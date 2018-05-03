2 killed, 14 injured in attack on Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission bus in Attock
Two people were killed and 14 others injured in a gun and bomb attack targeting a Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) bus on Attock's Bisaal Road on Thursday, local police said.
The deceased include an employee of the PAEC and a passerby — a first-year student — police officials said.
Most of the injured are employees of the PAEC and were shifted to the district hospital. Three of them — including a child — were seriously injured, the medical superintendent of the Isfandyar Bukhari District Hospital, Attock said. He added that two men were shifted to Rawalpindi while the child was being treated at his hospital.
The attacker was killed in the explosion, which police believe was caused by a suicide vest.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Ashfaq said an as yet unidentified attacker had opened fire at the bus as it slowed down at a speed breaker.
When the driver of the bus disembarked and attempted to get hold of the attacker, the latter blew himself up, killing himself, the driver and a passerby identified by the hospital as Habib Khan.
Security forces and intelligence agencies have cordoned off the area following the incident. DawnNewsTV reported that IG Punjab has issued a red alert after the incident, ordering the security around sensitive installations, educational institutes, religious places and markets to be beefed up.
The PAEC is an independent public sector organisation concerned with research, development and promotion of nuclear science and technology.
