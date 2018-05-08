SC places ex-PM adviser Shujaat Azeem on ECL for his alleged role in PIA losses

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered to place the name of retired captain Shujaat Azeem, former special assistant to prime minister on aviation, on the Exit Control List (ECL) after viewing a presentation on massive losses to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case concerning the proposed privatisation of the national carrier.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued notices to authorities against eight illegal appointments in the airline. All the parties were ordered to submit their reply within the next 15 days. The chief justice also directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to look into the matter.
The chief justice, however, praised the incumbent Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Abbasi who was also present in the court. Chief Justice Nisar vowed "not to spare those who inflicted heavy losses upon the national flag carrier".
The chief justice recalled that a new organisation of aviation was established in 2013 and Azeem was appointed as an adviser on aviation in the same year.
Azeem in the past was embroiled in a controversy before the court for being court-martialled and a dual national (Canadian and Pakistani).
Economist Farrukh Saleem, who was assisting the court in the case and had been asked on the last hearing to submit a report on the losses, showed a presentation, explaining the losses incurred by PIA between 2008 to 2017.
According to the presentation, the PIA has suffered a total loss of Rs360 billion since 2008. Among the reasons for the losses, Saleem mentioned PIA spending more than its revenue, being under political influence, packages and association policy.
The airline had owed Rs412bn during the period under review. The airline paid Rs9bn in 2016 for the lease of aeroplanes. A total of 45 planes had been taken on lease during the last 10 years. According to the report, the airline had procured several spare parts of some planes in 1990 which haven't been used as yet. The airline suffered a loss of Rs6.67bn for grounding a leased aeroplane.
The national flag carrier suffered a loss of Rs5bn for distributing 287,000 tickets in 2013. The PIA showed medical expenditures of Rs3bn in 2016.
The chief justice in his remarks said he knows who was bestowed with catering contracts and who made a housing society [on the airline's money]. He directed all former managing directors of the airline to submit their written replies in the next 15 days on the presentation.
Comments (21)
But is he in the country. ?????
The society, its ethos are plunged to an abysmal chasm. Every institution, every one as a matter of fact in this country paints a sorry state of affairs. Who is responsible? I think we all are!!
great going Mr. chief Justice!! More power to you, May the force be with you, Inshallah!!!!!
Shujaat Azeem actually did well for both the PIA and the general aviation sector in Pakistan.
A big salute to honorable chief justice for upholding rule of law & for making the corrupts accountable ...
Shujaat Azeem made Sukh Chain housing society at expense of PIA.
Thankyou Mr. CJ. The nation is bring crushed under constantly increasing heavy external debt and PIA is inflicting high loses due to corruption.
Its interesting that court had ordered Mr Azeem to be on ECL. This is in contrast with Musharraf's case where court said Govt should decide who should or who shouldn't be on ECL.
Well done the wonderful and powerful Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for nipping the corruption kingpin of PIA in the bud. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Just put their's name on.ECL is not enough. It is yet to.be investigated that why PIA which was few years before was making huge profit now facing deficit and is being driven towards sale. Still overseas Pakistanies prefer PIA to other most renowned air lines while travelling to and fro. The responsibilities may be fixed and those who are found directly or indirectly.to ruin this national asset may be taken to task.
Very good decision, thx mr CJ, they were thinking that they are unreachable
Ex-Pm has brought us shame and suffering nothing positive.
Like the all the other institutions of the (lack of) administration absolutely no accountability!
is he in Pakistan?
That is a good development.
I personally know a few people who were associated with PIA during the 80s through 2012.... They are neither bashful nor embrarrassed to brag that they really took maximum advantage of PIA by moving their families abroad; traveled to all sorts of places for free, expanded their personal businesses and imported luxuries with PIA cargo without paying a penny in charges or duties. Now they are collecting retirement benefits, generous retirement and still able to get 10-12 tickets a year for free to anywhere in the World, thanks to inter-line agreements.
Sad to see how many openly looted and ran the airline to the ground at Taxpayer's expense.
Please ensure that he does not leave Pakistan, if he is inside the country. He is a Canadian National.
He actually did a great job for civil aviation, there was no aviation policy for 15 years before he came, he helped PIA get new planes, and brought in new equipment, he tried his best and without salary and this is how you treat honest man, only because he was appointed by Nawaz
@Abid Incorrect. Sukh Chayn housing society in Lahore was made between 2004 to 2006. Years before Shujaat Azeem was anywhere near PIA. I personally know some of the investors who invested in it in 2004/2005.
Chief Marshal Law Administrator is doing a fine job.
@Abid
Categorically untrue! The society was made by several business men after taking loans from local banks, paying the loans off in full and delivering a world class socirty to the people!
Well done CJ sahib. What were previous doing may I respectfully ask.
Good protective step. Any person on leadership positions involved or suspected must be put on ECL list as they all have foreign bank accounts and properties. Why NS and his family are not?