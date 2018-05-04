Army begins handing South Waziristan checkposts over to FC

The Army has begun handing over its checkposts in South Waziristan Agency — the native agency of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement's (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen — to the Frontier Corps (FC), with cellphone service set to resume in the area, according to Inspector General (IG) FC Maj Gen Abid Lateef announced on Friday.

South Waziristan Agency was among the worst affected by terrorism and was cleared during army Operation Zarb-i-Azb, with the residents of the area having to move to other parts of the country.

The announcement fulfils two major demands of the PTM, which has been demanding basic rights for the people of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and highlighting the issues faced by Pashtuns in general.

Other demands include the termination of the Watan Card — an identity document for Fata residents in addition to the national identity card — and the removal of landmines.

Around 11,000 FC officials have been posted at the check posts, Gen Lateef said today, adding that monitoring of the Pak-Afghan border would continue through the use of radars and latest camera equipment.

Recounting efforts by security forces and the government in the area after it was cleared of terrorists, Gen Lateef said 78 education and 11 health projects have been completed in the agency, in addition to 174 water provision projects. He also said that 81 parks and 59 markets have been built.

About the fencing and monitoring of the Pak-Afghan border, he said that Pakistan had 151 checkposts on the border, adding that 30 kilometres of fencing have been completed.

He also said that the number of checkposts in the agency has been reduced from 90 to only eight and the repatriation process of displaced persons is near completion. He claimed that Rs433.6 billion have been distributed among 18,464 families.