NA resolution passed to rename QAU physics department, not centre for physics

Dawn.com | Nadir GuramaniUpdated May 03, 2018

Due to an editorial mistake, this story initially stated that the Professor Abdus Salam Centre for Physics at the Quaid-i-Azam University had been renamed as the Abu al-Fath Abd-al Rahman Mansur al-Khazini Department for Physics. A university representative has explained that the center for physics and the department of physics are, technically speaking, two separate entities. Though Capt Safdar has repeatedly demanded that the centre for physics be renamed, the resolution tabled yesterday concerned the physics department. The error is regretted.

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to name the department of physics at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) as the al-Khazini Department, after Byzantine-origin astronomer Abu al-Fath Abd al-Rahman Mansur al-Khazini.

The resolution was tabled by PML-N lawmaker Captain Muhammad Safdar, who is former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law and aspiring PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's husband.

The resolution was signed by representatives of all major parties.

The resolution stated that the physics department should be named after Al-Khazini to recognise his contribution to physics, “So that the everyone may know that this person was the pioneer in the world of science. While following the footsteps of his teacher Al-Biruni, he made remarkable achievements in the field of physics.”

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the resolution did not, in fact, name QAU's Centre for Physics.

“Technically speaking, the centre for physics and the department of physics are two separate entities. The centre is an autonomous body affiliated with QAU, while the department of physics is part of QAU,” senior university dean Dr Wiqar Ali Shah had later explained to Dawn.

The centre, which is named after Professor Abdus Salam, has been the target of a sustained campaign by Capt Safdar.

Last year, during an anti-Ahmadi tirade on the floor of the National Assembly, Safdar had criticised the renaming of the QAU physics centre after Professor Dr Abdus Salam — the country's first Nobel laureate — on the grounds that the scientist followed the Ahmadi faith.

The physics centre had been named after Abdus Salam in December 2016 following the approval of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had also approved a grant for five annual fellowships for Pakistani PhD students.

Due to an editorial mistake, this story initially stated that the Professor Abdus Salam Centre for Physics at the Quaid-i-Azam University had been renamed as the Abu al-Fath Abd-al Rahman Mansur al-Khazini Department for Physics. We apologise to our readers for the error.

Asif Khasmiri
May 03, 2018 06:42pm

I do not like or agree with this decision

Cynosure
May 03, 2018 07:33pm

The name should not be changed. Prof. Salam put us on the map. He should be honoured...

Shahida
May 03, 2018 07:46pm

Very sad indeed.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 03, 2018 07:51pm

Love you Dr Salam I take a bow Sir! RIP.

jaredlee67
May 03, 2018 08:03pm

Another low point in the history of Pakistan. Hope people can see where these guys are bent upon taking the country--to an even darker age. But, that shall not happen.

Jawad
May 03, 2018 08:10pm

Such a sad day .. :(

MM
May 03, 2018 08:23pm

Good decision.

ghulam raza
May 03, 2018 08:23pm

a very sad move indeed! we should always honour our national heroes irrespective of there faith.

Wise2win
May 03, 2018 08:26pm

If you can do this to the best and brightest among your own, is it any wonder when others are suspicious of your actions and intentions?

Asif
May 03, 2018 08:32pm

This happens in a highest educational institution now one can imagine mindset endurance of commoners in our society.

SkyHawk
May 03, 2018 08:38pm

A good step in the right direction۔ thanks

gul
May 03, 2018 08:39pm

Bad decision

Omar
May 03, 2018 08:40pm

What a disgraceful decision! And really, is this the most important issue facing the country??

Abdul Ghaffar
May 03, 2018 08:42pm

Very sad. Have we learned all this during past seventy years...!

Atif lodhi
May 03, 2018 08:49pm

This is very sad decision. we have to given equal rights to all of citizens regardless of their affiliation with religion.I do not know,when we will understand what means by state. All the citizens are same no discrimination because of their color, religion ethnicity etc.

Shehzada Rana
May 03, 2018 08:49pm

Abdus salam was a jewel. His name will remain alive for ever. Who is captain Safdar?

