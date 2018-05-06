Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal injured in assassination attempt during Narowal corner meeting
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was shot at and injured during a corner meeting in Narowal's Kanjrur tehsil on Sunday, in what Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif described as an "assassination attempt".
The interior minister's condition is said to be out of danger.
The CM Punjab, condemning the attack, said: "Just spoke to him and he is in high spirits."
District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar told DawnNewsTV that Iqbal was shot by the assailant ─ who was also present at the corner meeting ─ with a 30-bore pistol from a distance of 20 yards.
He sustained a bullet wound in his right shoulder, the DPO added.
The interior minister was initially shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Narowal following the attack, but will be airlifted in a helicopter to Lahore where he will receive further medical treatment, family sources confirmed.
PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry confirmed that Iqbal's condition was stable and he was out of danger.
The suspected shooter was taken into custody. He was identified as a local 20 to 22-year-old youth residing in the jurisdiction of the Shah Gharib police station in Kanjrur tehsil.
The Punjab government, confirming the arrest, said the suspect "is being interrogated by the police".
Shahbaz Sharif tweeted: "Those who indulged in this heinous act will be brought to justice. PML-N will not be browbeaten into submission."
"I am personally overseeing the investigation," he added.
The CM Punjab also sought a report from the inspector general (IG) Punjab and directed the authorities to take action against the culprit.
Arrangements have been made and Ahsan Iqbal will soon be airlifted to Services Hospital in Lahore on the directives of Shahbaz Sharif.
Meanwhile, the provincial health department has declared emergency situation at Doctors Hospital as well. It has also asked orthopaedics and neurosurgeons in Services Hospital to remain on alert.
Condemnations pour in
Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and other PPP leaders also condemned the attack on Ahsan Iqbal. "We have to put a stop to such incidents" said the PPP co-chairman.
"Hope he recovers soon and thoughts, prayers with his family," Leader of the Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman said.
"PTI strongly condemns attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal," Fawad Chaudhry tweeted. PTI chief also send a short tweet condemning the incident.
"Political differences notwithstanding, physical targeting of any politician is simply not acceptable. Sadly, intolerance and violence are becoming endemic in our society," PTI's Shireen Mazari said in her tweet.
Also condemning the incident, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq demanded that the hidden elements behind the incident be uncovered.
Jamaat-i- Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Ahsan Iqbal and termed it a “cowardly act”. "Unseen forces behind the attack must be unveiled," he added.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also condemned the incident and sent his best wishes for Iqbal's early recovery.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
Comments (81)
This is not good at all. Names of those who master-minded this attack should be publicly disclosed and brought to justice.
2013 election replay of when PPP election campaign was targeted. This time it's PML-N and first shots have been fired.
Sad incident
This is bad irrespective of political affiliation or interests since Mr. Iqbal represents Pakistan as a state and this should never happen to anyone. Wish him and all others across the country a speedy recovery.
desperate measure to get sympathy from people.
Conspiracy
Enemies of Pakistan are trying to destabilize the country.
This shows all our claims to eliminate the terorists have failed.
@ejaz and you have fallen that low that instead of writing few words of condolence you are worried about politics. Be human at l least
He should immediately nominate Imran khan and PTI in the FIR
This news does not bode well. I hope he makes a quick recovery and nations prayers are with him and his family.
Even interior minister isn't safe, what about common man?
I m sure IK is behind this.
@ejaz .no one could think as low as you have thought.bravo
@ejaz are you actually serious??!! What absolute rubbish!
This seems their drama as ahsan iqbal is due to appear in court and his disqualification is imminent
The outcome of preaching of hate, intolerance to other’s point of view. To terrorize the parties and representatives not to run a campaign
Inside job.
Violence in any form should not be acceptable.
Forget common people even the ministers, rich or powerful are not remotely safe in Pakistan !!
Orchestrated to garner sympathy votes.
It is believed the person who shot Ahsan Iqbal is a PTI worker. Now PTI will say he has nothing to do with us. I can tell you PTI is in deep trouble now.
@ejaz I am sorry people are blaming you for your comments. I know it's not your fault. After all your are a PTI supporter. I expect the same from you.
@Farukh pathetic
This is a very bad precedent being set by some abnormal criminal minded People who don't like peaceful gatherings and processions. Just imagine all the other political leaders making speeches from behind a bullet-proof glass shield from now on. What message would it convey to the outside world and what will they think about us as a nation? Very sad incident. The culprit should be given an exemplary punishment so that the other people think 100 times before committing such a heinous crime. I wish Ahsan Iqbal speedy recovery and good health. The value of a human being is much higher than our political differences and conflict of opinions.
@Irfan Gowani : You don't know IK at all. Please refrain from giving such irresponsible comments. Thanks
Wishing Ahsan Iqbal best of health and best of luck! If Pakistan has to function as a democratic country then there should be zero tolerance for any incident of violence. I resolutely condemn this despicable act of violence.
The Interior Minister himself is not safe. How can he safeguard us Pakistanis?
No sane and democratic minded human being can endorse this behavior.Such miscreants exist in every political party and all politicians are responsible to create an atmosphere of Goondaism.No one is "SHAREEF". I wish Ahsan Iqbal a speedy recovery.
Total drama to gain sympathy vote. He is going to be disaqualified
@Irfan_Sydney it’s not about being a supporter of PTI or MQM or PSP or any other political party, it’s about the destruction that the leader and ministers of this party has caused to Pakistan and its economy and the poor people.
@Imtiaz Mahmood couldn’t agree more
This act must be condemned by all. It is also important to seriously think about reasons behind producing such highly charged and hateful environment which is leading to such deplorable intolerance and irresponsible aggression.
