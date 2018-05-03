NA resolution passed to rename QAU physics department, not centre for physics

Due to an editorial mistake, this story initially stated that the Professor Abdus Salam Centre for Physics at the Quaid-i-Azam University had been renamed as the Abu al-Fath Abd-al Rahman Mansur al-Khazini Department for Physics. A university representative has explained that the center for physics and the department of physics are, technically speaking, two separate entities. Though Capt Safdar has repeatedly demanded that the centre for physics be renamed, the resolution tabled yesterday concerned the physics department. The error is regretted.
The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to name the department of physics at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) as the al-Khazini Department, after Byzantine-origin astronomer Abu al-Fath Abd al-Rahman Mansur al-Khazini.
The resolution was tabled by PML-N lawmaker Captain Muhammad Safdar, who is former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law and aspiring PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's husband.
The resolution was signed by representatives of all major parties.
The resolution stated that the physics department should be named after Al-Khazini to recognise his contribution to physics, “So that the everyone may know that this person was the pioneer in the world of science. While following the footsteps of his teacher Al-Biruni, he made remarkable achievements in the field of physics.”
Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the resolution did not, in fact, name QAU's Centre for Physics.
“Technically speaking, the centre for physics and the department of physics are two separate entities. The centre is an autonomous body affiliated with QAU, while the department of physics is part of QAU,” senior university dean Dr Wiqar Ali Shah had later explained to Dawn.
The centre, which is named after Professor Abdus Salam, has been the target of a sustained campaign by Capt Safdar.
Last year, during an anti-Ahmadi tirade on the floor of the National Assembly, Safdar had criticised the renaming of the QAU physics centre after Professor Dr Abdus Salam — the country's first Nobel laureate — on the grounds that the scientist followed the Ahmadi faith.
The physics centre had been named after Abdus Salam in December 2016 following the approval of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had also approved a grant for five annual fellowships for Pakistani PhD students.
Due to an editorial mistake, this story initially stated that the Professor Abdus Salam Centre for Physics at the Quaid-i-Azam University had been renamed as the Abu al-Fath Abd-al Rahman Mansur al-Khazini Department for Physics. We apologise to our readers for the error.
I do not like or agree with this decision
The name should not be changed. Prof. Salam put us on the map. He should be honoured...
Very sad indeed.
Love you Dr Salam I take a bow Sir! RIP.
Another low point in the history of Pakistan. Hope people can see where these guys are bent upon taking the country--to an even darker age. But, that shall not happen.
Such a sad day .. :(
Good decision.
a very sad move indeed! we should always honour our national heroes irrespective of there faith.
If you can do this to the best and brightest among your own, is it any wonder when others are suspicious of your actions and intentions?
This happens in a highest educational institution now one can imagine mindset endurance of commoners in our society.
A good step in the right direction۔ thanks
Bad decision
What a disgraceful decision! And really, is this the most important issue facing the country??
Very sad. Have we learned all this during past seventy years...!
This is very sad decision. we have to given equal rights to all of citizens regardless of their affiliation with religion.I do not know,when we will understand what means by state. All the citizens are same no discrimination because of their color, religion ethnicity etc.
Abdus salam was a jewel. His name will remain alive for ever. Who is captain Safdar?
We as a nation are getting morally bankrupt. Every time I see something like this and think I have seen the lowest but this act is even below the lowest mark.
very sad decision
Shameful decision!
The height of shortsightedness of our self glorifying leaders
Can anyone please explain to us What Dr Abdul Salam did for Pakistan ?
What a Shame. The name should not be changed
Disagree with this decision.
A big step in wrong direction!
Small minds. Whatever, his faith may be, you cannot take his contribution towards science and the fact that he made us Pakistanis proud.
Education dishonoured. Very sad...
Indeed a very sad day for Pakistan.
A good move in wrong and backward direction
Well done . Safdar should honored.
What a narrow mind.
Dr Abdul Salam has contributed to grow knowledge. The knowledge that will be learned by generation to come. His name will be written in physics text books which people around the globe will read and remember. He has already earned his name. The things discussed in this article are trivial and not really much important for discussion.
This should not put any dent on professor salam's worldwide fame and his services to mankind.
This act is shameful
This happens when incompetent people are given responsibilities. They try to divide people by religion, caste, ethnicity etc
Thats absurd. It was them who named it so in the first place. What are they playing at?
Which Political Parties supported the motion and which opposed it.
who are these people?
why would they change the name from someone who did so much for Pakistan and put us on the map in regards to a noble prize?
Who are these people?
just one thing to say check how you treat both your noble laureates
The National Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday regarding change of name of QAU physics center is disrespect to our late Nobel prize winner Dr. Abdus Salam. What a pity that we are still fighting and disowonlng our great researcher. He may be of any cast, creat or religion, but after all he was a Pakistani and served this nation, that is why people of this world started knowing us. Changing or renaming at this point will create more complications and bitterness in the society.
