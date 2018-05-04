DAWN.COM

Three men convicted for gang raping mentally challenged woman in Badin

Hanif SamoonMay 04, 2018

Three men were handed 10-year prison sentences on Friday after a court found them guilty of gang raping a mentally challenged woman in the village of Muhammad Yusaf Khoso near Badin in September 2017.

The victim's father Khair Muhammad Khoso in a first information report had said the men had gang raped his mentally challenged daughter while she was busy collecting fodder for their livestock.

Abdul Wahab Tunio, the second additional sessions judge at the Badin Sessions Court, convicted Ali Nawaz Mallah, Abdul Wahid Mallah and Muhammad Soomar Mallah on the crime.

After the verdict was read out, all three convicts were sent to Central Jail Hyderabad to serve their sentences.

Nomansland
May 04, 2018 05:12pm

India bashing brigade please come forward and explain !!

Andy
May 04, 2018 05:29pm

Disgusting.

