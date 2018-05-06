DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal injured in assassination attempt during Narowal corner meeting

Dawn.com | Shakeel Qarar | Imran SadiqUpdated May 06, 2018

Email


Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was shot at and injured during a corner meeting in Narowal's Kanjrur tehsil on Sunday, in what Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif described as an "assassination attempt".

The interior minister's condition is said to be out of danger.

The CM Punjab, condemning the attack, said: "Just spoke to him and he is in high spirits."

District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar told DawnNewsTV that Iqbal was shot by the assailant ─ who was also present at the corner meeting ─ with a 30-bore pistol from a distance of 20 yards.

He sustained a bullet wound in his right shoulder, the DPO added.

The interior minister was initially shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Narowal following the attack, but will be airlifted in a helicopter to Lahore where he will receive further medical treatment, family sources confirmed.

PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry confirmed that Iqbal's condition was stable and he was out of danger.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody. He was identified as a local 20 to 22-year-old youth residing in the jurisdiction of the Shah Gharib police station in Kanjrur tehsil.

The Punjab government, confirming the arrest, said the suspect "is being interrogated by the police".

Shahbaz Sharif tweeted: "Those who indulged in this heinous act will be brought to justice. PML-N will not be browbeaten into submission."

"I am personally overseeing the investigation," he added.

The CM Punjab also sought a report from the inspector general (IG) Punjab and directed the authorities to take action against the culprit.

Arrangements have been made and Ahsan Iqbal will soon be airlifted to Services Hospital in Lahore on the directives of Shahbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the provincial health department has declared emergency situation at Doctors Hospital as well. It has also asked orthopaedics and neurosurgeons in Services Hospital to remain on alert.

Condemnations pour in

Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and other PPP leaders also condemned the attack on Ahsan Iqbal. "We have to put a stop to such incidents" said the PPP co-chairman.

"Hope he recovers soon and thoughts, prayers with his family," Leader of the Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman said.

"PTI strongly condemns attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal," Fawad Chaudhry tweeted. PTI chief also send a short tweet condemning the incident.

"Political differences notwithstanding, physical targeting of any politician is simply not acceptable. Sadly, intolerance and violence are becoming endemic in our society," PTI's Shireen Mazari said in her tweet.

Also condemning the incident, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq demanded that the hidden elements behind the incident be uncovered.

Jamaat-i- Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Ahsan Iqbal and termed it a “cowardly act”. "Unseen forces behind the attack must be unveiled," he added.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also condemned the incident and sent his best wishes for Iqbal's early recovery.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (81)

1000 characters
Pro Bono Publico
May 06, 2018 06:55pm

This is not good at all. Names of those who master-minded this attack should be publicly disclosed and brought to justice.

Imtiaz Mahmood
May 06, 2018 07:02pm

2013 election replay of when PPP election campaign was targeted. This time it's PML-N and first shots have been fired.

Zahir
May 06, 2018 07:04pm

Sad incident

Khattak
May 06, 2018 07:05pm

This is bad irrespective of political affiliation or interests since Mr. Iqbal represents Pakistan as a state and this should never happen to anyone. Wish him and all others across the country a speedy recovery.

ejaz
May 06, 2018 07:06pm

desperate measure to get sympathy from people.

SMI
May 06, 2018 07:10pm

Conspiracy

Zulfiqar
May 06, 2018 07:11pm

Enemies of Pakistan are trying to destabilize the country.

Farhan
May 06, 2018 07:15pm

This shows all our claims to eliminate the terorists have failed.

Nomi Goraya
May 06, 2018 07:16pm

@ejaz and you have fallen that low that instead of writing few words of condolence you are worried about politics. Be human at l least

Saad Khan
May 06, 2018 07:16pm

He should immediately nominate Imran khan and PTI in the FIR

Dr Haroon
May 06, 2018 07:18pm

This news does not bode well. I hope he makes a quick recovery and nations prayers are with him and his family.

Nitin
May 06, 2018 07:19pm

Even interior minister isn't safe, what about common man?

Irfan Gowani
May 06, 2018 07:20pm

I m sure IK is behind this.

