Death toll from Quetta mine accidents rises to 23

Umar Bacha | Ghalib NihadMay 06, 2018

The death toll from Saturday's mine collapses near Quetta rose to 23 on Sunday as five more bodies were recovered from a coal mine in the Sur-range area, Levies sources told DawnNewsTV.

A Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation-owned mine in the Sur-range coal mine field, some 60 kilometres east of Quetta, was hit by a mudslide. According to the Levies, there were seven workers inside the mine when the incident took place.

By Saturday night, two workers were confirmed dead, whereas five others were believed to be injured. A rescue operation to recover the workers concluded today, with all seven workers in the Sur-range mine confirmed dead.

In a separate incident a gas explosion and mudslide struck coal mines in the Marwar area, killing 16 workers. The blast occurred because of accumulation of methane gas in three branches linked to the main mine. The mines had collapsed, dumping rubble at the exit point and trapping the workers inside.

Among the 23 deceased, two workers were native to Balochistan, whereas the remaining 21 belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district.

Of the 21, 15 were relatives and neighbours in the village of Zara, which is now preparing to bury the dead. A complete shutter down is being observed in Shangla's Alpuri tehsil as the town mourns the incident.

A total of 11 miners were injured in both incidents.

The Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation (PMCLF) held a demonstration outside the Quetta Press Club today demanding responsibility for the incident be fixed. They also demanded Rs2 million compensation to be paid to each victim's family, DawnNewsTV

Working in a coal mine in Pakistan is a dangerous job as regulations are seldom implemented, making mine explosion incidents common.

According to the PCMLF, between 100 and 200 labourers on average die in coalmine accidents every year. At least 11 miners died in two such incidents in mines in Darra Adam Khel and Jhelum last month.

A large number of casualties in these incidents are from Shangla district — which contributes a large number of workers to the mining industry in Pakistan.

Read: Footprints: A hope and a prayer

In 2015, seven miners were killed when a mine exploded in Balochistan's Dukki area. All of them were from Shangla.

A year later, eight were killed in an explosion in a coalmine in Doli area of the Orakzai Agency, five of whom were from Shangla. Their families were given Rs50,000 cheques in the opening ceremony of an orphanage in Shangla a few days later.

Comments (3)

1000 characters
A.
May 06, 2018 03:37pm

Government of Baluchistan should ensure that such avoidable tragedies do not happen again and give proper compensation to the families of men who have died.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 06, 2018 04:29pm

What a heart-breaking, grave and great tragedy?

M. Emad
May 06, 2018 04:39pm

Pakistani coal mine workers often face serious safety and health problems. Very little mitigation measure taken by the authority.

Editorial

