Supreme Court finds Bahria Town guilty of massive illegalities in land acquisition
In three separate yet equally searing verdicts delivered on Friday, the Supreme Court (SC) came down hard on Bahria Town's land grabbing and illegal encroachment of land for its housing projects across the country, in each case declaring all such transfers null and void.
Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan authored the hard-hitting majority judgements in each case, which were heard by by the same three-member bench. He was accompanied by Justices Maqbool Baqar and Faisal Arab.
Each order was passed 2-1, with Justice Maqbool Baqar dissenting in each case.
Bahria Town Karachi
The apex court barred Bahria Town from selling or allotting land in the Bahria Town Karachi project after declaring that the allotment of land to the company by the Sindh government and a massive land swap with the Malir Development Authority (MDA) was done illegally.
"[...] We are constrained to declare that the grant of the land to the MDA, its exchange with the land of Bahria Town and anything done pursuant thereto being against the provisions of COGLA 1912 [Colonization of Government Lands Act, 1912] and statement of conditions are void ab initio and as such have no existence," the court ruled.
"The government land would go back to the government and the land of Bahria Town exchanged for the government land would go back to Bahria Town," the court ordered.
The bench hearing the case further directed the National Accountability Bureau to file references against those responsible for illegally transferring and allotting land and take action against them within three months.
However, the court also considered the interests of those people Bahria Town has already sold the land to.
"Since a great deal of work has been done by the Bahria Town and a third-party interest has been created in favour of hundreds of allotees, the land could be granted to the Bahria Town afresh by the Board of Revenue under the provisions of COGLA 1912."
"What would be the terms and conditions of grant, what would be the price of the land, whether it would be the one at which the Bahria Town sold the land to the people by and large, how much of government land and how much of the private land has been utilized by the Bahria Town, and what Bahria Town is entitled to receive in terms of money on account of development of the land are the questions to be determined by the implementation bench of this court."
"We, therefore, request the Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a bench for the implementation of this judgement in its letter and spirit," it asked.
"Bahria Town shall not sell any plot, built-up unit, apartment etc after the announcement of this judgement. Any allotment made after the announcement of this judgement shall be void," the court ordered.
"The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) shall pick up the thread from where it left and take its investigation to its logical end. The investigation report which was submitted in the Court and sealed under its order may now be collected for further action. The investigation be completed within a period of three months from the date of announcement of this judgement and a reference be filed in the Accountability Court against all those who are found responsible for causing loss to the state exchequer," the court further ruled.
"We have been told that government land has also been allotted to DHA and many other societies on cheaper rates as compared to the rates in this case. If so, we would request the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto action in this behalf so that like be treated alike."
Bahria Town Rawalpindi
Separately, the SC also held Bahria Town responsible for encroachment on forest land in the Takht Pari area near Islamabad.
The issue raised in the Takht Pari case was that Bahria Town had 'encroached' upon 1,170 kanals of forest land, while the forest department had 'encroached' on an area measuring 765 kanals of Bahria Town.
However, the court struck down this mutual 'encroachment' deal, deeming it illegal and of no effect.
"We declare that the area of Takht Pari is 2,210 acres; that exchange of land purportedly encroached by Bahria Town and the forest department and attestation of mutations in this behalf being based on an erroneous assumption about the area is against the law and the record and as such of no effect and the order passed in S.M.C.No. 3 of 2009 is recalled."
"However, if any third-party interest has been created over the forest land what to do therewith and how to deal therewith shall be decided by the implementation bench," it ruled.
The court then directed the forest department, the revenue department and the Survey of Pakistan to conduct a fresh demarcation in the Takht Pari area.
It also issued notices to the forest department and Bahria Town to submit a report within one month before the SC implementation bench.
NAB was also directed to look into who authorised the illegal allotments in the Takht Pari area and pursue them in an accountability court.
New Murree Development Scheme
In a third order issued the same day, the Supreme Court also struck a death blow to the New Murree Development Project/Scheme, which had been roundly criticised by environment protection agencies for endangering the forests and land around Islamabad.
"We do not understand how suitable chunks of land were chosen and taken possession of without having recourse to legal proceedings and without the permission of the government in gross, grave and glaring violation of the law governing the partition of such land.
"We do not understand how the trees and bushes running in millions were cut from the shamlat-i-deh [communal land] and how was it converted into a building site. We also do not understand how the government slept over its rights and sat around like an idle spectator when everything was ruined and run amuck by Bahria Town or for that matter any other builder without realizing that fauna and flora are better served by the natural growth of trees than the mountains of iron, cement and concrete," Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan wrote.
