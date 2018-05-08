DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB official caught ‘stealing’ Nawaz cases’ documents

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated May 08, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: A security guard of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday foiled an attempt by a bureau officer to ‘steal’ important documents related to corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members being tried in the accountability court.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal awarded a cash prize of Rs10,000 and an appreciation certificate to Abid Hussain for performing his duty with diligence, dedication, utmost honesty and dedication.

“Abid Hussain foiled an attempt to bring out some important and sensitive documents by the NAB officer from the bureau’s headquarters,” a statement issued from the NAB headquarters said.

Meanwhile, a source in NAB told Dawn that the officer was trying to take some important documents (related to Sharif family’s Panama Leaks cases) secretly. However, the security guard stopped him on the gate and informed his colleagues about the theft.

The name of the official has so far been kept secret by the bureau and the documents have been recovered from him.

“The chairman NAB appreciated the dedication of Mr Hussain who prevented important documents from going into wrong hands,” the statement said.

He expressed the hope that other security staff would also follow in the footsteps of Mr Hussain and perform their duties with dedication and commitment. The chairman has ordered an inquiry against the officer who tried to steal the documents.

But NAB’s all documents related to the Sharifs’ references had already been submitted to the accountability court and their photocopies can be taken from the courts on payment.

However, some believed that it might be possible that the documents recovered from the NAB officer would have not been available in the court for the general public.

The accused officer would appear before an inquiry committee constituted by the NAB chairman.

He would also be interrogated under whose order he was stealing the documents and to whom he would have been going to hand over the papers.

A NAB spokesman said following the incident the bureau had further tightened the security in and around the headquarters and directorate concerned had been asked to increase security personnel’s level of vigilance.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Shiib
May 08, 2018 12:35pm

What a shame...The father and daughter will go to such low level....Can the nation expect from these so called leaders to drive our beloved country to its real potential..It is a time for all of us to ponder...

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Years in the making

Years in the making

In our collective mourning for the loss of freedom of expression, few seem to recall that we’ve been here before.

Editorial

May 08, 2018

Attack on minister

THE threat had never quite receded and now may be on the verge of exploding. Serious, urgent and unified action is...
May 08, 2018

Kashmiri killings

THE year so far has been a bloody one for India-held Kashmir as some 120 people have been killed in various violent...
May 08, 2018

Law of the hammer

DO the laws of judicial gravity apply equally to a man throwing a shoe at an officer of the court as they do to the...
May 07, 2018

No protection for coal miners

THE frequency of mining accidents should not numb officials and the public to the terrible human toll the accidents...
May 07, 2018

Gaza protests

FOR the past six weeks, every Friday thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been marching to the Israeli border to...
May 07, 2018

Drug-testing proposal

THERE is no shortage in Pakistan of attempts to address grave issues through superficially thought-out ideas or...