PAC takes notice of tax irregularities by National Logistics Cell, says no one is above law

Fahad ChaudhryMay 03, 2018

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday took notice of the alleged irregularities in tax payments of National Logistics Cell (NLC) during a review of records submitted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

PAC Chairman Syed Khurshid Shah, while reviewing the FBR’s records, said that no one was above the law including NLC.

The FBR officials briefed the committee that NLC had deducted Rs245 million in terms of tax from Habib Construction, however, it failed to deposit the said amount in national exchequer.

While reviewing the FBR audit report, the committee discussed the pending tax payments worth Rs55 billion.

The FBR officials informed the committee members that the payments are pending because courts have issued stay orders against the tax defaulters. On this, the PAC chairman expressed concern and said that “courts should think before issuing stay order in such issues”.

Shah said that the committee will ask Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take notice of the pending cases in various courts and expedite their hearings so that the pending tax payments could be cleared.

Mansur Ul Haque
May 03, 2018 07:22pm

No justification of holding payments.