Assembly can do it as it is the representative of the people.
Really sad. We need to honor our heros beyond faith as Pakistanis. We should not be using religion for political motives.
When will we come out of this????
This is simply absurd.
Many intellectual and esteemed scholars know Pakistan because it's a country of Abdus Salam, the only noble laureate. Amd here we are depriving them their right to know about brighter side of Pakistan. Very sad state of affairs
@MM why, how does his achievement has any thing to do with his religion.
It’s wrong.
Very good decision.
I do not like this decision. Dr. Abdul Salaam is a genius and a Pakistani. The government needs to stay neutral on any religious beliefs but focus on nation building. I hope they can reconsider and work towards a healthy and prosperous pakistan
Nice job. You have the support of the masses.
Completely wrong decision.
Very sad
A man who honoured the country is humiliated or shown bias attitude based on religious belief ! such a shameful act in my opinion
This is ridiculous and highly condemnable decision. I totally disagree with it.
Stupid decision!
Why are they naming and renaming i think NCP Islamabad is the best name for research center. why are they changing it again and again instead of changing name of national institution use your energy in building new laboratories and research centers. students don't have equipment to carry out their experiments and research work.
really?
What a sad sad sad day. But then again, this is the same group that passed a law that requires no education requirement for people to qualify becoming MNAs. Could we expect anything else from such a lot.
Bravo Cap. Safdar! Cap. Safdar you are sure to become the next Zardari of Pak politics. Good Luck!
@Nadeem He was not even given chance to do so, hense he was founder of many programs in Pakistan including sparco, and what the chosen one name has done for Pakistan , do rest of world know him ? Frenkly I heard the name of chosen first time in my life, rip
First of all his name should not have been selected because this man had core difference. A welcome step to correct the past mistake.
Dont this NA have anything productive to debate? Their fellow muslims are facing serious shortage of water, food, clean air, employment, education, healthcare and list goes on...
When someone has nothing to show they come up with obscure ideas.
@Nadeem he's the reason you're a nuclear power now. He was the first chair in the department. He won a nobel prize for you, yet you disown him and change the name to someone who was not even a Pakistani.
Deplorable sad and unjust
This is disgusting and highly deplorable. A scientist who is world renowned, should be a our national pride instead of opening universities in his name. We have closed a department in his name.
Trying to appease 'someone', whom you cannot.
Shame
If we dont respect Dr Salam it does not diminish his standing but just shows the bigotry that has permeated our society.
@SkyHawk Please explain how ?
This is insane !
A scientist and a famous figure , a Pakistani after all !
@Nadeem
What has Einstein done for USA or Germany? Or Newton or Darwin done for England? Or Watson and Kirk or Salk done for their countries?
What has Leonardo or Gallelio or Ramanujan or Copernicus done for their countries?
Answer - Nothing. What have they done for humanity? Everything so has Abdus Salam. Such people transcend boundaries.
It is very unfortunate. This move on the part of the national assembly is discriminatory and violative of the Constitution of the country.
no wonder we are behind in academics... Its a sad day for pakistan which many in pakistan will not realize..
It just shows how narrow minded we are. Pakistan is for all faiths. If they bring a good name to the motherland they deserve to be honoured.
As if there are no other pressing issues for these lawmakers. Dr Abdus Salam deserves recognition for his great work as a physicist regardless of his faith.
I am sure Professor Hoodhbhoy will have a few kind words to say about this. Anxiously waiting for his say on this.
Hence I believe in the separation of state and religion as also envisioned by our founding fathers
What it has to do with faith, he was Pakistani and the first noble prize winner for Pakistan. It’s all politics
Those who have passed the resolution don't even know what education is.....why a name was associated with a department.... anyone who has money for election can become member of National Assembly....they are ruining everything....
Read book by Prof. Frank Close from Oxford and you see that Abdus Salam made no contribution for the Nobel Prize he won.
I like this decision. Pakistanis are so enlightened, intelligent and broad minded people. I live their thinking . Bravo.
Absolute third class thought. In the modern progressive and ethical world, merit and talent comes before race, religion and colour. Where are we taking this country?
It is a shame.
Cheap politics nothing else. What difference on the ground this decision makes. Buildings and places are named after high achiever regardless of race and believe. We are morally bankrupt and remain so if we keep acting like this.
Are people honoured according to their faith & beliefs. Pro. Salam's name should remain there. he deserves to be honoured.
Donot play politics with his services for Pakistan and education. He is better educated and better person then many politicians.
Its really sad and unacceptable
The world of science acknowledges his discovery. The Pakistani National Assembly cannot take that away. It shows how ignorant the elected leaders are, all of the.
Another political stunt
When the religion of a person matters more than their real virtues, that is indeed very sad.
