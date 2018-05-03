DAWN.COM

2 killed, 14 injured in attack on PAEC bus in Attock

Tahir NaseerUpdated May 03, 2018

The PAEC bus that came under attack in Attock on Thursday. — Photo by Author
The PAEC bus that came under attack in Attock on Thursday. — Photo by Author

Two people were killed and 14 others injured in a gun and bomb attack targeting a PAEC bus in Attock, local police told DawnNewsTV on Thursday.

The deceased included the driver of the vehicle and a passerby — a first-year student — police officials said.

Police initially believed the attack had been caused by a suicide bomber, but security sources said a vehicle-borne IED had been used in the attack. The same sources put the toll at one dead and seven injured. They said a rescue operation had been initiated in the area.

Most of the injured were employees of the PAEC and were shifted to the district hospital.

Three of them — including a child — were seriously injured, the medical superintendent of the Isfandyar Bukhari District Hospital, Attock said.

He added that two men were shifted to Rawalpindi while the child was being treated at his hospital.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Ashfaq said an as yet unidentified attacker had opened fire at the bus as it slowed down at a speed breaker.

When the driver of the bus disembarked and attempted to get hold of the attacker, the latter detonated explosives, killing himself, the driver and a passerby identified by the hospital as Habib Khan.

Security forces cordoned off the area following the incident. DawnNewsTV reported that IG Punjab has issued a red alert after the incident, ordering the security around sensitive installations, educational institutes, religious places and markets to be beefed up.

Ehsan Karim
May 03, 2018 06:27pm

The brave driver of the bus. At least he tried to know who these people are why they are doing this but alas, either he himself or someone else blew him.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 03, 2018 06:36pm

RIP innocent souls. Brave driver nothing will happen to Pakistan due to the people's bravery, nothing is more important to us than Pakistan. Proud of the brave soldiers of the PAEC, no doubt they are the front line of our external defense.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Janib
May 03, 2018 06:54pm

Sad. Rest in peace

Noor
May 03, 2018 07:02pm

Hope the brave driver receives a medal and his family is taken care of by the department.

Hugh slaman
May 03, 2018 07:19pm

The bravery of the ordinary Pakistani never ceases to amaze me. By going out to apprehend the attacker, it seems that the bus driver forced him to detonate his vest at some distance away from most targets, thereby reducing the number of lives lost as compared to what was planned.

Abdul Ghaffar
May 03, 2018 07:42pm

salute to driver.. Pakistan is in safe hands Alhamdolillah.

SSR
May 03, 2018 08:02pm

Really a sad day for Pakistan.

MM
May 03, 2018 08:04pm

Sad.

Naxalite
May 03, 2018 08:12pm

Very sad

Khan
May 03, 2018 08:16pm

RIP

Uzair
May 03, 2018 08:37pm

And you find bus drivers, students and other common people filled with courage and bravery, willing to sacrifice them self to protect others. This Nation is bound to be great. Thank you for your service Sir.

Akram
May 03, 2018 08:57pm

The driver should be named and given a posthumous award for courage.

A new statue has just gone up in London, with the slogan "Courage calls to Courage everywhere". I feel the driver also deserves something in this regard.

