Interior minister's would-be assassin showed affiliation with Tehreek-i-Labbaik: DC Narowal

A suspect who was arrested for the assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday evening has a declared affiliation with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA), it emerged late last night.

In a preliminary report sent to the Punjab chief secretary hours after the attack, the Narowal deputy commissioner reported that the suspect had identified himself as Abid Hussain, son of Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Verum village, Tehsil Shakargarh of Narowal district.

"He further showed his affiliation with Tahrik-e-Labbaik [sic]," the DC's letter read.

A copy of the letter sent to the chief secretary by DC Narowal. — DawnNewsTV

Abid had allegedly fired at Iqbal from a distance of some 15 yards after the interior minister wrapped up a corner meeting in his constituency in Narowal yesterday evening.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz had earlier told Dawn that the 22-year-old suspect, who was arrested from the spot in Kanjroor town of Shakargarh tehsil, had confessed to attempting to assassinate the minister over the issue of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat (finality of prophethood).

District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar told reporters that the suspect had managed to slip into the gathering carrying a 30-bore weapon, which he later pulled out and fired at the minister.

Thankfully, the people standing around the assailant overpowered him before he could fire a second shot at his target. The policemen present at the site then arrested the suspect, seized his weapon and shifted him to a police station. The motorcycle of the suspect is also in police custody.

"Police is investigating the matter further," said the DC's letter.

TLYRA condemns attack

Meanwhile, TLYRA issued a statement condemning the attack on the minister. TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri, in a joint statement, demanded that the government initiate a judicial inquiry into the attack.

The attack on the minister, just months ahead of the 2018 general elections, needs to be probed, they said, adding that TLYRA is a peaceful religio-political party that believes in change through political struggle and democratic processes.

Minister shifted to ICU after surgeries

Iqbal underwent two consecutive surgeries and has now been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Services Hospital in Lahore.

The medical superintendent of the Services Hospital, Dr Ameer, said Iqbal was in stable condition and the minister will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

Iqbal will be kept under treatment at the hospital till his recovery, the doctor added.

According to the medical superintendent, doctors had decided not to remove the bullet from Iqbal's body as the procedure could create some complications. The bullet had fractured an elbow joint of the minister before burrowing into his abdomen, the doctor said.

On Sunday, the interior minister was rushed to the District Headquarters Hos­pital after he the assassination attempt. After being administered first aid there, he was airlifted to the Services Hospital in Lahore to undergo surgery.