DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Transgender shot dead in Mansehra for allegedly refusing to return change of Rs1,000

Hassan FarhanMay 05, 2018

Email


A transgender person was shot dead in Mansehra's Kotkay area on Friday over a petty issue during a marriage function.

According to Mansehra police, the victim was allegedly handed a Rs1,000 bill and asked for change so it could be "showered" on the transgenders invited to dance at the party.

The victim, who identified herself as female, did not have any change to give the man upon which she was shot in the forehead.

Kismat Khan, another transgender who was performing at the party along with the victim, told DawnNewsTV that the accused first fired two bullets into the air and then shot her in the head.

“We both hail from Kehal area of Abbottabad and settled down in Mansehra to earn a livelihood through dancing,” she said.

She added that the two had been invited to perform at the wedding ceremony of the accused's friend where the incident occurred.

The bereaved members of the transgender community took to the streets in protest over the brutal killing and blocked the roads, demanding the arrest of the accused.

“Our community members are being killed without any reason in the entire province, but the police have failed to protect us,” said Maria Khan, the president of Shemale Association in Hazara.

“Who will provide us security? People kill us if we don’t meet their immoral demands,” she exclaimed.

Some community members were also seen assembled at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where the body was taken for autopsy.

Rab Nawaz, the district police officer in Mansehra, told DawnNewsTV that the accused had a criminal background and had killed his uncle some years back.

“We have lodged a first information report (FIR) and the accused will soon be arrested,” he said.

The body was handed over to the community members after medico-legal proceedings.

According to Qamar Naseem, an activist working for the rights of transgender persons, this marks the 57th murder of a transgender in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2015 and the fourth this year.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Youth engagement

Youth engagement

Should we not think of redesigning some of our institutions to create spaces for our young generations?

Editorial

May 04, 2018

Missing transparency

PARTIAL compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders has only intensified and increased the questions that have to ...
May 04, 2018

Unmet aspirations

IT is about time that someone listened to young people in this country. And there are a lot of them: no less than...
Scorching heat
Updated May 04, 2018

Scorching heat

This is a truly alarming development and yet another demonstration of the unprecedented climate anomalies.
Load-shedding despite megawatts
May 03, 2018

Load-shedding despite megawatts

As if on cue, the power crisis has returned — soon after the PML-N govt declared victory in the epic battle against it.
Updated May 03, 2018

Anti-women remarks

AN apology alone will not be enough, even though an unconditional one is absolutely necessary.
May 03, 2018

Out of school

NOTWITHSTANDING the efforts made by the provinces to improve education in Pakistan, the situation persists in...