DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PHC seeks govt’s reply to petition against Dr Shakil ‘deal’

Bureau ReportUpdated May 04, 2018

Email


PESHAWAR: A Peshawar High Court bench on Thursday sought the interior ministry’s response to a petition seeking the court’s orders for the government not to send former agency surgeon of Khyber Agency Dr Shakil Afridi abroad in case of any secret deal with the US government.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mohammad Ayub Khan heard the preliminary arguments of the petitioner and former deputy attorney general, Mohammad Khursheed Khan, who contended that any move by the government to shift Dr Shakil abroad would be unconstitutional and illegal.

Dr Shakil, a former agency surgeon of Khyber Agency, who was taken into custody in May 2001 on suspicion of helping American CIA to trace Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden through a fake vaccination campaign in Abbottabad, has recently been shifted to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail from Peshawar Central prison, where he had been imprisoned since his conviction by an assistant political agent on charges of having links with a banned militant outfit in 2012.

Petitioner wants court to block shifting of Khyber’s ex-surgeon abroad

The petitioner requested the court to direct the government not to send Dr Shakil abroad until the petition is disposed of.

He prayed the court to declare that if Dr Shakil has to be sent abroad, the high court’s permission should be taken before it.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had repeatedly requested the federal government to shift Dr Shakil from Peshawar for security reasons.

His recent shifting to Adiala Jail had also given birth to speculations including the one about his possible shifting abroad.

The petitioner had filed the petition last year after rumours surfaced that Dr Shakil might be sent abroad and handed over to the US government.

He claimed that he came to know that the adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs had said that if the US formally put up a request, then Pakistan could consider the handing over of Dr Shakil to the US.

The petitioner alleged that Dr Shakil had carried out a fake vaccination drive and had provided all the information to the Americans which had resulted into attack on Pakistan and killing of Osama bin Laden by them.

He said Dr Shakil was a convict who had brought bad name to the country and that the government had no legal authority to send a convict abroad.

A petition of Dr Shakil against the upholding of his conviction by an appellate forum of the FCR Commissioner has been pending with the Fata Tribunal over three years without noteworthy progress.

The tribunal has now fixed May 31 for hearing that petition.

The FCR Commissioner, which is the appellate forum under the FCR, had on Mar 15, 2014, had upheld the conviction of Dr Shakil for being linked to a banned militant organisation of Bara tehsil in Khyber Agency but reduced his original prison term slapped by the assistant political agent’s court from 33 years to 23 years and that of the Rs320,000 fine to Rs220,000.

A petition filed by the administration of Khyber Agency has also been pending with the Fata Tribunal against the reduction of the sentence of Dr Shakil by the commissioner.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Nomi Goraya
May 04, 2018 12:56pm

Respectable PHC this decision is not in your domain yeas you may be given chance to announce that decision.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Youth engagement

Youth engagement

Should we not think of redesigning some of our institutions to create spaces for our young generations?

Editorial

May 04, 2018

Missing transparency

PARTIAL compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders has only intensified and increased the questions that have to ...
May 04, 2018

Unmet aspirations

IT is about time that someone listened to young people in this country. And there are a lot of them: no less than...
Scorching heat
Updated May 04, 2018

Scorching heat

This is a truly alarming development and yet another demonstration of the unprecedented climate anomalies.
Load-shedding despite megawatts
May 03, 2018

Load-shedding despite megawatts

As if on cue, the power crisis has returned — soon after the PML-N govt declared victory in the epic battle against it.
Updated May 03, 2018

Anti-women remarks

AN apology alone will not be enough, even though an unconditional one is absolutely necessary.
May 03, 2018

Out of school

NOTWITHSTANDING the efforts made by the provinces to improve education in Pakistan, the situation persists in...