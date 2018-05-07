Naeem Bukhari denies he was attacked

LAHORE: Prominent lawyer Naeem Bukhari has denied reports that anyone had pushed him at an underground train station in London that caused him multiple injuries.

Talking to a TV correspondent in a London hospital, Mr Bukhari said he lost balance while alighting from the train as he was feeling drowsy during the journey to the Marble Arch station.

The lawyer, who is associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, said he was recovering well and might be discharged from the hospital in next two to three days.

According to a news report, the British Transport Police said they had no evidence of any attack on the lawyer.