Saood
May 06, 2018 07:20pm

@ejaz .no one could think as low as you have thought.bravo

Waqar Aziz
May 06, 2018 07:21pm

@ejaz are you actually serious??!! What absolute rubbish!

Farukh
May 06, 2018 07:21pm

This seems their drama as ahsan iqbal is due to appear in court and his disqualification is imminent

Javed
May 06, 2018 07:30pm

The outcome of preaching of hate, intolerance to other’s point of view. To terrorize the parties and representatives not to run a campaign

Osman
May 06, 2018 07:30pm

Inside job.

Ayub
May 06, 2018 07:32pm

Violence in any form should not be acceptable.

Nomansland
May 06, 2018 07:32pm

Forget common people even the ministers, rich or powerful are not remotely safe in Pakistan !!

Prateik
May 06, 2018 07:33pm

Orchestrated to garner sympathy votes.

Irfan_Sydney
May 06, 2018 07:37pm

It is believed the person who shot Ahsan Iqbal is a PTI worker. Now PTI will say he has nothing to do with us. I can tell you PTI is in deep trouble now.

Irfan_Sydney
May 06, 2018 07:41pm

@ejaz I am sorry people are blaming you for your comments. I know it's not your fault. After all your are a PTI supporter. I expect the same from you.

Bash
May 06, 2018 07:41pm

@Farukh pathetic

SkyHawk
May 06, 2018 07:49pm

This is a very bad precedent being set by some abnormal criminal minded People who don't like peaceful gatherings and processions. Just imagine all the other political leaders making speeches from behind a bullet-proof glass shield from now on. What message would it convey to the outside world and what will they think about us as a nation? Very sad incident. The culprit should be given an exemplary punishment so that the other people think 100 times before committing such a heinous crime. I wish Ahsan Iqbal speedy recovery and good health. The value of a human being is much higher than our political differences and conflict of opinions.

SkyHawk
May 06, 2018 07:53pm

@Irfan Gowani : You don't know IK at all. Please refrain from giving such irresponsible comments. Thanks

Asif A. Shah
May 06, 2018 07:53pm

Wishing Ahsan Iqbal best of health and best of luck! If Pakistan has to function as a democratic country then there should be zero tolerance for any incident of violence. I resolutely condemn this despicable act of violence.

jamal
May 06, 2018 07:59pm

The Interior Minister himself is not safe. How can he safeguard us Pakistanis?

AMJAD KHAN
May 06, 2018 08:00pm

No sane and democratic minded human being can endorse this behavior.Such miscreants exist in every political party and all politicians are responsible to create an atmosphere of Goondaism.No one is "SHAREEF". I wish Ahsan Iqbal a speedy recovery.

Talha
May 06, 2018 08:03pm

Total drama to gain sympathy vote. He is going to be disaqualified

Karachi walla
May 06, 2018 08:08pm

@Irfan_Sydney it’s not about being a supporter of PTI or MQM or PSP or any other political party, it’s about the destruction that the leader and ministers of this party has caused to Pakistan and its economy and the poor people.

Rashid
May 06, 2018 08:08pm

@Imtiaz Mahmood couldn’t agree more

Shahid
May 06, 2018 08:09pm

This act must be condemned by all. It is also important to seriously think about reasons behind producing such highly charged and hateful environment which is leading to such deplorable intolerance and irresponsible aggression.

Emerging Pakistan
May 06, 2018 08:11pm

While PML-N is going down the drain, they would stoop as low as they can to get public's trust and sympathy. I urge everyone not fall for this conspiracy. However i do wish Ahsan Iqbal a quick recovery.

Gerry dcunha
May 06, 2018 08:11pm

Election stunt and nothing else. Blame game will start by exposing the shooter.

Jaj
May 06, 2018 08:12pm

Ahsan Iqbal has been hit in the shoulder and injury is minor and not life threatening. He is being shifted to Lahore for further treatment from the district headquarters hospital Narowal. If a minister cannot be treated for minor injuries then one can imagine what level of medical facilities are available to common citizens in Narowal? Another landmark achievement of PMLN.

kamran
May 06, 2018 08:13pm

There it is election is coming closer. Don’t believe anything Pakistani politicians come up with. It’s just another stunt.

