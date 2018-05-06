Gunmen abduct 7 Indians in Afghanistan; blast in Khost province kills 13
An Afghan official says that seven Indian citizens and their Afghan driver have been kidnapped in the northern Baghlan province.
Mahmood Haqmal, spokesman for the provincial governor, says unknown gunmen abducted the Indian electrical engineers on Sunday near the provincial capital, Puli Khumri, as they were traveling to a power station.
No one has claimed the abduction, but the Taliban have a strong presence in Baghlan. In the past, the insurgents have cut power lines in the region, which are used to import electricity from central Asian countries to the Afghan capital, Kabul.
Voter registration centre bombed
An Afghan official says a bombing at a mosque in the eastern Khost province that was being used as a voter registration center killed 12 people and wounded another 33.
Habib Shah Ansari, the provincial head of public health, provided the first precise toll from the attack, which was earlier confirmed by other officials.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate reject democratic elections and have targeted them in the past.
IS is not known to have a presence in Khost, but has expanded its footprint into other areas in recent years.
Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor, had earlier confirmed Sunday's attack and provided an approximate toll.
Baser Bena, spokesman for the provincial police chief, has also confirmed the attack in Khost city, the provincial capital.
Last month, an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a voter registration center in Kabul, killing 60 people and wounding at least 130 others.
Roadside bomb
A vehicle carrying shopkeepers on their way to a market has struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province, killing seven of them.
Police spokesman Karim Yuresh says another civilian was wounded in Sunday's attack, in an area where the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are active.
In the eastern Paktia province, a car bomb killed two people and wounded another three. Abdullah Hsart, the provincial governor's spokesman, says the attack late Saturday targeted Hazart Mohammad Rodwal, a district chief, who was among the wounded. The Taliban claimed the attack.