I have no words to describe the sorry state of the thought process that exists in this country. Dr. Salam deserves to be honored forever for his achievements and this is how he is being treated.
A good political move
What is his contribution to the mankind? Before you change that name make sure you have contributed more then Dr Salam to mankind.
Better late than never Good step in the right direction
Shame
This is a sad day. A Pakistani is a Pakistan and especially a special one like Dr. Salaam who are one in a lifetime. One has to question, do these people really represent the will of the people of Pakistan? I think it’s time we make them accountable.
A Faith should not and never be a parameter to measure patriotism and abilities.
Its a sad day for Pakistan.
o@Nadeem You know there is a search engine called Google. You can also look for Dr. Salam in Wikipedia. You may learn something useful.
Now forget any Pakistani won the noble prize...If we can't embrace a person or treat him equally due to his faith then we can't take credit for his achievement.
The name change will be a shameful act. He is the only Pakistani physicist professor who won NB prize. We shouldn't be that narrow mind.
@Nadeem
Hi Nadeem, how naive? Clearly you belong to the hate filled generation brought up post-1974.
Welcome to Pakistan of dark and stone age. Soon Pakistan shall develop latest technology of stone warfare in the world. The world would look at Pakistan in awe.
A retrogressive move.
@Nadeem Google his name and read. Seek and you shall find.
Thumbs Up . I'm 100% Agreed with Resolution
Indeed, a very bad decision. This shows how narrow minded we are.
Very sad indeed. Abdus Salam was a Nobel prize winning physicist. Not an easy task. What does his religion have to do with his profession? While the world moves on, we in South Asia continue find new ways to divide to fight amongst ourselves.
Why we can't t acknowledge our heroes. Very Sad
Sad and disguising decision by any standard. The country has no respect for a scientist just because of his cast/religion. Its a shame on humanity. If same attitude prevails, you have no chance to grow !!!
Deplorable! This action is extremely unjustified! His services to Pakistan shall.always be respected and remembered by Pakistany's educated and unbiased people.
Our government and senator should focus on some real issues like Electricity shortfall, education, industries, local body system. We are nation with heaps of serious problem on our shoulder but we are focussed on petty issue. Shame on us and our educated lot.
@MM Based on what.
@Nadeem just type his name on any search engine. You do know what's a search engine?
It is very unfortunate decision. We must honor our greats.
Bad decision. Dr Salam must be honored.
“If you don't know where you are going, any road will get you there.”
Whole NS family take every opportunity to score number with the voters as elections are round the corner. Capt Safdar is a pathetic person. A very sad day for the country. Dr Abdul Salam must be honoured.
very disappointing ! no need.....
bad decision...
Shameful!
Very good decision. Congrats to nation
Sham sham this gvt.they do so bad .I don't agree from this
How shameful is this? I sometimes get so angry at some of the developments in India but nothing and I repeat nothing comes close to this level of intolerance
This shows extremism and enmity towards education.
Confused decision makers. Name should stay as is. No need to change it. There should not be descrimination based on cast, religion, colour or gender.
Such decisions can’t change the tall stature of a person like Dr Abdus Salam; but it has exposed the shameless person behind the move & persons endorsing the motion. History will remember both the characters in their relevant prospective.
Wrong decision
Very Sorry to say, Pakistan is now in the hands of anti Pakistan mind.
the time has come for the national assembly to drown itself. makes one sick that this is what they are doing. perhaps this is what one can expect from uneducated prejudiced lot.
Others will judge what Dr Salam did for science and what Pakistan did to Dr. Salam.
@Nadeem
Dr Abdus Salam was a scientist from Pakistan who recognised by the world for his outstanding contribution in his research which not only going to give benifits to a single but to the whole world. Is that is not sufficient for u.
His contribution can only be well imagined by an educated mass. For an example most of the mathematics and science subjects which we had studied in our school or colleges time are from.the contribution and researched made by so many old scientists or mathematicians. The benefit is directly and or directly going to the country because it's people are getting educated by these schollars. Is it not that sufficient for u. Or u wants Ur people to always ask help from the developed and educated country in way only the politicians are only getting benifits out of it.
illitrate MNAs can only do these things.
@md raja taki
Support from the mass, please check the educated mass what they have to say about this decission
It is a good decision - they should quickly implement it.
This is a person who brought great honor to Pakistan. Showing the world that Pakistani's are capable of Noble prizes in science. When he accepted the noble prize he chose to wear traditional Pakistani clothes !
Not a wise or honorable decision.
so unfortunate. disgusting.
Very sad to know this, Abdus Salam is son of soil, he deserves to be honored
Sad for the country and all against the ideals of The Quaid...
@Nadeem at the same time you can also tell us what Al-Khazini did for Pakistan
What could be worse than this in a democratic set up??? People are not appreciating what Professor Abdus Salam did for science in general and Pakistan in Particular...