Abdullah
May 06, 2018 08:13pm

Really condemn the incident but why is there no hospital in Narowal to treat him. Why being airlifted to Lahore.

RC
May 06, 2018 08:19pm

This is an attack on the democratic process and should be condemned irrespective of party affiliation. Wake up Pakistan, condemn terrorism in unequivocal terms.

Khalid
May 06, 2018 08:20pm

Indian angencies working day and night , do sobatoge Pakistan in every angle .. wake up Pakistan counter it .. otherwise it will be too late

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 06, 2018 08:22pm

I totally condemn such cowardly incidents, no matter who they are. Is this part of dirty politics to gain sympathies? - time will tell, as anything is possible in
an undemocratic society, which is based on corrupt practices, injustice and unethical principles!

Its Me
May 06, 2018 08:24pm

Seems like a last minute desperate attempt to save the party and his boss. Is there any video of him actually getting shot?! Cant trust these goons. Not at all!

ZTech
May 06, 2018 08:29pm

such a sad incident, another dark day in the history of the country. Pakistani nation should pray for the speedy recover of Ahsan Iqbal.

zia
May 06, 2018 08:29pm

@ejaz , Nonsense, who will get shot himself to gain sympathy.

Abrar Khan
May 06, 2018 08:32pm

Very sad. Intolerable. The incident should be thoroughly investigated and be published to the public. The guilty should be punished according to law.

Manjeet kocchar
May 06, 2018 08:35pm

@Zulfiqar Enemies are within . Look onwards you will find them.

Iqbal Malik
May 06, 2018 08:37pm

I believe this was a drama written and directed by NS to get sympathy for the upcoming election.

Krishan Singh
May 06, 2018 08:39pm

Whatever differences we have debate it pls dont go to the extend of killing people.Dont shatter people's family n love.

javed shehzad
May 06, 2018 08:42pm

Same game started as it was played in 2013 elections. Same people are behind this attack. Enough is enough.

Masoud
May 06, 2018 08:42pm

Attempting to kill someone is absolutely not acceptable. There should be a free and transparent inquiry to ascertain the facts. Given the charged up political scenario, in all probability some personal score may have been attempted with the planning of throwing the blame on political differences. Only a real transparent inquiry will help catch the culprit.

MALIK
May 06, 2018 08:45pm

If we had two-terms laws, and get out of the dynastic non-sense, and let new people take the responsibilities, we may avoid such incidents.

Danny
May 06, 2018 08:49pm

@Khalid . Utter nonsense. Please proove before you make any allegations. Let the truth come and trust me you will be embarrassed

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 06, 2018 08:51pm

Very sad incident. Get well soon

fRedIndian
May 06, 2018 08:54pm

Why do I feel this is orchestrated to gain sympathy votes?

as usual@
May 06, 2018 08:59pm

he and his party needs sympathy votes all is staged drama.

Sadaat
May 06, 2018 09:04pm

Whatever political differences we had with him , but this is tragic and condemnable.

Khan
May 06, 2018 09:06pm

Task is given to remove PML-N Important members one by one thru partial Justice or thru any other illegal means,bottom line and the goal is to defeat this party in next selection instead off election.

Alba
May 06, 2018 09:09pm

@Osman ... I wonder where a 20 year old got himself a .380 pistol.

Ali
May 06, 2018 09:13pm

@ejaz, well said

GURUBASAVARAJA A M S
May 06, 2018 09:13pm

@Zulfiqar Pakistan has no enemies except itself.blame game won't last for long.

Zaheer Mahmood
May 06, 2018 09:15pm

Very unfortunate.

Ahmed
May 06, 2018 09:16pm

Nobody is pointing the fact that on court orders security of high risk people have been reduced that may be one of the reason

Alba
May 06, 2018 09:16pm

@Irfan_Sydney .... That is unclear. The PTI has hardly responsible for FATA bandits and the religious troubled. Anyone could have put a pistol in the hands of a mentally ill person and pointed him in the direction of the interior minister.

leena
May 06, 2018 09:19pm

Pure inside job to save from NAB.

