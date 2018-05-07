DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Naeem Bukhari denies he was attacked

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 07, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Prominent lawyer Naeem Bukhari has denied reports that anyone had pushed him at an underground train station in London that caused him multiple injuries.

Talking to a TV correspondent in a London hospital, Mr Bukhari said he lost balance while alighting from the train as he was feeling drowsy during the journey to the Marble Arch station.

The lawyer, who is associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, said he was recovering well and might be discharged from the hospital in next two to three days.

According to a news report, the British Transport Police said they had no evidence of any attack on the lawyer.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Who is Ahsan Iqbal?

Who is Ahsan Iqbal?

Iqbal has to his credit Pakistan's first national IT policy which was formulated upon his initiative.

Opinion

The Pakhtuns &amp; the Baloch

The Pakhtuns & the Baloch

Pakistani nationalism needs to be interrogated through its multiple variants to understand what it is.

Editorial

May 07, 2018

No protection for coal miners

THE frequency of mining accidents should not numb officials and the public to the terrible human toll the accidents...
May 07, 2018

Gaza protests

FOR the past six weeks, every Friday thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been marching to the Israeli border to...
May 07, 2018

Drug-testing proposal

THERE is no shortage in Pakistan of attempts to address grave issues through superficially thought-out ideas or...
May 06, 2018

A landmark verdict?

A MONUMENTAL plunder of land has, at the very least, been highlighted in the highest court of justice. Led by a...
May 06, 2018

Labourers’ murder

THE unremitting violence in Balochistan has claimed another set of victims. On Friday, migrant workers installing a...
May 06, 2018

Mobile phones in Wana

AFTER a 10-year mobile network interruption in South Waziristan, reports of the restoration of communication ...