SC wraps up Katas Raj case after cement factories agree to find alternate water source

Haseeb BhattiUpdated May 08, 2018

The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrapped up the Katas Raj suo motu case after the cement factories put forward a proposal that they would find an alternative water source and pay for the water they use until then.

The top court, in November last year, had taken notice of reports that the pond in the Katas Raj temple complex was drying up because cement factories nearby were drawing a large amount of water through a number of sub-soil wells.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, had heard the case. During earlier proceedings, the court had ordered the federal and Punjab governments to form a special committee of experts to save the fabled Hindu temple.

Read: SC wants govt to save Katas Raj temples

On Tuesday, Bestway Cement and DG Khan Cement proposed that they would submit Rs2bn — Rs1.5bn by Bestway, 0.5bn by DG Khan — as security until they are able to find an alternate source of water. They said they would build a small dam in the area, the outflow of which will be maintained in a way that the pond at Katas Raj is not adversely affected. They also proposed to pay the Punjab government for the water that they use until then.

The CJP noted that the cement factories would also have to improve their smoke exhaust systems keeping in view global standards. "If needed, the court will have the smoke exhaust system checked," he said.

He said that the factories should not cause pollution in the area and must ensure the pond in Katas Raj temple is filled.

He also noted that the chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) — responsible for maintenance of religious properties and worship places of Hindus and Sikhs — should be from a minority group.

The court had, earlier this year, dismissed PML-N veteran Siddiqul Farooq from his ETPB chairmanship.

"It is our responsibility to take care of the worship places of minorities," the chief justice said.

The CJP said that the pond should be filled through natural means while Justice Ijazul Ahsan noted that the water levels in the area would rise once water pumps at the factories are shut down.

Additional Advocate General Asma Hamid informed the court that until alternate arrangements for water provision are made, the Punjab government would charge the factories for water usage, the tariff for which is yet to be decided.

The factories are currently using water from a nearby river and underground sources.

The court then wrapped up the case. It has yet to pass an order or formally accept the factories' proposal.

The Katas Raj temple in Chakwal is one of the holiest sites in Hindu mythology. Legend has it that, after the death of his wife Sati, Lord Shiva cried so inconsolably that his tears formed a pond that came to be known as the Katas Raj pond. Around this pond, temples were built dedicated to the Hindu dieties Shiva, Ram and Hanuman.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 08, 2018 03:38pm

Excellent, wonderful and outstanding example and precedent set to sageguard, protect, sustain and promote the rights and previleges of all minorities by the great Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan including their properties, houses, customs, rites, practices and places of worship in the "Land of the Pure." Keep it up and hang on tough.

Madeeh
May 08, 2018 03:45pm

Its not just the temple pond.

The wells and ponds of the entire salt range all the way to peer khara area have went down drastically. Will they see some benefits of this? What exactly s this "alternate source"?

Mangal
May 08, 2018 03:47pm

We are thankful to you sir!

Ali
May 08, 2018 03:47pm

another landmark achievement of our SC.

optimistic
May 08, 2018 03:49pm

The difference between India and Pakistan: Babri Mosque versus Katas Raj

My Advice
May 08, 2018 03:52pm

So now it takes SC to resolve issues in every day life, while civil administration officers should have been it all along. Why such lawlessness continued for so long, why CM, ministers and high officials were not doing their job to stop many wrongdoings for so many years?

Akram
May 08, 2018 04:18pm

That's the way to do it.

Ifti
May 08, 2018 04:44pm

The factories will delay this ,and when people forget it will b business ausua.Factories should have been immediately stopped from using drilled waterSo that they should have felt the linch immediatly

El Cid
May 08, 2018 04:46pm

An indication of water wars to come!

Jady
May 08, 2018 04:52pm

@Madeeh rightly so

imdadali
May 08, 2018 04:57pm

Merit based decision by honrable apex court regarding disposal of waste water of cement factory neaby katas raj temple as the waste water of factory have made their flow toward temple and it shall cause finally damage the historical old decade temple.

Majid
May 08, 2018 04:59pm

Thats amazing! I belong to the same area and know the adverse effects that people are suffering due to these factories. Its good for the area's economy like jobs etc. but they have to adopt such measures to control the air pollution.

Javed
May 08, 2018 05:55pm

This is a delaying tactic by the cement factories, as it could theoretically take them a hundred years to 'find' an alternative water source due to 'technical difficulties'.

Murtaza Mandviwala
May 08, 2018 06:56pm

Excellent...this woulve never been recovered if it was for politicians

