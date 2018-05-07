Attack on Ahsan Iqbal result of appeasing Faizabad protesters, says Nawaz

A day after Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was attacked by a suspect believed to be affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik, ousted premier Nawaz Sharif described the situation as "a matter of grave concern" for the entire country.

Referring to the distribution of money to supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following the Faizabad sit-in and subsequent standoff with security forces in Islamabad last year, Sharif said: "This is the result of the distribution of Rs1,000 to the protesters. If the protesters had not been given Rs1,000 each, perhaps this day would not have come."

Speaking to reporters outside the accountability court in Islamabad, Sharif pointed out that the attack on the PML-N stalwart was "not a matter of routine".

"I would like to know — and not just I, but many people would like to know — why was the money distributed, and with what motive? This question remains, and one day the reality will come to light. If this matter can be resolved now, then it should be resolved now," he said.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a corner meeting in his constituency in Narowal. The suspect arrested for the assassination attempt is reported to have been associated with the TLP.

The TLP has issued a statement condemning the attack, instead painting the incident as some sort of pre-election conspiracy that should be probed by the government.

'No one responded to judges' questions'

Nawaz Sharif, while referring to an ongoing case in the Islamabad High Court pertaining to the Faizabad sit-in, pointed out that Justice Shaukat Siddiqui had "asked the relevant questions [about the protests], to which there was no response".

"Similarly, no one responded to questions raised by [Supreme Court] Justice Qazi Faez Isa," he added, who is also hearing a case on the matter in the apex court.

The 20-day-long sit-in ended after an agreement was reached between the government and the leaders of the TLP, in which the former conceded to the the latter's demands — including dropping all the cases against the protesters.

The army played a role as a mediator between both parties, and the agreement document ends by crediting Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and his representative team for their "special efforts" that led to the agreement being signed.

Justice Siddiqui questioned the legal standing of the agreement, saying that none of the terms could be legally justified. Additionally, both justices Siddiqui and Isa have raised questions over the role of the army in the mediation.

"This country belongs to all of us. The citizens own this country," Nawaz added. "Enough is enough, the citizens have been treated like peasants for the last 70 years but now the future must be better."

'Failed attempt to restrict political activity'

Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq described the assassination attempt on Ahsan Iqbal as a "failed attempt to restrict political activity".

"The culture of intolerance in the country must be discouraged," he asserted. "Extremism should not harm the political process, and all schools of thought must come together to condemn these acts of terror."

"We will need to take organised steps to curb this culture of intolerance. All political parties are united in creating a favourable political environment for timely elections and continuation of the democratic process," he added. "The entire nation is strongly opposed to extremism and intolerance."