"[...] As a sequel to what has been discussed above, we have no hesitation to hold that any area of shamilat-i-deh broken up for cultivation or any other purpose, partitioned, taken possession of or constructed in violation of the wajib-ul-arz [agreement between settled villagers using the land and the government] and rule 4A and 4B of the Rules mentioned-above, being illegal and unlawful is of no effect."
"The area thus broken up, partitioned, taken possession of or constructed be retrieved by the government forthwith. All construction work in shamilat-i-deh be stopped forthwith. The construction work carried in private ownership would continue only if it is okayed by the Rawalpindi Development Authority and Environment Protection Agency."
"The persons and officials of the revenue department be proceeded against. The NAB is directed to investigate the case and file references against all those who are found responsible for committing, aiding and abetting the crime at any level or in any form."
"If at all a great deal of construction work has been done on the property comprised in shamilat-i-deh, plots have been transferred, superstructure has been raised thereon and third-party interest has been created therein, a spade would remain a spade and an illegal act would remain illegal. However, the questions what to do with the allottees, how to deal with their cases and what remedial measures could be taken in this behalf shall be dealt with by the implementation bench.
"We, therefore, request the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute an implementation bench in this behalf to deal with the questions mentioned above.
"It is, however, added that the provincial government and the Forest Department take care of the areas of the shamilat-i-deh to develop it by afforestation."
Comments (48)
Honourable Supreme Court and Honourable Judges are a beacon of hope for all Pakistanis. The alliance of PPP, Bahria Town and PSP (Haqiqi2) are after the resources of Urban Sindh. In addition the alliance of these three with more powerful sources has given them a free hand in Urban Sindh to do whatever they want.
SC and CJP , the only hope of our nation . Stay strong
Good going! I suspected there was some fiddling in the deal and some PML-N and PPP officials got a pay off from Malik Riaz. The land should be preserved as Public Park and for Recreation.
Karachi is already a ghetto and concrete jungle.. The last thing it needs is more concrete blocks and Apt Buildings.
@Skeptic No one can touch Malik Riaz my dear do you know what is DHA Valley and Malik Riaz has retired people in his team along with the politicians.
good decision. plz implement too
Good news, BT should have completed their previous projects before starting new ones. People paid them for their projects and have been waiting for years. Infact BT has invested their money elsewhere.
Don't buy in Bahria Lahore also. Its going to come next
Great decision. Thanks SC
It is a good decision. However Supreme court should find a way to indemnify the people as well who have made investments in Bahria Town Karachi.
Boom time ahead for DHA...
Yet another home-run in the name of transperency, fairness and true justice by the wonderful Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up?
Now this my friends is real progress in my country. Unlike investigations, raids, arrests and the like, this is seeing justice through to the end. I for one would like to see more of this.
Great Decision- The poor villagers from many villages were forced out of their homes. Hat off for brave judiciary. All the culprits should be brought to task.
Implement the decision
Qabza Group should be brought to account. Private or DHA all should be treated according to law.
What on earth have our elected PML-N for two terms and PPP before them have been doing. It seems Pakistan has been in free-fall under their watch!
@NM The owners of the property should have done their research, it was unethical for them to buy land there in the first place. In fact Dawn itself had earlier published a very meticulous article on the wrong doings of Bahria Town karachi. It serves them right, being greedy at the expense of the poor people of those 'dehs'. And rest assured those buyers were greedy and not 'needy' seeing no one would expect to live there before the next 20 yrs.
Thank you. Please implement the decision.
Great news after nearly 3 years of waiting. The local villagers who were beaten and kicked out of their homes can take a deep breath and claim back their stolen land! Thumbs up to SC!! Malik Riaz is in trouble and this time Zardari and Nawaz are helpless to bail him out!
Its very good move as long as it is concluded on time to avoid the loss to those who invested in these projects.
What about the money of middle class who invested in this project?
Isn't it a bit too late now for legal action against Bahria Town Karachi (BTK)?
Hundreds of thousands of plots, homes and apartments have been sold.
Possession of properties handed over to owners after full payment of installments.
Many people have even taken up residence in BTK.
What would become of the hard earned money of middle class investors in BTK?
By the way, the money made from BTK has reportedly been taken by Malik Riaz out of Pakistan for investments in Dubai, where the former Karachi Mayor / part-time terrorist Mustafa Kamal is known to have been working for Malik Riaz.
This would not be a simple case, if the authorities really are serious in hauling up Bahria Town and Malik Riaz on account of various violations of Pakistan's rules and regulations.
SC should have taken this step when BT was launched. MR has been fooling people for a long time on pretext of selling land whose sublease is not given. SC should ensure all BT stake holders get a sublease so they cannot be blackmailed into selling land to BT in future and maintenance of BT's to be transferred to residents of BT.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan totally agree, MK financed by BT financed by AZ
Why action now when entire payments by hardworking Karachi heights has already payed to bahria town , march was the last payment month so it is definitely a cruel joke to people and surely their economic deprivation
A good step......but would it not be better if those issues already taken up by the SC and NAB be QUICKLY brought to their logical conclusion so that the people can have confidence that SOMETHING positive will happen.
