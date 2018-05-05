Could have taken 40 to 45 MNAs and left, but I am no conspirator: Chaudhry Nisar

PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday made it clear that he will not stop speaking his mind — which has continued to ruffle some feathers in Nawaz Sharif's coterie — but also stated unequivocally that he was not jumping ship anytime soon.
In a press conference today, Nisar ruminated on his political present and future, stating: "I should clarify that I am not upset with the party. I have neither asked for anything from this party in the past, nor am I making any demands now.
"If I were upset with the party then, at the time of Sharif's disqualification, I could have very easily taken 40-45 MNAs [with me and left], but I did not because I have never played this game in my life. I am not a conspirator.
"Numerous MNAs came to me and they still do, but I always tell them to articulate their own views while remaining within the party.
"In every legislative move, I have always voted for the government," Nisar continued. "When the time came for Mian Nawaz Sharif's election [for party head], I voted in his favour. If I were so upset with him, would I have done that?
"More than that, in the Senate elections, I had major reservations regarding the candidates as four of our candidates were formerly with the Q League and Musharraf. There were four others who were staff officers and had nothing to do with politics. Yet I still went and voted for the party.
"So where have I been disloyal?" he asked. "People do everything for ministries, but I gave up my ministry so that my stance does not become a problem for them."
However, Nisar also made clear that he will not stop stepping on other people's toes.
"I have never left them but then it is also their responsibility to not leave others behind," he said. "I have always shouldered the political burden of Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N, but I am not the kind who carries the water for someone."
Nisar advises Sharif to break free from sycophants
Sharif, in a series of rallies recently, had claimed that the PML-N will be up against 'hidden forces' and 'celestial beings' in the upcoming general elections.
Nisar expressed his displeasure at those comments today, advising the former prime minister to break free from the ranks of the "sycophants" around him.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had echoed Sharif's sentiments regarding the alleged role of 'unseen forces' in the forthcoming polls.
Nisar said that the PM's role in furthering Sharif's stance "disappointed" him. "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, as the prime minister, should have called the army chief, the DG ISI and DG MI [and sat them down for a meeting].
"If he has any details, he should have shared them and resolved this matter privately. I think the PM should call a National Security Council meeting if he has any evidence," he said, before admonishing his party's leaders for washing Pakistan's dirty linen in public.
The former interior minister also did not approve of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's recent claim that the ruling PML-N had help from elements within Pakistan Army in the 2013 elections.
“What kind of message is sent to the world when we cry over our own matters like this,” he said, while acknowledging that "everybody knew" that the military establishment has had an "direct role and an indirect role" in influencing general elections in the past.
"The army doesn't do anything — it's leaders do," he observed at one point, before remarking that these are not matters that need to be discussed in public.
PTI invitation
Nisar also discussed Khan's public invitation to him to jump ship and join his party.
"I am grateful to Imran Khan and other senior PTI leaders for inviting me," he said. "It is an honour for me. It is probably due to whatever stature I have in politics. I thank them for that.
"But as of right now I am in a party; but I will not remain in a party where there is no freedom of speech," he said.
Comments (46)
So in other words you are upset with them. Quit contradicting yourself, it weakens your reputation. This is the last days of your political career.
After staying with corrupt party for 35 years, what does it tell you. He is no different then others. How stupid
Chaudry Nisar thinks Pakistani awam is stupid. Stop playing this drama every here and there.you are still standing with Nawaz and company when every one knows in Pakistan that they looted money from Pakistan. You all in it Sir.
Why is Nisar calling press conferences and saying same things over and over again?
He has no relvance .
Confused
He has a big ego. Mr Nisar you’re either a leader or a follower. You’re trying to find something in between.
He is a good man. But hard to understand what he wants. Just complaining about a situation does not solve the problem, complaining plus taking action can produce some results. So make up your mind what you want to do and move in that direction. Talking a lot but saying nothing does not solve any problem. Wish him good luck.
In my view, as usual, Ch Nisar held a long press conference expressing his grievances with Nawaz Sharif. I found his views unimpressive, indecisive and highlighted a number of important issues about NS's leadership. My advise to Ch Nisar is make up your mind and don't waste public's time in useless conferences - leave the PMLN party or stay there under Mrs Safdar's dictatorship!
Mr. Nisar has become irrelevant now. Take retirement and enjoy life with your kids.
NAK has disappointed me today in a big way. He has showed again that he is not the man who take right decision at the right time. In today’s press conference his whole emphasis was that he is a loyalist, but to whom?? To a person and a family which are facing corruption charges!!’ He is supposed to be the loyal with this country and to the people of Pakistan who always voted for him. His end will be very sad as a politician, he will become another Javed Hashmi who took a wrong decision two years and then he find himself in the desert.
