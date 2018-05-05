CJP takes notice of nonpayment of compensation to Quetta church attack victims

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took suo motu notice of the nonpayment of compensation to the affectees of the 2017 bombing of Quetta's Bethel Memorial Methodist Church by the Government of Balochistan.

A SC press release also noted that maintenance money for the church, which was announced by the federal government, has yet to be released.

The court has sent out a notice to the Quetta chief secretary and fixed the matter for hearing on May 11 at the Supreme Court's Quetta registry.

At least nine people were killed and 30 injured in a suicide attack on the church on December 17, 2017.

Two suicide attackers had struck while Sunday service was ongoing. There were 400 worshippers inside the church when the assault started.

The Bethel Memorial Church has also been the target of a terrorist attack in the past. Security had been beefed up for the church after the last attack, which occurred a few years ago. It is located in the city's high-security zone.

Notice on killing of six

Justice Nisar also took suo motu notice of the killing of six labourers who were fixing a cellular service tower in the Liji area of district Kharan in Balochistan.

The chief justice also took notice of the disappearance of the District Council chairman of the same area. The man was allegedly kidnapped a year and a half ago and has not been found as yet, a press release from the SC noted.

While issuing notices to Balochistan Chief Secretary Aurangzeb Haq and Inspector General of Police Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari, Justice Nisar has fixed the matter for hearing on May 11 at the Supreme Court's Quetta registry.