Govt wants to solve energy problem on priority: PM

APPUpdated May 05, 2018

KAROT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday visited the Karot Hydropower Project being built on the Jhelum River.

The project would add 720 megawatts to the national grid. It is the fourth among the five cascade hydropower projects being developed along the Jhelum River.

A representative of the Chinese firm which is involved in the project informed the prime minister during a briefing that the project would be completed within 60 months.

Mr Abbasi, who was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, said the government would extend all possible assistance to the contractor for successful execution of the project. He said it was the government’s top priority to meet the energy needs of the country.

The project’s installed capacity is 720MW with an average annual electricity output of 3,206GWh. Its structure layout includes rock-fill dam, spillway, powerhouse, diversion tunnels, head race power tunnels and tail race tunnel.

The project is being developed on the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer basis with five years construction period and 30 years concession period.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with a delegation of the High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi Bench and District Bar Association Rawalpindi in Islamabad, PM Abbasi said that lawyers had a critical role in dispensation of justice and expressed the hope that the legal fraternity would continue to play its role in strengthening of judicial system and provision of speedy and affordable justice to people.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2018

