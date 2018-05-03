2 killed, 13 seriously injured in attack on Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission bus in Attock

Two people were killed and 13 others seriously injured in an attack targeting a Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) bus on Attock's Bisaal Road on Thursday, local police said.

The deceased include an employee of the PAEC and a passerby — a first-year student — police officials said.

All of the injured are employees of the PAEC and have been shifted to local hospitals for treatment. Two of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to Rawalpindi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Fakhar Sultan Raja said.

The attacker was killed in the ensuing explosion, which police believe was caused by a suicide vest.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Ashfaq said an as yet unidentified attacker had opened fire at the bus as it slowed down at a speed breaker.

When the driver of the bus disembarked and attempted to get hold of the attacker, the latter blew himself up, killing himself, the driver and a passerby identified by the police as Habibur Rehman.

Security forces and intelligence agencies have cordoned off the area following the incident.

The PAEC is an independent public sector organisation concerned with research, development and promotion of nuclear science and technology.