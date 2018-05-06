6 killed during anti-India clashes in held Kashmir
Indian forces killed five suspected militants in held Kashmir on Sunday, police said, as the second day of anti-India protests left a civilian dead and scores of people injured.
Hundreds of villagers threw rocks at Indian troops in a bid to help suspected militants who were trapped in a civilian home in southern Shopian area, police said. Counterinsurgency officers and soldiers cordoned the village following intelligence that a group of militants were hiding there, police said.
As the militants and soldiers fought, government forces also fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the protesters who tried to reach the gunbattle site. At least 14 civilians were injured and one died after being brought to a hospital.
Residents made several attempts to reach the site, barraging troops with rocks, bricks and abuse. They were trying to distract the soldiers who apart from guns and grenades also used explosives to blast the house where the rebels were cornered, residents and police said.
After several hours of fighting, five militants were killed and a policeman and a soldier wounded, claimed S.P. Vaid, police director-general. Anti-India protests and clashes continued in the area.
Among the slain reported militants were a top commander and a university assistant professor who formally joined the militant ranks just two days ago. A statement by the University of Kashmir on Saturday said the sociology teacher, Mohammed Rafi Bhat, had been missing since Friday.
Vaid said they repeatedly asked the militants to surrender. “We made every effort so that they surrender. We even brought the university teacher's father all the way to Shopian. But they refused,” Vaid said.
Most Kashmiris support the militants' cause while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control. In recent years, mainly young Kashmiris have displayed open solidarity with militants and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations.
Last year, at least 29 civilians were killed and hundreds wounded during such clashes.
Shops and businesses shuttered in most parts of Kashmir following a strike call by separatists against Saturday's killings of a civilian and three rebels in the disputed region's main city of Srinagar.
Internet on mobile phones also remained suspended for the second day, a common practice by Indian authorities to make organising protests more difficult. Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety. Militants have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding Indian-held Kashmir be made part of Pakistan or become an independent country.
In recent years, Kashmir has seen renewed attacks and repeated public protests against Indian rule as a new generation of Kashmiri people, especially in the southern parts of the region, has revived the militancy and challenged New Delhi's rule with guns and effective use of social media.
Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.
How long can you keep killing people and occupy their land? You will have to pay one day for this innocent blood shed. Silence of international community on Indian atrocities in held Kashmir exposes their hypocrisy.
Sooner than later, the barbaric invading and occupying Indian army has to be held accountable and responsible for the relentless and endless 70 years long killing soree of the innocent, helpless, feeble, weak, trifle and harmless people of the India-held, India-occupied and India-invaded Jammu and Kashmir, including women and children, who are just asking for their right of self-determination as promised to the world at the U.N. 71 years ago by the Indian founding father and it's first Prime Minister.
The future generations of India will have to answer for the abuses being heaped on Kashmiris.
my dear Kashmiris brothers and sisters, your sacrifies will not go in vain.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Do you know the history of Kashmir. Dont go by your textbooks which is very different from the reality.
North Indian government and army are committing genocide in IOK, Khalistan, Dravida Nadu and all North east states they’re moving North Indians into these areas in large numbers to change the demographic and make our freedom movement weak but that’ll just make us even more determined for our cause
Stop killing innocent people of Kashmir.
@Dravida Nadu We know who are you, don't pretend to be one which you are not :)
@Dravida Nadu are you from Karnataka or Tamil Nadu....first close ur differences the speak about your unity...!!
In this entire Kashmir game, Most Kashmiris are loosing while some of them are making good money.
Stop resorting to stone pelting.
North Indian brahmin hindu government and army should stop the genocides of Kashmiris, Khalistanis, Dravidians and people of all North east states
Live fire on the public, ths is not right, blinding protestor by live pellet guns that is simply barbaric. More ambushes will take place and in the end we as humanity is will loose. What else is expected by Hindutava RSS trained ''Butcher of Gujarat'' Narendra.
@John Im not pretending Im the person which I claim to be
@Imtiaz Ali Khan please stop pretending to b a votary of India Pakistan unity
UNO is sleeping as usual. No voice is coming from them for condemnation of the Indian Government and Indian army killing the Innocent people. Shame on them. Where is Europe, America, England and Germany, Russia, china. Donot they have anything to say about the killing of the innocent Kashmari people. Shame on the Muslim world who donot raise voice collectively in the UNO.
More troops should be sent to control Kashmir!
These are regular stories - people throw stones on security and get shot. Their leaders enjoy VIP treatment by Govt of India.
Indian army good job