Akber
May 03, 2018 08:54pm

We as a nation are getting morally bankrupt. Every time I see something like this and think I have seen the lowest but this act is even below the lowest mark.

Ali
May 03, 2018 08:56pm

very sad decision

Adnan Latif
May 03, 2018 08:59pm

Shameful decision!

M. Saeed
May 03, 2018 08:59pm

The height of shortsightedness of our self glorifying leaders

Nadeem
May 03, 2018 09:02pm

Can anyone please explain to us What Dr Abdul Salam did for Pakistan ?

S.Syed
May 03, 2018 09:06pm

What a Shame. The name should not be changed

Shehzada Rana
May 03, 2018 09:08pm

Disagree with this decision.

Mushtaq
May 03, 2018 09:14pm

A big step in wrong direction!

W Hasan
May 03, 2018 09:15pm

Small minds. Whatever, his faith may be, you cannot take his contribution towards science and the fact that he made us Pakistanis proud.

R
May 03, 2018 09:17pm

Education dishonoured. Very sad...

Mo Ash
May 03, 2018 09:19pm

Indeed a very sad day for Pakistan.

k k tiwari
May 03, 2018 09:37pm

A good move in wrong and backward direction

M Mirza
May 03, 2018 09:37pm

Well done . Safdar should honored.

Asif Ali
May 03, 2018 09:41pm

What a narrow mind.

Moth
May 03, 2018 09:42pm

Dr Abdul Salam has contributed to grow knowledge. The knowledge that will be learned by generation to come. His name will be written in physics text books which people around the globe will read and remember. He has already earned his name. The things discussed in this article are trivial and not really much important for discussion.

idrees munir
May 03, 2018 09:42pm

This should not put any dent on professor salam's worldwide fame and his services to mankind.

Farjee
May 03, 2018 09:49pm

This act is shameful

Raza
May 03, 2018 09:59pm

This happens when incompetent people are given responsibilities. They try to divide people by religion, caste, ethnicity etc

Muzammil
May 03, 2018 10:03pm

Thats absurd. It was them who named it so in the first place. What are they playing at?

Bilal naqvi
May 03, 2018 10:05pm

Which Political Parties supported the motion and which opposed it.

Razi
May 03, 2018 10:08pm

who are these people?

Razi
May 03, 2018 10:09pm

why would they change the name from someone who did so much for Pakistan and put us on the map in regards to a noble prize?

Who are these people?

nitin
May 03, 2018 10:17pm

just one thing to say check how you treat both your noble laureates

Anisuddin Ahmed
May 03, 2018 10:20pm

The National Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday regarding change of name of QAU physics center is disrespect to our late Nobel prize winner Dr. Abdus Salam. What a pity that we are still fighting and disowonlng our great researcher. He may be of any cast, creat or religion, but after all he was a Pakistani and served this nation, that is why people of this world started knowing us. Changing or renaming at this point will create more complications and bitterness in the society.

H
May 03, 2018 10:25pm

Assembly can do it as it is the representative of the people.

Sajjad
May 03, 2018 10:31pm

Really sad. We need to honor our heros beyond faith as Pakistanis. We should not be using religion for political motives.

Kash
May 03, 2018 10:33pm

When will we come out of this????

ASim Parekh
May 03, 2018 10:35pm

This is simply absurd.

Hadayat Ali
May 03, 2018 10:46pm

Many intellectual and esteemed scholars know Pakistan because it's a country of Abdus Salam, the only noble laureate. Amd here we are depriving them their right to know about brighter side of Pakistan. Very sad state of affairs

Munir
May 03, 2018 10:56pm

@MM why, how does his achievement has any thing to do with his religion.

Truth Seeker
May 03, 2018 11:02pm

It’s wrong.

Imtiaz
May 03, 2018 11:05pm

Very good decision.

Omer Cheema
May 03, 2018 11:06pm

I do not like this decision. Dr. Abdul Salaam is a genius and a Pakistani. The government needs to stay neutral on any religious beliefs but focus on nation building. I hope they can reconsider and work towards a healthy and prosperous pakistan

md raja taki
May 03, 2018 11:11pm

Nice job. You have the support of the masses.