Can someone please tell this guy that nobody cares what he thinks or does in future?
The last paragraph say's it all.
There is no corruption or other Mal practice charges so far level against Chaudahary Nisar. He is a neat and clean, upright politician. He should decide his political future in the best interest of the nation.
I am no fan of CH Nisar; he is the most deserving candidate for the leadership of PML. For CH Nisar it is now or never; may be he should part ways from PMLN and look for other alternatives. Good Luck.
Who will carry their water anyways in his absence?
Mr. Nisar is hinting that he will join PTI soon. Good riddance. These people have no agenda or vision for the party and its principles. What PTI is going to offer him? Norhing . When you join a party , you have no choice but to follow the leadership. PML-N gave him a status and appointed him as its Internal minister.PML-N lost a seat in Rawalpindi because he insisted on a candidate whose popularity among masses was not enviable.
Extremely disappointed sir. You should have left on principles. Where there is no morality and honesty one should pull out no matter what others call you a conspirator or a deserter.
Glad to hear from Ch. Nisar that he believes in the freedom of speech for himself. Can he actively support every citizen’s right to the same freedom?
this man is so annoying.
These are utterances of a confused mind, Ch.Nisar is blowing hot and cold in same breath, seems undecided about every thing!
What else can he say to make his presence felt and enjoy the media limelight?
He cries again and again on spill milk to get attention but no use .His political career is over.
Sir loyalty with N is not an issue. Loyal be with country please. If you want to stay in N, fine but what good have you done since the last year except hurting your own party. It is quite absurd that you don’t agree with major policies or politics of your leader and yet remain within it and don’t even do anything substantial for party or for country. It’s bit about YOUr loyalty, it’s about our country or for that matter our Political parties.
Wonder ! how you worked for Nawaz for 32 years even knowing that Nawaz is thief.
Still in double mind, or just raising his Price....:
As Nawaz Sharif is alienating from politics and limelight, he is seeing aliens.
Nisar It is good you are loyal to the party. Next step is to stay in party, win election and then gather your support to challenge Sharif to be the leader. Let members elect you the leader. If you lose, stay in party.
Good moral and democratic principle.
Don't do the politics of wait and see. Now you know every thing about PMLN and your status in it. Make a decision and don't be what if.
He should be appreciated for not being turncoat.
.....sounds like he is about to join PTI.
He should join PTi for the good of the country and its politics
Attention seeker
@Yas fully agree with you.
Ch.saheb: your ideological loyalty as only one of the two remaiming founding member of the party you still want to stick with speaks volumes about your steadfastness. But when the other remaining founding member did not believe in any ideology until now to adopt one of unknown nature, it is time for you to seriously review your stance, afresh. Otherwise, this sour grapes scenario is not getting anybody anywhere. Just a thought after listening to your descriptive, again.
The future of the nation is at the stake and you are playing an EGO game. Shameful
It’s now clear that you have been knowingly supported Nawaz family corruption. You seem to prefer party loyalty over national loyalty. Not good for people of Pakistan but good for your own self.
Nisar Sb you are an honest man no doubt but please align yourself now to someone who believes in Pakistan and invests in Pakistan and he is Imran Khan and that is what PTI is all about.
He is still confuse what way should he opt . But It could be a political card from PMLN to attract the voters that we have such angels like people too.
Nisar Saheb, please don’t say anything that will “endanger the democracy” in Pakistan. If you have say something then do it “when the time is appropriate” !!
Couldve... shouldve... wouldve... you have been sidelined from a company you have been long working for..now to sit back and complain everyday and yet be on their payroll is nothing but hurting ur own credibility and political career.. May be you need a political break for a year before deciding to join another group... ur PTI offer will not always be there for you..think wisely.. ur team dumped you and its time you dump them..
Chaudhry Sahib with all due respect you have been sidelined by the new leadership of PMLN headed by Maryam Nawaz. Please read between the lines. Till date what have you got for your friendship, dedication and loyalty. Please don't expect much for yourself from PMLN. This is a second generation party, oldies will get fadeout
Nisar knows the votes belongs to Nawaz!
Is he loyal to the State or to NS - quite confusing ?
@salman I agree with you, Salman. Nisar is indecisive, and that is not good for a politician. Why is he so proud of his loyalty with a corrupt man? I am sure he knows Nawaz better than other people.
So people like you have made Nawaz brothers and family.People like you have looted Pakistan.if IK take you in the party he is not going to get my vote