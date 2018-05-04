DAWN.COM

Being a victim of terrorism myself, I realise pain of Hazara community: Bilawal

Syed Ali ShahMay 04, 2018

Bilawal addressing a political gathering at Quetta's hockey ground — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that being a victim of terrorism himself, he realised the pain of other victims especially the Hazara community in Balochistan.

Addressing a public gathering at Quetta's Hockey Ground, Bilawal stood where his mother Benazir Bhutto had stood 11 years ago in 2007.

"I am from an oppressed family and I know the pain of those who have lost their loved ones," Bilawal told a crowd of flag-waving supporters.

"How can we forget the children of APS, the lawyers of Quetta and the carnage of Hazara Town," Bilawal said during his address.

The PPP chairman said that even today mutilated dead bodies are being recovered in Mastung and Khuzdar, "and yet, Imran Khan's only problem seems to be Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif's only problem is Imran Khan.

He added: "They only worry about coming into power and nothing else."

He reiterated that the issues of Balochistan can only be resolved through political means.

Earlier, the PPP chairman offered fateha as he visited the residence of members of the Hazara community who had been killed in recent targeted attacks.

Saad Saeed
May 04, 2018 08:38pm

And thats why our government from 2008 to 2013 did so much for these minorities.

WARRIs
May 04, 2018 08:55pm

Yes, we sympathise with Bilawal. However, his biggest disadvange and misfortune is his surname Zardari which is equates to corruption of highest order. He has my vote if he changed his name only to Bilawal Bhutto!!

Say it
May 04, 2018 09:05pm

Good decent thing to step up against oppression and have to courage to face the realities of today and state the facts! weldone

imran
May 04, 2018 09:14pm

Bilawal needs to go back to the UK because in Pakistan no one is taking him seriously.

Ambreen
May 04, 2018 09:21pm

what a joke. He is not a victim. Body guards protect him and he lives a life of luxury.