Shafiq chughtai
May 03, 2018 11:18pm

Completely wrong decision.

Syed Raza
May 03, 2018 11:19pm

Very sad

Sundas
May 03, 2018 11:20pm

A man who honoured the country is humiliated or shown bias attitude based on religious belief ! such a shameful act in my opinion

Salim Khan
May 03, 2018 11:25pm

This is ridiculous and highly condemnable decision. I totally disagree with it.

zubaida khan
May 03, 2018 11:28pm

Stupid decision!

Khan
May 03, 2018 11:28pm

Why are they naming and renaming i think NCP Islamabad is the best name for research center. why are they changing it again and again instead of changing name of national institution use your energy in building new laboratories and research centers. students don't have equipment to carry out their experiments and research work.

Observer - Canada
May 03, 2018 11:40pm

really?

Dr. Ahsan M. Khan
May 03, 2018 11:46pm

What a sad sad sad day. But then again, this is the same group that passed a law that requires no education requirement for people to qualify becoming MNAs. Could we expect anything else from such a lot.

Omar
May 03, 2018 11:47pm

Bravo Cap. Safdar! Cap. Safdar you are sure to become the next Zardari of Pak politics. Good Luck!

Baloch
May 04, 2018 12:08am

@Nadeem He was not even given chance to do so, hense he was founder of many programs in Pakistan including sparco, and what the chosen one name has done for Pakistan , do rest of world know him ? Frenkly I heard the name of chosen first time in my life, rip

Masoud
May 04, 2018 12:15am

First of all his name should not have been selected because this man had core difference. A welcome step to correct the past mistake.

Ashir shah
May 04, 2018 12:17am

Dont this NA have anything productive to debate? Their fellow muslims are facing serious shortage of water, food, clean air, employment, education, healthcare and list goes on...

Faisal
May 04, 2018 12:18am

When someone has nothing to show they come up with obscure ideas.

Ausaaf
May 04, 2018 12:32am

@Nadeem he's the reason you're a nuclear power now. He was the first chair in the department. He won a nobel prize for you, yet you disown him and change the name to someone who was not even a Pakistani.

Maz
May 04, 2018 12:38am

Deplorable sad and unjust

Omair
May 04, 2018 12:52am

This is disgusting and highly deplorable. A scientist who is world renowned, should be a our national pride instead of opening universities in his name. We have closed a department in his name.

Dil Say
May 04, 2018 12:53am

Trying to appease 'someone', whom you cannot.

Saviour
May 04, 2018 01:17am

Shame

Adil
May 04, 2018 01:22am

If we dont respect Dr Salam it does not diminish his standing but just shows the bigotry that has permeated our society.

Murtaza
May 04, 2018 01:25am

@SkyHawk Please explain how ?

Khan Pakistani
May 04, 2018 01:40am

This is insane !

Khan Pakistani
May 04, 2018 01:41am

A scientist and a famous figure , a Pakistani after all !

Balamurali
May 04, 2018 01:47am

@Nadeem

What has Einstein done for USA or Germany? Or Newton or Darwin done for England? Or Watson and Kirk or Salk done for their countries?

What has Leonardo or Gallelio or Ramanujan or Copernicus done for their countries?

Answer - Nothing. What have they done for humanity? Everything so has Abdus Salam. Such people transcend boundaries.

Ayub
May 04, 2018 02:00am

It is very unfortunate. This move on the part of the national assembly is discriminatory and violative of the Constitution of the country.

Asad
May 04, 2018 02:05am

no wonder we are behind in academics... Its a sad day for pakistan which many in pakistan will not realize..

Neutraview
May 04, 2018 02:28am

It just shows how narrow minded we are. Pakistan is for all faiths. If they bring a good name to the motherland they deserve to be honoured.

Zulfi
May 04, 2018 02:29am

As if there are no other pressing issues for these lawmakers. Dr Abdus Salam deserves recognition for his great work as a physicist regardless of his faith.

I am sure Professor Hoodhbhoy will have a few kind words to say about this. Anxiously waiting for his say on this.