Is any of these crooks will end up in jail for fraud?
supreme court must protect the interests of innocent investors who spent their life long savings to get piece of land or a house to live in during their life time.
Judiciary must understand that Bahria Town is larger than Law. It would be in best interest of Judiciary to stay away from these matters.
excellent decision !! bad times have started for zardari and malik riaz !!!
Salute to Supreme Court of Pakistan for going after the corrupt elite of all backgrounds and holding them all accountable. Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Supreme Court and its judges. Hope that the Supreme Court remains steadfast as it was in face of the intimidatary tactics used by the corrupt in Panama case. Common Pakistanis want their looted wealth, resources and lands back!
A very encouraging and people friendly judgment by the SC.It is very heartening to note that at last this daylight under the table business deals involving transfer/sale of government lands for pennies and rampant practice of forestland grabbing through china cutting has been stopped.It is very obvious that it could not have happened without connivance of those who thought make hay when the sun is shining and soon as per order of the SC,persons involved in these shady deals will be exposed by NAB.The credit for this historic verdict goes to daily Dawn,whose investigative reporter took pains to make public the intrigues & corrupt practices enforced by the land grabbing Mafia, under which a lot of poor families living on those lands for centuries together, were forcefully got evicted.The creditable civil society's pursuance of the matter is also laudable.This is a shining example, wherein a honest and media & civil society gainfully collaborated in the interest of people of Pakistan
@AJ wishing for the impossible? Just forget it. No way the planners wish to share their share of the earnings, meant for their generations to come, with the people who are caught in the trap for their lives.
@Skeptic : And where should the people live then.
DHA, Bahria and alike projects should be banned because in 15 years time we will be changing the names to our cities to DHA and Bahria. These housing projects are the best ways to grab land and in a country like Pakistan, where there is hardly any concept of proper land zoning and land survey has given these so called "business men" destroy agricultural land. Additionally, it is hightime that Pakistan should seriously think about laws pretaining to foreign ownership of Pakistani resources. We must have rules set in place where foreigners cannot own businesses unless a local owns 50% of the asset/resource. It wont be long before we realise that our owm people have been kicked from their own lands by some foreigner and it will be Palestine like scenario all over again. Greed and lust for money is destroying us and we dont even think for a second about what type of country we want to leave for our future genrations. If this continues, we will leave nothing but barren lands and darkness
Karachi and Sindh are full of illegal land. Mafias are so strong to prosecute.
a law must be passed that land can only be sold once someone wants to build a home maybe after 2-years max, not for investment. See how prices will fall and people who can not afford housing can do so.
Right now Land is an investment where money that could be ut to use in businesses and other investments is being parked for future gain in real estate, artificially increasing prices.
Sell land only if a person want to build a house or commercial building
This is only the start. InshaAllah the whole clean up of Sindh is starting and the land mafias including baldia and DHA as well, have been taking advantage of the corruption.
The interest of common people who bought land from Bahria Town shall be protected. Why the common man pay the price of any irregularities done by either government or Bahia Town?
Great Initiatiative... This should set foundation to solve the massive land grabbing in and all those land mafia legends in Karachi.
No doubt, a good decision but fate of millions of Pakistanis who have invested in it for their hopes to have home will be on street. Will there be arrest of politicians and Sindh government crooks, if not then accountability court also have to check on previous sc cjp for keeping blind eyes. My opinion is to create independ and private body, especially with no one from Sindh govt and keep these really great housing schemes going, and hire Malik Riaz from jail to complete his dream from jail. And build a jail in center of each bahria towns and throw all criminals in it to set example.
Riaza Malik knew the land was illegally acquired and this is why he heavily invested in BT and built various buildings and allowed even his employees to live there. He is smart but notorious in doing illegal work.
People enormous investment shows how blindly we support corrupt builders and people. Perhaps mainly black money lost there.
How about the other looters have built homes in Karachi for more 3 decades already on thousands of plots if not millions?
Why he does not punish NS and Zardari the biggest looters?
In order fool people Malik Riaza constructed '3rd Larget Mosque', Amusements', 'Dancing Fountains', 'Jinnah Avenue', 'Mall' et.c etc. The government of Sindh did not take any notice earlier otherwise thousands of people would not have invested in this fraud scheme.
One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.
Great decision . salute to Supreme Court !
Justice should prevail but at the same time innocent people who have already paid a lot of money to Bahria Town should not suffer. Their interest should be guarded as they booked the plots and apartments in the government approved projects.