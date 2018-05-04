DAWN.COM

Zardari says Nawaz, Imran lack vision

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 04, 2018

LAHORE: Admitting that Pakistani politics is currently in troubled waters, former president Asif Ali Zardari criticised ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI chairman Imran Khan for what he says lacking vision and clarity of mind on internal and foreign policies.

“The job I would have done five years ago would be understood by Nawaz Sharif five years later,” the PPP co-chairperson was quoted as saying while welcoming new entrants to the party here on Thursday.

Those who joined the PPP included former deputy commissioner Akbar Khan and PML-N Mailsi president M. Imran.

“Mian Sahib weakened the country and damaged the democratic project badly. He is now trying to bully institutions as well as judges. But, we’ll not allow him to destroy what has so far been achieved through sacrifices of PPP leadership, because Pakistan is not a public limited company owned by any individual,” Mr Zardari said.

Referring to the “efforts” the PPP made for creation of south Punjab province, he said Nawaz Sharif was against the cause though the PML-N had got passed a resolution for the province in the previous Punjab Assembly.

Mr Zardari also took to task Imran Khan, saying the PTI chairman neither had a vision for foreign policy nor for internal. “He would deliver lectures for two hours without giving any manifesto. [One wonders to ask] where’s your foreign policy…where’s your internal policy.”

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2018

Umair
May 04, 2018 11:22am

Mr Zardari has an unmatched vision for doing corruption that is true

Naveed Jafri
May 04, 2018 11:25am

He is correct, both of them lack the "vision of corruption" that Mr Zardari have

