Dust storms, lightning leave 116 dead in India

This frame grab from video provided by XYZ News shows damage caused by a rainstorm in the western Indian state of Rajasthan on Thursday.—AP

AGRA: Lightning strikes and powerful dust storms across India killed at least 116 people and injured more than 250 as meteorologists warned on Thursday of more wild weather on the horizon.

Dust clouds plunged swathes of north India into darkness as winds of more than 130 kilometres per hour brought down feeble mud houses and killed people where they slept.

Walls, trees and electricity pylons were torn down in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab states where officials said the death toll was expected to rise.

The destructive winds were followed by fierce lightning storms and rains.

Similar storms kill hundreds of people each year in India but these were some of the most severe in recent decades.

Shivam Lohia, who owns a resort hotel in Alwar district of Rajasthan, said he abandoned his car on the road and ran for his life after it was almost blown away.

“I haven’t seen such a devastating storm in at least 25 years. Everyone was scared and running for cover as trees and homes were getting blown away. It was a nightmare,” he said.

There were 65 confirmed deaths in Uttar Pradesh in the north, 35 in the desert state of Rajasthan to the west, and two in Punjab from Wednesday’s wild storms.

The day before, at least 14 were killed in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh which was hammered by more than 41,000 lightning strikes in a matter of hours, disaster officials said.

Agra district of Uttar Pradesh was one of the worst hit by the dust clouds, with more than 40 people killed. However, the Taj Mahal escaped damage, according to officials. Last month, a similar storm killed at least 15 people in the state and destroyed two minarets over an entry house to the monument.

Most of the victims were killed as they slept by houses that collapsed or by falling walls, trees and electric pylons, officials said. Many Indians sleep outside during the summer months to escape the high temperatures.

Rescuers were still going through the rubble of felled homes on Thursday.

“We can confirm at least 65 deaths from around 40 of the state’s 75 districts,” T.P. Gupta of the Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner’s office said. He called the death toll “unprecedented” from such a storm in the past 20 years.

Gupta said there were 43 deaths in Agra district. More than 150 cattle and other animals were also killed across the state.

“There is a forecast for more storms in the next 48 hours across the state so people should be alert,” he added.

Hemant Gera, head of Rajasthan’s Disaster Management and Relief Department, said emergency services were on alert and that people should not sleep outdoors.

In Punjab, Kumar Amit, deputy commissioner of Patiala district, said a wall collapsed killing two people.

The India Meteorological Department warned there would be more storms over a wider area up to Saturday.

Three districts in Rajasthan, a state popular with tourists for its heritage palaces and colourful culture, were hit the hardest on Wednesday.

“Most of the 35 deaths and 205 injuries across our state were from three districts, Alwar, Dholpur and Bharatpur,” Gera said.

Weather department officials in New Delhi said the storm was caused by a collision of rival eastern and western weather systems over the humid northern plains.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2018