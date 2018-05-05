Multan man handed 18-year prison sentence for throwing shoe at judge

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Multan on Saturday handed an 18-year prison sentence to a man accused of robbery for threatening and hurling his shoe at a civil judge during his hearing.

The incident, according to the first information report (FIR) filed by police, had taken place on March 30 when Mohammad Ijaz — accused of robbery in a separate case — was brought to court for the case's hearing.

The robbery case had reportedly been pending for eight to nine months, which may have infuriated the accused.

The accused had threatened the judge that he would kill him if he failed to acquit him. The judge, per the FIR, had tried placating the accused but to no avail.

The accuse proceeded to attack the arbitrator, throwing at him his shoe, which hit his target on the chest.

The FIR says the accused's act had terrorised the people present in the court that day, particularly the court staff.

The case was fast-tracked, with the entire process of indicting the accused, having witnesses' statements recorded and hearing the lawyers' arguments conducted and wrapped up today.

The man was also issued a fine of Rs251,500 to go with his lengthy prison sentence.