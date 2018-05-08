DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC suspends Ishaq Dar's Senate membership

Haseeb BhattiUpdated May 08, 2018

Email


The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Senate membership of former finance minister Ishaq Dar after he failed to appear before the court today.

Dar's lawyer informed the court that he was unwell which is why he had been unable to appear before the court.

"Whenever someone is ill, their medical certificate is presented," remarked Justice Ijazul Ahsan, rejecting Dar's medical report.

The court gave orders of his suspension from Senate while hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Nawazish Ali Pirzada — who had received 12 votes as a Senate candidate on technocrat seat from Punjab against Dar's 155.

Read: The insider: Ishaq Dar

The case was adjourned until after Eidul Fitr after Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announced he was going abroad for two weeks.

Senator-elect Dar has been suffering from left arm and chest pains resulting from a spinal issue in his neck and may require surgery if his condition does not improve within a month, the SC was informed yesterday.

The apex court had summoned the former finance minister, who has been in London since October 2017 and was declared absconder by an accountability court in a corruption reference, on May 8 in a petition challenging his election to the Senate.

A medical report submitted by Dar's counsel in the SC yesterday, which has been issued by the London Neurosurgery Partnership and dated April 26, stated that Dar has also had cardiac issues and had to undergo an emergency stent implant in the past.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Years in the making

Years in the making

In our collective mourning for the loss of freedom of expression, few seem to recall that we’ve been here before.

Editorial

May 08, 2018

Attack on minister

THE threat had never quite receded and now may be on the verge of exploding. Serious, urgent and unified action is...
May 08, 2018

Kashmiri killings

THE year so far has been a bloody one for India-held Kashmir as some 120 people have been killed in various violent...
May 08, 2018

Law of the hammer

DO the laws of judicial gravity apply equally to a man throwing a shoe at an officer of the court as they do to the...
May 07, 2018

No protection for coal miners

THE frequency of mining accidents should not numb officials and the public to the terrible human toll the accidents...
May 07, 2018

Gaza protests

FOR the past six weeks, every Friday thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been marching to the Israeli border to...
May 07, 2018

Drug-testing proposal

THERE is no shortage in Pakistan of attempts to address grave issues through superficially thought-out ideas or...