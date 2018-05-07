DAWN.COM

ECP commissions software for online scrutiny of nomination papers

Fahad Chaudhry May 07, 2018

The Election Commission (ECP) of Pakistan on Monday instructed the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to create a special software for online scrutiny of nomination papers to be filed by candidates taking part in the upcoming general elections.

The orders were issued to Nadra during a meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Raza.

The software, according to the ECP spokesperson, would link the ECP with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the State Bank of Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that Nadra, after completing the family trees of the election candidates and finalising the software, will seek permission from the ECP for its usage, following which returning officers would be able to access it.

The FIA has reportedly been made a part of the candidates' scrutiny procedure for the first time, sources told DawnNewsTV.

During the meeting today, the election commission's DG Information Technology said that during the 2013 polls, 26,000 aspiring legislators had submitted their nomination papers; of them, only 16,000 were accepted.

It is expected that up to 30,000 candidates will file their nomination papers for the 2018 elections, the DG added.

The idea to create a central automated online system for scrutiny of nomination papers and screen out tax evaders, loan defaulters, beneficiaries of written-off loans as well as convicts was floated prior to the 2013 polls as well.

However, the proposed programme, for reasons unknown, had not come to fruition.

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

