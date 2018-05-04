SC bars sale, purchase of land in Bahria Town Karachi; DHA in cross hairs
The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday barred Bahria Town from selling and purchasing land in the Bahria Town Karachi project after declaring the allotment of land to the company by the Sindh government and a controversial land swap between the Malir Development Authority (MDA) and Bahria Town as illegal.
The bench hearing the case, in a 2-1 verdict, also directed the National Accountability Bureau to file references against those responsible for legal violations and decide the case within three months.
"Having thus considered, we are constrained to declare that the grant of the land to the MDA, its exchange with the land of Bahria Town and anything done pursuant thereto being against the provisions of COGLA 1912 [Colonization of Government Lands Act, 1912] and statement of conditions are void ab initio and as such have no existence," the court ruled.
"The government land would go back to the government and the land of Bahria Town exchanged for the government land would go back to Bahria Town," the court ordered.
The court also considered the interests of those people Bahria Town has already sold the land to.
"Since a great deal of work has been done by the Bahria Town and a third-party interest has been created in favour of hundreds of allotees, the land could be granted to the Bahria Town afresh by the Board of Revenue under the provisions of COGLA 1912."
"What would be the terms and conditions of grant, what would be the price of the land, whether it would be the one at which the Bahria Town sold the land to the people by and large, how much of government land and how much of the private land has been utilized by the Bahria Town, and what Bahria Town is entitled to receive in terms of money on account of development of the land are the questions to be determined by the implementation bench of this court."
"We, therefore, request the Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a bench for the implementation of this judgement in its letter and spirit," it asked.
"Bahria Town shall not sell any plot, built-up unit, apartment etc after the announcement of this judgement. Any allotment made after the announcement of this judgement shall be void," the court ordered.
"The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) shall pick up the thread from where it left and take its investigation to its logical end. The investigation report which was submitted in the Court and sealed under its order may now be collected for further action. The investigation be completed within a period of three months from the date of announcement of this judgement and a reference be filed in the Accountability Court against all those who are found responsible for causing loss to the state exchequer," the court further ruled.
"We have been told that government land has also been allotted to DHA and many other societies on cheaper rates as compared to the rates in this case. If so, we would request the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan to take Suo Moto action in this behalf so that like be treated alike."
Separately, the SC also held Bahria Town responsible for encroachment on forest land in the Takht Pari area near Islamabad, and declared its constructions in the Marri area illegal while ordering Bahria Town to stop work on Marri Housing Society.
The court directed the relevant forest department, revenue department and the Survey of Pakistan to conduct a fresh demarcation in the Takht Pari area after issuing notices to the forest department and Bahria Town to submit a report within one month before the SC implementation bench. NAB was also directed to look into who made the illegal allotments in Rawalpindi.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
Honourable Supreme Court and Honourable Judges are a beacon of hope for all Pakistanis. The alliance of PPP, Bahria Town and PSP (Haqiqi2) are after the resources of Urban Sindh. In addition the alliance of these three with more powerful sources has given them a free hand in Urban Sindh to do whatever they want.
SC and CJP , the only hope of our nation . Stay strong
Good going! I suspected there was some fiddling in the deal and some PML-N and PPP officials got a pay off from Malik Riaz. The land should be preserved as Public Park and for Recreation.
Karachi is already a ghetto and concrete jungle.. The last thing it needs is more concrete blocks and Apt Buildings.
@Skeptic No one can touch Malik Riaz my dear do you know what is DHA Valley and Malik Riaz has retired people in his team along with the politicians.
good decision. plz implement too
Good news, BT should have completed their previous projects before starting new ones. People paid them for their projects and have been waiting for years. Infact BT has invested their money elsewhere.
Don't buy in Bahria Lahore also. Its going to come next
Great decision. Thanks SC
It is a good decision. However Supreme court should find a way to indemnify the people as well who have made investments in Bahria Town Karachi.
Boom time ahead for DHA...
Yet another home-run in the name of transperency, fairness and true justice by the wonderful Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up?
Now this my friends is real progress in my country. Unlike investigations, raids, arrests and the like, this is seeing justice through to the end. I for one would like to see more of this.
Great Decision- The poor villagers from many villages were forced out of their homes. Hat off for brave judiciary. All the culprits should be brought to task.
Implement the decision
What on earth have our elected PML-N for two terms and PPP before them have been doing. It seems Pakistan has been in free-fall under their watch!
@NM The owners of the property should have done their research, it was unethical for them to buy land there in the first place. In fact Dawn itself had earlier published a very meticulous article on the wrong doings of Bahria Town karachi. It serves them right, being greedy at the expense of the poor people of those 'dehs'. And rest assured those buyers were greedy and not 'needy' seeing no one would expect to live there before the next 20 yrs.
Thank you. Please implement the decision.