While PML-N is going down the drain, they would stoop as low as they can to get public's trust and sympathy. I urge everyone not fall for this conspiracy. However i do wish Ahsan Iqbal a quick recovery.
Election stunt and nothing else. Blame game will start by exposing the shooter.
Ahsan Iqbal has been hit in the shoulder and injury is minor and not life threatening. He is being shifted to Lahore for further treatment from the district headquarters hospital Narowal. If a minister cannot be treated for minor injuries then one can imagine what level of medical facilities are available to common citizens in Narowal? Another landmark achievement of PMLN.
There it is election is coming closer. Don’t believe anything Pakistani politicians come up with. It’s just another stunt.
Really condemn the incident but why is there no hospital in Narowal to treat him. Why being airlifted to Lahore.
This is an attack on the democratic process and should be condemned irrespective of party affiliation. Wake up Pakistan, condemn terrorism in unequivocal terms.
Indian angencies working day and night , do sobatoge Pakistan in every angle .. wake up Pakistan counter it .. otherwise it will be too late
I totally condemn such cowardly incidents, no matter who they are. Is this part of dirty politics to gain sympathies? - time will tell, as anything is possible in
an undemocratic society, which is based on corrupt practices, injustice and unethical principles!
Seems like a last minute desperate attempt to save the party and his boss. Is there any video of him actually getting shot?! Cant trust these goons. Not at all!
such a sad incident, another dark day in the history of the country. Pakistani nation should pray for the speedy recover of Ahsan Iqbal.
@ejaz , Nonsense, who will get shot himself to gain sympathy.
Very sad. Intolerable. The incident should be thoroughly investigated and be published to the public. The guilty should be punished according to law.
@Zulfiqar Enemies are within . Look onwards you will find them.
I believe this was a drama written and directed by NS to get sympathy for the upcoming election.
Whatever differences we have debate it pls dont go to the extend of killing people.Dont shatter people's family n love.
Same game started as it was played in 2013 elections. Same people are behind this attack. Enough is enough.
Attempting to kill someone is absolutely not acceptable. There should be a free and transparent inquiry to ascertain the facts. Given the charged up political scenario, in all probability some personal score may have been attempted with the planning of throwing the blame on political differences. Only a real transparent inquiry will help catch the culprit.
If we had two-terms laws, and get out of the dynastic non-sense, and let new people take the responsibilities, we may avoid such incidents.
@Khalid . Utter nonsense. Please proove before you make any allegations. Let the truth come and trust me you will be embarrassed
Very sad incident. Get well soon
Why do I feel this is orchestrated to gain sympathy votes?
he and his party needs sympathy votes all is staged drama.
Whatever political differences we had with him , but this is tragic and condemnable.
Task is given to remove PML-N Important members one by one thru partial Justice or thru any other illegal means,bottom line and the goal is to defeat this party in next selection instead off election.
@Osman ... I wonder where a 20 year old got himself a .380 pistol.
@ejaz, well said
@Zulfiqar Pakistan has no enemies except itself.blame game won't last for long.
Very unfortunate.
Nobody is pointing the fact that on court orders security of high risk people have been reduced that may be one of the reason
@Irfan_Sydney .... That is unclear. The PTI has hardly responsible for FATA bandits and the religious troubled. Anyone could have put a pistol in the hands of a mentally ill person and pointed him in the direction of the interior minister.
Pure inside job to save from NAB.
Paid stunt to generate sympathy.
Hope he recovers well and be able to compete in elections as planned. I also sincerely hope that the way he has been treated medically, he makes sure ALL PAKISTANIS regardless of ethnicities, religion or social class receive similar quality of care. That will make this nation period and prosperous.
What a sorry state of affair, even home minister is not secure in the country..
Shahbaz Sharif tweeted: "Those who indulged in this heinous act will be brought to justice. PML-N will not be browbeaten into submission."
Wish he had expressed same sentiments for the massacre at Model Town.
This is very bad and must be condemned. Naeem Bokhari, Senior Advocate Supreme Court (my law class fellow) is attacked in London and Ahsan Attacked in his home town Narowal speak too bad about us. One can differ with others but it does not justify to attack alike in revenge. If leaders are attacked now then what could be the situation when they face each other in election. BTW, when Interior Minister is not safe in his home town then how can others be safe is my very naive question which one but Ahsan, Interior Minister himself must reply. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com
This attack is done by Khadim Hussain Rizvi followers.
@Khan So you are saying that PMLN came to power in the last election by selection and not election. if not, why selection now and not then.
@Zulfiqar , this mentality will lead nowhere. Let the investigation get completed and come up with your conspiracy theories.
PMLN is next part in power. IK has no chance due to his non stop broken record rhetoric.
Nawaz Sharif is playing the Altaf Hussain game by having his own party member shot to secure votes. Sigh!
Everything bad that happens to PMLN has to have a “mastermind” behind it... nothing can be taken at face value... although saying that, this kind of stuff should not be happening... security situation of Pakistan is only abit better then before - Army and government has a lot of work to do...
@ejaz they don’t need sympathy they actually do things like make projects while other complain and offer no advice or alternatives. It’s easy to criticize and even easier to falsify claims.
At this critical juncture the criminal acts like this show the desperation on all sides. If the person involved is arrested he should be interrogated why he went to such extremes.
@Irfan Gowani Looks like your comments are as desperate to put the blame on someone, as is the person who did this act..
@Khan Sounds like rumor mills are already activated to take and make political advantage through finger pointing. What a shame?
@Pro Bono Publico Nawaz Shariff for public sympathy
@ejaz Someone is shot and may have even died so please be sympathetic or do not write bad words.