Not upset with PML-N, but will never be the one to carry their water: Nisar Ali Khan

PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday clarified that he is not upset with the party but reiterated that he will not stop speaking his mind.

In a press conference today, Nisar discussed his political present and future, saying: "I should clarify this that I am not upset with the party. I have neither asked for anything from this party in the past, nor am I making any demands now.

"If I were upset with the party then, at the time of Sharif's disqualification, I could have very easily taken out 40-45 MNAs, But I did not because I have never played this game in my life. I am not a conspirator.

"Numerous MNAs came to me and they still, do but I always tell them to articulate their own views but remain in the party.

"In every legislative move, I always voted for the government," Nisar continued. "When the time came for Mian Nawaz Sharif's election, I voted in his favour. If I were so upset with him, would I have done that?

"More than that, in the Senate elections, I had major reservations regarding the candidates as four of our candidates were formerly with the Q League and Musharraf. There were four others who were staff officers and had nothing to do with politics. But I still went and voted for the party.

"So where have I been disloyal?" he asked. "People do everything for ministries, but I gave up my ministry so that my stance does not become a problem for them."

However, Nisar also made clear that he will never stop speaking his mind.

"I have never left them but then it is also their responsibility to not leave others behind," he said. "I have always shouldered the political burden of Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N, but I am not the kind who carries the water for someone."

Nisar advises Sharif to break free from sycophants

Sharif, in a series of rallies recently, had claimed that the PML-N will be up against 'hidden forces' and celestial beings in the upcoming general elections.

Nisar expressed his displeasure at those comments today, advising the former prime minister to break free from the shackles of sycophants around him.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had echoed Sharif's sentiments regarding the alleged role of unseen forces in the forthcoming polls.

Nisar said that the PM's role in furthering Sharif's stance also "disappointed" him. "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, as the prime minister, should have called the army chief, DG ISI and DG MI.

"If he has any details he should have shared them and resolved this matter privately. I think the PM should call a National Security Council meeting, if he has any evidence."

The former interior minister also did not approve of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan's recent claim that the ruling PML-N had help from elements within Pakistan Army in the 2013 elections. “What kind of message is sent to the world when we cry over our own matters like this,” he added.

PTI invitation

Nisar also discussed Khan's public invitation to him to jump ships and join his party.

"I am grateful to Imran Khan and other senior PTI leaders for inviting me," he said. "It is an honour for me. It is probably due to whatever stature I have in politics. I thank them for that. But as of right now I am in a party; but [will] not [remain] in a party where there is no freedom of speech."