Very bad and unfortunate decision. Countries which do not recognize their heroes because of prejudice and bigotry will never prosper in the long run.
It is a wrong move. Dr. Abdus Salam was Pakistani scientist and must honored for his work.
it will be a shame to change the name of Prof. Salam. He loved Pakistan and said that , "he was born a Pakistani and will die a Pakistani', who else you have as a role model?
Have National Assembly on passed any reasonable resolution? shameful
His work was more known to intellectuals and religious belief to uneducated masses and their representatives in NA
What a pathetic move!
Dr Abdus Salam has a place in the annals of history. No resolution, no name change can reduce his stature in the world of science. The name change of a science department is an unmitigated, biased attempt. It should be resented in Pakistan and internationally.
A shameful act! Dark days ahead.
Disgraceful. It is at times like these that those overseas feel ashamed of their Pakistani heritage. To what depths will these politicians sink to appease the religious extremists.
Other than not honoring a citizen of Pakistan, the further absurdity in this that Al-khazini was not even born in Pakistan but was of Iranian origin. I find this all absurd beyond words!!
A National Assembly which follows a stupid member to pass a narrow minded resolution like this, speaks volumes about our parliamentarians and the political system.
Shameful. Dr. Salam was an Internationally acclaimed Scientist and a National Hero.
I am a research scientist of Pakistani origin working in Europe. I am disappointed at this decision! The Swiss has named a square to commemorate Abdus Salam, and the Italians have named an institute after him. Why do we want to disassociate ourselves from our own, and connect to Arabs, who look down upon us.
What a shame. For belonging to a community? Honestly?
Wrong Decision by the Corrupt politician of Pakistan.
Shame on these corrupt lawmakers to disown their own son of the soil who is being honored everywhere else. An Iranian University recently named a department on Dr. Abdul Salam.
Shame to Mr Safder, who is clearly showing intolerance for other religion, Where the founder of Pakistan M A Jinnah said, and the teaching of Islam Clearly states the same, descrimated against a proud Pakistani with a defferent belief, Shame to all people who voted for this resulution
@Nadeem He won a nobel prize. A truly astonishing feat. What did Al-Khazini do for Pakistan? Besides, this question that you ask is irrelevant and illogical. Dr. Salam was honored rightfully. Dishonoring him for his faith and his beliefs, and dishonoring those that share his faith and his beliefs is an act of cowardice fueled by insecurity, ignorance and intolerance. And it is shameful.
@md raja taki yes, the support of ignorant and intolerant masses!
The guy who wears pagri to receive nobel prize is being replaced by people i have zero knowledge of.
Sir salam, you are my evergreen hero.
Playing with the religion card again. It will never work and will always backfire as it will come back to haunt you and everyone around you. Remember once this genie is out of the bottle, it is impossible to put it back in the bottle. It is a monster that will devour everything and everyone yet nothing will ever quench its thirst.
@Anwar This is not about whether Abdus Salam deserved the Nobel or not. The fact is that he won it. Your point is invalid. Besides, just because you read a book (which is one person's point of view), it does not mean that you factually know if Abdus Salam should have won the Nobel prize or not.
Very sad. Such thinking is the reason we are far behind in science, technology and innovation.
@Nadeem He started the Pakistani Nuke programme that you are no doubt so proud of and which keeps India at bay. He also offered to set up the International Centre for Theoretical Physics in Pakistan, which the Government of Pakistan refused because the bigoted ideology which permeates every strata of society now. That institute is now in Italy and allows Physicist and Mathematician from around the world, particularly developing nations, further their knowledge. Seek knowledge even if you have to go to China...and here was a son of the Nation offering you knowledge on your doorstep! but alas we'd rather be bigots than seek knowledge
I hope every society rises above narrow consideration based on ethnicity and honors its role models
Foolish Decisions like this make one feel ashamed of being a Pakistanian. I am sorry Professor Abdul Salam
When a nation refuses to honor its own, by bringing the issue of religion into it, that is a sad, sad day for the country. That is when civilization and the progress of the nation stops. It, in fact, sends the people back into darkness and intolerance, where we all came from, undoing centuries of progress and many strides that we have taken towards tolerance.
shameful
An excellent decesion and must be implemented as projection of people with true islamic faith should be priority.
We must resist with public interest litigation any such move to change the name of Physics Centre by Capt. Safdar and his croonies.
Do you have to be a Muslim to be a Pakistani hero or a non- Muslim can never acheive such a status? Why we disrespect our flag by discriminating against the white colour and only promoting the green?
we are making religion a laughing stock for the world.our lawmakers should now realize their responsibilities and should not waste their time in such petty matter.The nation expects them to bring a vital change in the destiny of the oppressed people.
shameful & sad, and victory for extremism. decision shows narrow approach.