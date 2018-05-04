DAWN.COM

Rana Sana refuses to apologise for misogynistic remarks; opposition stages walkout

Arif MalikMay 04, 2018

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah in the Punjab Assembly on Friday refused to apologise for his misogynistic remarks about female attendees of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rally, prompting the opposition to stage a walk-out from the house.

"I have withdrawn my statement but will not say sorry," Sanaullah said regarding his unsavoury remarks. "I will not even say the first letter 's' of sorry," he added.

Sanaullah, while speaking to reporters outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday, made inappropriate comments about the women who attended the rally at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan, saying: "The women who attended the rally were not from honourable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from."

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Mahmoodur Rasheed said that although Sanaullah had withdrawn his statement, he should also apologise.

But PML-N MPA Rana Arshad, among others on the treasury benches, supported Sanaullah, saying that the opposition's demand was uncalled for.

They said that if the provincial law minister was being asked to apologise, the PTI should first apologise to party chief Imran Khan's daughter, and that Khan's BlackBerry cellphone mentioned by MNA Ayesha Gulalai ─ who hurled accusations of harassment via cellphone messages against the PTI chief ─ should be investigated.

The opposition then staged a walk-out after their repeated demands for an apology went unheard.

Although Sanaullah has refused to apologise, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif apologised earlier this week on behalf of his party members amid demands for action against Sanaullah, and federal state ministers Abid Sher Ali and Tallal Chaudhry.

The Punjab government also distanced itself from the derogatory remarks made by Sanaullah, Ali and Chaudhry.

Comments (12)

Saad Saeed
May 04, 2018 02:11pm

From his appearance to his manners, from his actions to his words, Rana Sanaullah personifies the malaise that afflicts this unfortunate province.

Sid
May 04, 2018 02:20pm

CJ should take notice

AA
May 04, 2018 02:22pm

His remarks pertained to a group of "women" who were present at a particular event. Although his remarks are offensive and he must apologize for them but it would be unfair to project his person or group specific remarks to a whole gender and term them as "Misogynistic".

Dr. Doctor
May 04, 2018 02:22pm

In our country offering an apology is obsolete. I can relate to three incidences.

The apology by Nihal Hashmi which was considered short of reaching its purpose.

The apology of CJP which was worded exactly like Nihal Hashmi's and no one disproved.

And now this interesting one which has also roped in Imran Khan's personal life and his daughter.

Hence as it is evident that the similar apologetic sentences offered by different persons are perceived and deemed quite opposite, there stands no merit in offering an apology after taking a statement back. Based on this logic, what else did you expect in this case scenario?

Falcon1
May 04, 2018 02:23pm

Time for him to be brought before the courts for disturbing the peace and violation of his oath of office, as Law Minister for Punjab.

The arrogant man clearly has no respect for women, ounce of decency or regard for the law. Time for him to be disqualified from holding any public office. The nation can do without such thugs and hoodluims.

manal
May 04, 2018 02:24pm

good very good. these women should be allowed to behave as immorally as they please but other people are not allowed to call them what these women actually are doing. he has just stated the obvious

SkyHawk
May 04, 2018 02:25pm

These Nawaz-league crooks want respect for votes but they give NO respect to women, NO respect to judiciary and NO respect to voters. People must see their real faces. Absolutely shameless.

SU
May 04, 2018 02:32pm

Don't force him to say sorry as a foreceful sorry won't mean anything in its essence. He aleady showed who he is and what type of attitude he is brought up with! Learned habits seldom change!!!

WARRIs
May 04, 2018 02:34pm

The very sad part of all this is Rana Sanaullah will again be elected by hook or by crook!! This is indeed unfortunate for Pakistan.

Tariq
May 04, 2018 02:43pm

I can’t stop laughing.

Ali
May 04, 2018 03:03pm

The most disgusting person I have ever seen. Wonder how people still support such ill minded persons

Akram
May 04, 2018 03:06pm

@manal what business is it of yours how other people behave? Who put you in charge of anything?

your view sum's up why south asia is stuck in the past as regards women's equality.

