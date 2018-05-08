DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US watchdog says donors to Afghanistan fuelling corruption

Allison JacksonMay 08, 2018

Email


KABUL: Foreign donors have flooded Afghanistan with more money than it can absorb, exacerbating corruption and fuelling the drawn-out conflict, US independent auditor John Sopko has said in an interview with AFP.

The comments by the US government’s special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction (SIGAR) followed the recent stinging assessment of the World Bank’s handling of the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF).

SIGAR found there was little oversight of how and where more than $10 billion contributed by 34 donor nations and agencies since 2002 had been spent.

The World Bank also was unable to accurately evaluate the impact of the money.

Sopko said the mishandling of the ARTF highlighted broader problems with the many billions in foreign reconstruction spending in Afghanistan since 2001, adding the report was a “wake up call” for the international community.

“We exacerbated it [corruption] by pouring too much money, too fast, [into] too small a country and the key is with too little oversight,” Sopko told AFP in Kabul.

“We ignored corruption early on. We ignored the corrupt officials we were giving money to, the warlords, the petty bosses who then later grew extremely wealthy.”

Such corruption is helping to fuel the protracted conflict, now in its 17th year, by eroding support for the Afghan government and morale among its security forces “who are fighting and dying”, Sopko said.

His remarks came as SIGAR’s latest quarterly report showed a “sharp decline” in the number of Afghan military personnel, while the Taliban and other insurgent groups have gained increasing control over the population.

The World Bank has conceded that it “agrees with much of the SIGAR report”.

‘Broken tools’

Sopko also was searing in his criticism of Washington, particularly the State Department, and its failure to adequately support American operations in Afghanistan.

Diplomats, aid workers and soldiers had been given a “box of broken tools” to rebuild the country, he said.

Pressure to spend money too quickly, short-term assignments and restrictions on travel beyond the US embassy in Kabul had hampered reconstruction efforts.

“Our construction program­mes, our development progra­mmes are like an assembly line ... if you try to slow it down you’re the monkey wrench,” Sopko said.—AFP

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Years in the making

Years in the making

In our collective mourning for the loss of freedom of expression, few seem to recall that we’ve been here before.

Editorial

May 08, 2018

Attack on minister

THE threat had never quite receded and now may be on the verge of exploding. Serious, urgent and unified action is...
May 08, 2018

Kashmiri killings

THE year so far has been a bloody one for India-held Kashmir as some 120 people have been killed in various violent...
May 08, 2018

Law of the hammer

DO the laws of judicial gravity apply equally to a man throwing a shoe at an officer of the court as they do to the...
May 07, 2018

No protection for coal miners

THE frequency of mining accidents should not numb officials and the public to the terrible human toll the accidents...
May 07, 2018

Gaza protests

FOR the past six weeks, every Friday thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been marching to the Israeli border to...
May 07, 2018

Drug-testing proposal

THERE is no shortage in Pakistan of attempts to address grave issues through superficially thought-out ideas or...