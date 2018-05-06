DAWN.COM

6 killed during anti-India clashes in held Kashmir

APMay 06, 2018

Indian forces killed five suspected militants in held Kashmir on Sunday, police said, as the second day of anti-India protests left a civilian dead and scores of people injured.

Hundreds of villagers threw rocks at Indian troops in a bid to help suspected militants who were trapped in a civilian home in southern Shopian area, police said. Counterinsurgency officers and soldiers cordoned the village following intelligence that a group of militants were hiding there, police said.

As the militants and soldiers fought, government forces also fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the protesters who tried to reach the gunbattle site. At least 14 civilians were injured and one died after being brought to a hospital.

Residents made several attempts to reach the site, barraging troops with rocks, bricks and abuse. They were trying to distract the soldiers who apart from guns and grenades also used explosives to blast the house where the rebels were cornered, residents and police said.

After several hours of fighting, five militants were killed and a policeman and a soldier wounded, claimed S.P. Vaid, police director-general. Anti-India protests and clashes continued in the area.

Among the slain reported militants were a top commander and a university assistant professor who formally joined the militant ranks just two days ago. A statement by the University of Kashmir on Saturday said the sociology teacher, Mohammed Rafi Bhat, had been missing since Friday.

Vaid said they repeatedly asked the militants to surrender. “We made every effort so that they surrender. We even brought the university teacher's father all the way to Shopian. But they refused,” Vaid said.

Most Kashmiris support the militants' cause while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control. In recent years, mainly young Kashmiris have displayed open solidarity with militants and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations.

Last year, at least 29 civilians were killed and hundreds wounded during such clashes.

Shops and businesses shuttered in most parts of Kashmir following a strike call by separatists against Saturday's killings of a civilian and three rebels in the disputed region's main city of Srinagar.

Internet on mobile phones also remained suspended for the second day, a common practice by Indian authorities to make organising protests more difficult. Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety. Militants have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding Indian-held Kashmir be made part of Pakistan or become an independent country.

In recent years, Kashmir has seen renewed attacks and repeated public protests against Indian rule as a new generation of Kashmiri people, especially in the southern parts of the region, has revived the militancy and challenged New Delhi's rule with guns and effective use of social media.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Pak-UK
May 06, 2018 02:43pm

How long can you keep killing people and occupy their land? You will have to pay one day for this innocent blood shed. Silence of international community on Indian atrocities in held Kashmir exposes their hypocrisy.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 06, 2018 03:44pm

Sooner than later, the barbaric invading and occupying Indian army has to be held accountable and responsible for the relentless and endless 70 years long killing soree of the innocent, helpless, feeble, weak, trifle and harmless people of the India-held, India-occupied and India-invaded Jammu and Kashmir, including women and children, who are just asking for their right of self-determination as promised to the world at the U.N. 71 years ago by the Indian founding father and it's first Prime Minister.

Kashmiri
May 06, 2018 03:45pm

The future generations of India will have to answer for the abuses being heaped on Kashmiris.

ali
May 06, 2018 04:12pm

my dear Kashmiris brothers and sisters, your sacrifies will not go in vain.

Only
May 06, 2018 04:18pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad

Do you know the history of Kashmir. Dont go by your textbooks which is very different from the reality.

Dravida Nadu
May 06, 2018 04:30pm

North Indian government and army are committing genocide in IOK, Khalistan, Dravida Nadu and all North east states they’re moving North Indians into these areas in large numbers to change the demographic and make our freedom movement weak but that’ll just make us even more determined for our cause

Iftikhar Husain
May 06, 2018 04:38pm

Stop killing innocent people of Kashmir.

John
May 06, 2018 04:50pm

@Dravida Nadu We know who are you, don't pretend to be one which you are not :)

The Great Maratha
May 06, 2018 04:52pm

@Dravida Nadu are you from Karnataka or Tamil Nadu....first close ur differences the speak about your unity...!!

Babu
May 06, 2018 05:24pm

In this entire Kashmir game, Most Kashmiris are loosing while some of them are making good money.

Sriniwas
May 06, 2018 05:56pm

Stop resorting to stone pelting.

Dravida Nadu
May 06, 2018 06:15pm

North Indian brahmin hindu government and army should stop the genocides of Kashmiris, Khalistanis, Dravidians and people of all North east states

Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 06, 2018 06:19pm

Live fire on the public, ths is not right, blinding protestor by live pellet guns that is simply barbaric. More ambushes will take place and in the end we as humanity is will loose. What else is expected by Hindutava RSS trained ''Butcher of Gujarat'' Narendra.

Dravida Nadu
May 06, 2018 06:25pm

@John Im not pretending Im the person which I claim to be

ravindra prabhu
May 06, 2018 06:36pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan please stop pretending to b a votary of India Pakistan unity

Ali
May 06, 2018 07:01pm

UNO is sleeping as usual. No voice is coming from them for condemnation of the Indian Government and Indian army killing the Innocent people. Shame on them. Where is Europe, America, England and Germany, Russia, china. Donot they have anything to say about the killing of the innocent Kashmari people. Shame on the Muslim world who donot raise voice collectively in the UNO.

Scorpio
May 06, 2018 07:01pm

More troops should be sent to control Kashmir!

iqbal ahmed
May 06, 2018 07:52pm

These are regular stories - people throw stones on security and get shot. Their leaders enjoy VIP treatment by Govt of India.

Rajesh
May 06, 2018 07:56pm

Indian army good job

