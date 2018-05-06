Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal injured in assassination attempt during Narowal corner meeting
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was shot at and injured during a corner meeting in Narowal's Kanjrur tehsil on Sunday, in what Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif described as an "assassination attempt".
The CM Punjab said that he had spoken to the interior minister who "is in high spirits".
"Those who indulged in this heinous act will be brought to justice. PML-N will not be browbeaten into submission," he said in a Twitter message.
Police said Iqbal sustained a bullet wound in his right shoulder.
According to DawnNewsTV, Iqbal was initially shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Narowal following the attack, but will be airlifted in a helicopter to Lahore where he will receive further medical treatment, family sources confirmed.
The suspected shooter has been taken into custody, District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar told DawnNewsTV. The suspected attacker, identified as a local 20 to 22-year-old youth, shot at Iqbal with a 30-bore pistol from a distance of 20 yards.
"One of the shooters has been arrested and [is] being interrogated by the police," Punjab government tweeted.
PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry confirmed that Iqbal, according to initial information, was out of danger.
CM Shahbaz said that "the ones responsible will not be able to escape the law".
"I am personally overseeing the investigation," he added. He has also sought a report from inspector general (IG) Punjab and directed the authorities to take action against the culprit.
DPO Kishwar told DawnNewsTV that corner meetings become more frequent and widely attended as elections draw closer, as they provide an opportunity for politicians to interact with their supporters and citizens.
Condemnations pour in
Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and other PPP leaders also condemned the attack on Ahsan Iqbal. "We have to put a stop to such incidents" said the PPP co-chairman.
"Hope he recovers soon and thoughts, prayers with his family," Leader of the Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman said.
"PTI strongly condemns attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal," Fawad Chaudhry tweeted. PTI chief also send a short tweet condemning the incident.
"Political differences notwithstanding, physical targeting of any politician is simply not acceptable. Sadly, intolerance and violence are becoming endemic in our society," PTI's Shireen Mazari said in her tweet.
Also condemning the incident, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq demanded that the hidden elements behind the incident be uncovered.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
Comments (29)
This is not good at all. Names of those who master-minded this attack should be publicly disclosed and brought to justice.
2013 election replay of when PPP election campaign was targeted. This time it's PML-N and first shots have been fired.
Sad incident
This is bad irrespective of political affiliation or interests since Mr. Iqbal represents Pakistan as a state and this should never happen to anyone. Wish him and all others across the country a speedy recovery.
desperate measure to get sympathy from people.
Conspiracy
Enemies of Pakistan are trying to destabilize the country.
This shows all our claims to eliminate the terorists have failed.
@ejaz and you have fallen that low that instead of writing few words of condolence you are worried about politics. Be human at l least
He should immediately nominate Imran khan and PTI in the FIR
This news does not bode well. I hope he makes a quick recovery and nations prayers are with him and his family.
Even interior minister isn't safe, what about common man?
I m sure IK is behind this.
@ejaz .no one could think as low as you have thought.bravo
@ejaz are you actually serious??!! What absolute rubbish!
This seems their drama as ahsan iqbal is due to appear in court and his disqualification is imminent
The outcome of preaching of hate, intolerance to other’s point of view. To terrorize the parties and representatives not to run a campaign
Inside job.
Violence in any form should not be acceptable.
Forget common people even the ministers, rich or powerful are not remotely safe in Pakistan !!
Orchestrated to garner sympathy votes.
It is believed the person who shot Ahsan Iqbal is a PTI worker. Now PTI will say he has nothing to do with us. I can tell you PTI is in deep trouble now.
@ejaz I am sorry people are blaming you for your comments. I know it's not your fault. After all your are a PTI supporter. I expect the same from you.
@Farukh pathetic
This is a very bad precedent being set by some abnormal criminal minded People who don't like peaceful gatherings and processions. Just imagine all the other political leaders making speeches from behind a bullet-proof glass shield from now on. What message would it convey to the outside world and what will they think about us as a nation? Very sad incident. The culprit should be given an exemplary punishment so that the other people think 100 times before committing such a heinous crime. I wish Ahsan Iqbal speedy recovery and good health. The value of a human being is much higher than our political differences and conflict of opinions.
@Irfan Gowani : You don't know IK at all. Please refrain from giving such irresponsible comments. Thanks
Wishing Ahsan Iqbal best of health and best of luck! If Pakistan has to function as a democratic country then there should be zero tolerance for any incident of violence. I resolutely condemn this despicable act of violence.
The Interior Minister himself is not safe. How can he safeguard us Pakistanis?
No sane and democratic minded human being can endorse this behavior.Such miscreants exist in every political party and all politicians are responsible to create an atmosphere of Goondaism.No one is "SHAREEF". I wish Ahsan Iqbal a speedy recovery.