:49pm

Excellent. Very well and on time decision.

Tahir saleem
May 08, 2018 04:52pm

Bravo. Another commendable decision from IHK. Such programs especially morning shows must be banned forever to protect Islamic values.

Umer
May 08, 2018 04:52pm

Good Move. Really Appreciated.

fahad
May 08, 2018 04:54pm

Appreciated,,,, very bold move.... Not only in ramadan, in common days the azan should be broadcasted... And channels should not play vulgar and nasty advertisements

Imran Ghumman
May 08, 2018 05:00pm

Good one

haider shaikh
May 08, 2018 05:00pm

The ban should have been not only during this Ramadan but all Ramadans in the coming years.

Bilawal Ali
May 08, 2018 05:03pm

really appreciated.

Sajjad memon
May 08, 2018 05:09pm

Useless TV shows must go. TV channels should not be allowed make a mockery of Ramazan. Freedom of operating restaurants should continue though.

Patriotic
May 08, 2018 05:09pm

Extremely Good Decisions, We have to do character building of this nation.

Apache
May 08, 2018 05:14pm

Excellent!

Eric
May 08, 2018 05:18pm

I don't understand how Educated Pakistanis support all this. Such commitment should be towards work, development and value addition to the country.

Irfan_Sydney
May 08, 2018 05:24pm

Namaz is compulsory in or outside Ramadan, then why Azan compulsory during Ramadan only ?

Raaz
May 08, 2018 05:24pm

Bravo!!

salman
May 08, 2018 05:25pm

This is one of the best decision i have heard in recent times. Our country is going out of control in every aspect, and someone must stand up to stop it. Salute to honorable judges! Please keep it up and the nation is with you and every person/ institution who is trying to fix the issues.

MAHFOOZ UR RAHMAN
May 08, 2018 05:29pm

Very good news. At least , we are free from actors and actresses giving lectures on Islam.

Asad
May 08, 2018 05:35pm

Similar rule should be placed for youtube and online entertainment channels

Abbasshah
May 08, 2018 05:36pm

Back to square one,.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Years in the making

Years in the making

In our collective mourning for the loss of freedom of expression, few seem to recall that we’ve been here before.

Editorial

May 08, 2018

Attack on minister

THE threat had never quite receded and now may be on the verge of exploding. Serious, urgent and unified action is...
May 08, 2018

Kashmiri killings

THE year so far has been a bloody one for India-held Kashmir as some 120 people have been killed in various violent...
May 08, 2018

Law of the hammer

DO the laws of judicial gravity apply equally to a man throwing a shoe at an officer of the court as they do to the...
May 07, 2018

No protection for coal miners

THE frequency of mining accidents should not numb officials and the public to the terrible human toll the accidents...
May 07, 2018

Gaza protests

FOR the past six weeks, every Friday thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been marching to the Israeli border to...
May 07, 2018

Drug-testing proposal

THERE is no shortage in Pakistan of attempts to address grave issues through superficially thought-out ideas or...