JA-Australia
May 06, 2018 09:21pm

Paid stunt to generate sympathy.

2018
May 06, 2018 09:22pm

Hope he recovers well and be able to compete in elections as planned. I also sincerely hope that the way he has been treated medically, he makes sure ALL PAKISTANIS regardless of ethnicities, religion or social class receive similar quality of care. That will make this nation period and prosperous.

Vikas
May 06, 2018 09:23pm

What a sorry state of affair, even home minister is not secure in the country..

ehsan maher
May 06, 2018 09:24pm

Shahbaz Sharif tweeted: "Those who indulged in this heinous act will be brought to justice. PML-N will not be browbeaten into submission."

Wish he had expressed same sentiments for the massacre at Model Town.

Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
May 06, 2018 09:25pm

This is very bad and must be condemned. Naeem Bokhari, Senior Advocate Supreme Court (my law class fellow) is attacked in London and Ahsan Attacked in his home town Narowal speak too bad about us. One can differ with others but it does not justify to attack alike in revenge. If leaders are attacked now then what could be the situation when they face each other in election. BTW, when Interior Minister is not safe in his home town then how can others be safe is my very naive question which one but Ahsan, Interior Minister himself must reply. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com

MM
May 06, 2018 09:25pm

This attack is done by Khadim Hussain Rizvi followers.

ehsan maher
May 06, 2018 09:25pm

@Khan So you are saying that PMLN came to power in the last election by selection and not election. if not, why selection now and not then.

RAJA RAMAN
May 06, 2018 09:26pm

@Zulfiqar , this mentality will lead nowhere. Let the investigation get completed and come up with your conspiracy theories.

lion
May 06, 2018 09:26pm

PMLN is next part in power. IK has no chance due to his non stop broken record rhetoric.

Jawwad
May 06, 2018 09:27pm

Nawaz Sharif is playing the Altaf Hussain game by having his own party member shot to secure votes. Sigh!

Sid
May 06, 2018 09:27pm

Everything bad that happens to PMLN has to have a “mastermind” behind it... nothing can be taken at face value... although saying that, this kind of stuff should not be happening... security situation of Pakistan is only abit better then before - Army and government has a lot of work to do...

Akib
May 06, 2018 09:31pm

@ejaz they don’t need sympathy they actually do things like make projects while other complain and offer no advice or alternatives. It’s easy to criticize and even easier to falsify claims.

AHAQ
May 06, 2018 09:33pm

At this critical juncture the criminal acts like this show the desperation on all sides. If the person involved is arrested he should be interrogated why he went to such extremes.

AHAQ
May 06, 2018 09:36pm

@Irfan Gowani Looks like your comments are as desperate to put the blame on someone, as is the person who did this act..

MONIER
May 06, 2018 09:41pm

@Khan Sounds like rumor mills are already activated to take and make political advantage through finger pointing. What a shame?

musheer
May 06, 2018 09:44pm

@Pro Bono Publico Nawaz Shariff for public sympathy

M1 Jamal
May 06, 2018 09:44pm

@ejaz Someone is shot and may have even died so please be sympathetic or do not write bad words.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Who is Ahsan Iqbal?

Who is Ahsan Iqbal?

Iqbal has to his credit Pakistan's first national IT policy which was formulated upon his initiative.

Opinion

Editorial

May 06, 2018

A landmark verdict?

A MONUMENTAL plunder of land has, at the very least, been highlighted in the highest court of justice. Led by a...
May 06, 2018

Labourers’ murder

THE unremitting violence in Balochistan has claimed another set of victims. On Friday, migrant workers installing a...
May 06, 2018

Mobile phones in Wana

AFTER a 10-year mobile network interruption in South Waziristan, reports of the restoration of communication ...
May 05, 2018

Water shortages

REPORTS of severe water shortages afflicting large areas of Sindh and southern Punjab are on the increase, and...