Chief justice is doing what should be done by govt regulators, says Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday remarked that Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has taken on the job of government regulators.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government welcomes the chief justice's visit. Unlike other provinces, we want the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to visit us and take stock of our performance, we want the chief justice to assess how we have performed," Khan said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

"We want the chief justice to assess if there is a difference in the way the province functions now, in comparison to the past," he said, while adding that his government never made any claims about, "turning this province into Paris, like Shahbaz Sharif does.

"We simply said that we would make existing systems better," the PTI chairman said.

He added: "The most important job of a government is to provide quality health, education and justice to its people, that is what we have tried to do."

"Our history says that past governments have not been able to deliver these basic facilities, which is why the chief justice is doing the job of government regulators," Imran Khan said, while inviting the chief justice to look into the PTI government's progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The chief justice should make a committee and compare KP government's performance with that of other provincial governments in the past five years," Khan added.

"We cannot place advertisements in newspapers like them, therefore we would like the chief justice to evaluate the development we have done in education, justice and health sector," Khan concluded.