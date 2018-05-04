DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NA witnesses lacklustre debate on budget

Amir WasimUpdated May 04, 2018

Email


Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah
Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: A lacklustre debate on the proposed federal budget for the next financial year continued in the National Assembly for a second consecutive day on Thursday, with members from both treasury and opposition benches mostly delivering routine speeches following their respective party lines.

Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah resum­ed his unfinished speech in the presence of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in which he lashed out at the government’s economic policies, terming them disastrous for the country.

Explore: Special report — An in-depth assessment of Budget 2018-19

Mr Shah feared that the country might have to compromise on its sovereignty at the international level due to “weak and failed policies” of the rulers. He said the opposition had rejected the budget considering it “illegal and unconstitutional”, but they were taking part in the debate only to bring their viewpoint on record.

Khursheed Shah describes government’s economic policies as disastrous for country

Throughout the opposition leader’s speech, the prime minister was seen talking to the ministers sitting in the front rows and exchanging greetings with the members. Mr Abbasi left the house as soon as Mr Shah took his seat after delivering a more than three-hour-long speech.

Ridiculing the government’s claim regarding elimination of loadshedding from the country, he challenged the treasury members to declare on oath that loadshedding had ended in their areas.

Mr Shah recalled that in the 2013 election manifesto, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had promised that after coming to power, it would convert loss-making entities into profit-earning institutions. However, he alleged that the institutions which were facing Rs400 billion losses in 2013 were now facing a loss of Rs1,200bn.

The opposition leader also warned against depleting foreign exchange reserves, claiming that the reserves had come down from $23bn in 2015-16 to $17bn in 2018. He said the government had provided a Rs184bn relief in taxes, but at the same time it had imposed new taxes worth Rs400bn.

Budget 2018-19: Standout features and key talking points

Pointing to the empty chairs, Mr Shah said that the prime minister had himself directed the members to attend the assembly session, but no one paid heed to it.

The most hard-hitting speech of the day was made by Asad Umar of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). The MNA from Islamabad criticised the government for its decision to present the budget through a non-elected man. He alleged that the budget was not based on facts and advised newly appointed Fina­nce Minister Miftah Ismail to “at least speak the truth”.

Mr Umar regretted that circular debt had crossed Rs500bn mark, but it had no mention in the budget and the Economic Survey. He said the government had been making tall claims about ending loadshedding whereas the data showed the electricity shortfall was 7,000 megawatts in 2013 and it was again at the same level in 2018 despite the huge fanfare by the rulers on the openings of power projects.

Qaiser Sheikh of the ruling PML-N praised the government for presenting a “tax-free budget”. He also lauded the government for providing relief to the salaried class taxpayers.

Naeema Kishwar of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl targeted the PTI in her speech, saying that its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was still undecided about presenting the provincial budget.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Youth engagement

Youth engagement

Should we not think of redesigning some of our institutions to create spaces for our young generations?

Editorial

May 04, 2018

Missing transparency

PARTIAL compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders has only intensified and increased the questions that have to ...
May 04, 2018

Unmet aspirations

IT is about time that someone listened to young people in this country. And there are a lot of them: no less than...
May 04, 2018

Scorching heat

AN alarming heatwave has gripped many cities, with Nawabshah at the epicentre. Temperatures in that city rose above...
Load-shedding despite megawatts
May 03, 2018

Load-shedding despite megawatts

As if on cue, the power crisis has returned — soon after the PML-N govt declared victory in the epic battle against it.
Updated May 03, 2018

Anti-women remarks

AN apology alone will not be enough, even though an unconditional one is absolutely necessary.
May 03, 2018

Out of school

NOTWITHSTANDING the efforts made by the provinces to improve education in Pakistan, the situation persists in...