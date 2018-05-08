NAB official caught ‘stealing’ Nawaz cases’ documents

ISLAMABAD: A security guard of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday foiled an attempt by a bureau officer to ‘steal’ important documents related to corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members being tried in the accountability court.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal awarded a cash prize of Rs10,000 and an appreciation certificate to Abid Hussain for performing his duty with diligence, dedication, utmost honesty and dedication.

“Abid Hussain foiled an attempt to bring out some important and sensitive documents by the NAB officer from the bureau’s headquarters,” a statement issued from the NAB headquarters said.

Meanwhile, a source in NAB told Dawn that the officer was trying to take some important documents (related to Sharif family’s Panama Leaks cases) secretly. However, the security guard stopped him on the gate and informed his colleagues about the theft.

The name of the official has so far been kept secret by the bureau and the documents have been recovered from him.

“The chairman NAB appreciated the dedication of Mr Hussain who prevented important documents from going into wrong hands,” the statement said.

He expressed the hope that other security staff would also follow in the footsteps of Mr Hussain and perform their duties with dedication and commitment. The chairman has ordered an inquiry against the officer who tried to steal the documents.

But NAB’s all documents related to the Sharifs’ references had already been submitted to the accountability court and their photocopies can be taken from the courts on payment.

However, some believed that it might be possible that the documents recovered from the NAB officer would have not been available in the court for the general public.

The accused officer would appear before an inquiry committee constituted by the NAB chairman.

He would also be interrogated under whose order he was stealing the documents and to whom he would have been going to hand over the papers.

A NAB spokesman said following the incident the bureau had further tightened the security in and around the headquarters and directorate concerned had been asked to increase security personnel’s level of vigilance.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2018