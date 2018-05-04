PTI moves to get Ahsan Iqbal disqualified

ISLAMABAD: After succeeding in getting foreign minister Khawaja Asif disqualified from public office, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has turned its attention to another senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Minister for Planning and Development and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The decision to move against Ahsan Iqbal was made by PTI chairman Imran Khan himself during a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.

PTI information secretary Fawad Chaudhry while speaking with Dawn said that Mr Iqbal had himself admitted to having an Iqama, which he said was later cancelled. “Moreover, he (Mr Iqbal) claims that his Iqama was not for employment purposes. However, Iqamas are issued only for jobs. We have decided to challenge the Iqama in the Islamabad High Court.”

Minister holding Iqama will be challenged in court, says Fawad

Mr Chaudhry said that the issue was only the non-disclosure of the Iqama; because according to the law, a candidate — who wants to run in the election — must reveal the fact that he possesses an Iqama. Voters should be fully aware of the interests of the candidates, said Mr Chaudhry.

“How can a minister of a country hold an Iqama. My question is; how would people in India react if they were told that their ministers have Iqamas — allowing them to work abroad in Saudi Arabia or the UAE,” he said.

Speaking of the meeting, he said that the PTI had decided to move against Mr Iqbal after bringing both Nawaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif to justice. Mr Chaudhry also claimed that his party was all set for the general elections and that Mr Khan’s 11 points — outlining the PTI’s mandate for the elections — were going to pave the way for a brighter future.

The PTI’s decision to act against Mr Iqbal comes a day after the National Accountability Bureau announced that it was going to verify complaints against the alleged misappropriation of funds in the construction of the Narowal Sports City Project. Mr Iqbal is closely connected to the mega sports city project that is being built close to the Indian border in his hometown, Narowal.

There have been reports that Mr Iqbal had over-extended the authority of his office as minister for planning & development to divert funds from the national kitty to complete the construction of a huge sports project in a small town like Narowal.

NAB’s decision to investigate the minister came against the backdrop of Mr Iqbal’s criticism of the bureau.

Speaking in Narowal just a month ago, the minister had questioned the motives of NAB, wondering why it had been hibernating all this time only to wake up months before the election. Mr Iqbal further went on to say that the bureau had been acting against the elected government — which he said, could be viewed as “pre-poll rigging”.

Alluding to recent comments made by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, the PTI spokesperson said that his party “condemns — in the strongest terms — the misogynistic remarks PML-N ministers had made for women workers of the PTI,” and “demands stern action against people who make such comments”.

He added that his party also rejected the “elite friendly” budget presented by the government for the next fiscal year. “The incumbent government has no mandate for the task.”

Speaking of a free press, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI had always upheld the importance of freedom of speech, and that the party reaffirmed that commitment on the International Journalism Day.

The World Press Day is held on May 3 every year.

During the party meeting, the PTI leadership paid tribute to the journalists who have lost their lives in pursuit of the truth. The PTI also demanded that the government take measures to ensure the safety of journalists.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2018