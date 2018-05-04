6 labourers gunned down in Kharan, Balochistan

Six labourers were killed and one injured in an incident of firing in Balochistan's Kharan district on Friday.

Levies sources said unknown miscreants on motorcycles opened fire at labourers in the Laijay area of Kharan. The labourers — all hailing from Punjab — were working on a mobile tower when they were targeted, officials said.

The assailants escaped unhurt from the spot after the attack.

Levies and personnel from other law enforcement agencies reached the site and launched an investigation into the incident soon thereafter. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Militants have repeatedly targeted labourers from Punjab and Sindh working in various parts of Balochistan. Last year, four labourers from Sindh working on a road project were gunned down in the same area.