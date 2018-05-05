JI for strong ECP to avoid rigging complaints

GUJRAT: Jamaat-i- Islami (JI) emir Senator Sirajul Haq says Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan have at least come on the same page regarding alleged intervention of establishment in political affairs.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan should be strengthened enough to avoid such a blame game while the returning officer should be held responsible in case of any rigging evidence,” he said while talking to the media here on Friday.

Earlier, the JI chief addressed a convention of Jamaat workers drawn from six districts of Gujranwala region. Punjab JI Emir Mian Maqsood, secretary general Bilal Qudrat Butt, Gujrat JI Emir Dr Tariq Saleem and others also spoke on the occasion.

He said though the JI had formed a coalition government with the PTI in KP but his party had never been on the same page (with the PTI) on issues like the Islamabad sit-in and lockdown call.

“Since the JI has become a part of MMA, it wants to focus on the next general elections. But at the same time it will not let anyone to dislodge the provincial government as JI will lend support to the PTI in the approval of budget as well.”

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2018