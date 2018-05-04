DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CJP orders judicial probe into alleged manhandling of journalists by police on World Press Freedom Day

Haseeb Bhatti | Shakeel Qarar | Nadir GuramaniUpdated May 04, 2018

Email


Chief Justice (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged manhandling of journalists by Islamabad police a day earlier.

On World Press Freedom Day, which is observed on May 3, a group of journalists had marched towards Islamabad's D-Chowk to protest restrictions placed on the media.

They were, however, stopped and allegedly manhandled by police posted in the area. After reports of the incident began circulating, the CJP took suo motu notice of the case.

Declaring that the authorities had no right to abuse their power, the CJP said that the journalists' demonstration did not threaten the capital's law and order situation.

Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Sultan Taimuri — who appeared in court today — told the Supreme Court (SC) that the journalists were stopped from trying to enter the Red Zone, where demonstrations of any kind are prohibited under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal code.

Justice Nisar reprimanded the IG for "cheating the law" by imposing Section 144 even though there was no threat to security.

"Section 144 cannot be imposed forever," he claimed.

"Did the journalists have any stones? Did they break a plant pot?" the CJP asked, saying that it was "inappropriate to raise a hand against peaceful demonstrators and women".

Justice Nisar further said that Section 144 was a "colonial law".

One of the journalists who was leading the protest, claimed he had "verbally informed" the deputy commissioner that a group of journalists would march towards D-Chowk. He alleged that the police had stopped the proceedings before they reached D-Chowk.

Speaking to Dawn earlier, journalist Shaharyar Khan said that the deputy commissioner had been informed about the rally, but the police still tried to stop it at China Chowk.

“However, we kept moving as we had to get to Parliament House, but the police manhandled us at D-Chowk. We later went to the Supreme Court and informed the chief justice of the matter, who directed the district administration to submit a reply Friday morning,” he said.

Justice Nisar ordered Islamabad session judge Sohail Nasir to submit a report of the incident within 10 days.

Senate condemns media censorship

During a Senate session on Friday, Senator Raza Rabbani condemned restrictions on the publication of news reports and opinion pieces.

"Is there is a law that imposes restrictions on the publication of news and opinions?" he asked. "If there is one, the house must be informed about it. We should why these restrictions are being placed."

He added that if there was a law that allowed censorship of news, it can be abolished.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Mansur ul haque
May 04, 2018 01:04pm

Very good Sir. Your attention is also required for the settlement of pending tax cases. Sir! do it for the sake of poor people. Influencial people with the help of big lawyers are taking refuge under the STAY ORDER to avoid payment of taxes. Poor people of this country will pray for your good health and we'll being of your family.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Youth engagement

Youth engagement

Should we not think of redesigning some of our institutions to create spaces for our young generations?

Editorial

May 04, 2018

Missing transparency

PARTIAL compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders has only intensified and increased the questions that have to ...
May 04, 2018

Unmet aspirations

IT is about time that someone listened to young people in this country. And there are a lot of them: no less than...
Scorching heat
Updated May 04, 2018

Scorching heat

This is a truly alarming development and yet another demonstration of the unprecedented climate anomalies.
Load-shedding despite megawatts
May 03, 2018

Load-shedding despite megawatts

As if on cue, the power crisis has returned — soon after the PML-N govt declared victory in the epic battle against it.
Updated May 03, 2018

Anti-women remarks

AN apology alone will not be enough, even though an unconditional one is absolutely necessary.
May 03, 2018

Out of school

NOTWITHSTANDING the efforts made by the provinces to improve education in Pakistan, the situation persists in...