Hence I believe in the separation of state and religion as also envisioned by our founding fathers

Qaisar
May 04, 2018 02:49am

What it has to do with faith, he was Pakistani and the first noble prize winner for Pakistan. It’s all politics

Dr. imtiaz Ahmad
May 04, 2018 03:49am

Those who have passed the resolution don't even know what education is.....why a name was associated with a department.... anyone who has money for election can become member of National Assembly....they are ruining everything....

Anwar
May 04, 2018 03:49am

Read book by Prof. Frank Close from Oxford and you see that Abdus Salam made no contribution for the Nobel Prize he won.

parikh
May 04, 2018 04:09am

I like this decision. Pakistanis are so enlightened, intelligent and broad minded people. I live their thinking . Bravo.

Jawad Downunder
May 04, 2018 04:15am

Absolute third class thought. In the modern progressive and ethical world, merit and talent comes before race, religion and colour. Where are we taking this country?

Mian Ahmad
May 04, 2018 04:37am

It is a shame.

Syed
May 04, 2018 04:43am

Cheap politics nothing else. What difference on the ground this decision makes. Buildings and places are named after high achiever regardless of race and believe. We are morally bankrupt and remain so if we keep acting like this.

azam khan
May 04, 2018 04:44am

Are people honoured according to their faith & beliefs. Pro. Salam's name should remain there. he deserves to be honoured.

Abbas
May 04, 2018 04:58am

Donot play politics with his services for Pakistan and education. He is better educated and better person then many politicians.

Tanzeela Zaidi
May 04, 2018 05:15am

Its really sad and unacceptable

Khan
May 04, 2018 05:15am

The world of science acknowledges his discovery. The Pakistani National Assembly cannot take that away. It shows how ignorant the elected leaders are, all of the.

Abdullah
May 04, 2018 05:27am

Another political stunt

KJ
May 04, 2018 05:55am

When the religion of a person matters more than their real virtues, that is indeed very sad.

AXH
May 04, 2018 06:02am

I have no words to describe the sorry state of the thought process that exists in this country. Dr. Salam deserves to be honored forever for his achievements and this is how he is being treated.

Qamar
May 04, 2018 06:04am

A good political move

chacha
May 04, 2018 06:06am

What is his contribution to the mankind? Before you change that name make sure you have contributed more then Dr Salam to mankind.

Sikander
May 04, 2018 06:15am

Better late than never Good step in the right direction

Qasim
May 04, 2018 06:15am

Shame

Adnan
May 04, 2018 06:25am

This is a sad day. A Pakistani is a Pakistan and especially a special one like Dr. Salaam who are one in a lifetime. One has to question, do these people really represent the will of the people of Pakistan? I think it’s time we make them accountable.

Pakistani Human
May 04, 2018 06:30am

A Faith should not and never be a parameter to measure patriotism and abilities.

Mazhar
May 04, 2018 06:46am

Its a sad day for Pakistan.

schali
May 04, 2018 07:07am

o@Nadeem You know there is a search engine called Google. You can also look for Dr. Salam in Wikipedia. You may learn something useful.

True Pakistani
May 04, 2018 07:26am

Now forget any Pakistani won the noble prize...If we can't embrace a person or treat him equally due to his faith then we can't take credit for his achievement.

Syed
May 04, 2018 07:41am

The name change will be a shameful act. He is the only Pakistani physicist professor who won NB prize. We shouldn't be that narrow mind.

Nauman M
May 04, 2018 07:47am

@Nadeem

Hi Nadeem, how naive? Clearly you belong to the hate filled generation brought up post-1974.

Rahul
May 04, 2018 07:49am

Welcome to Pakistan of dark and stone age. Soon Pakistan shall develop latest technology of stone warfare in the world. The world would look at Pakistan in awe.

Ayub
May 04, 2018 07:52am

A retrogressive move.

Syed Ahmed
May 04, 2018 08:05am

@Nadeem Google his name and read. Seek and you shall find.

Huzaifah
May 04, 2018 08:07am

Thumbs Up . I'm 100% Agreed with Resolution

sad
May 04, 2018 08:10am

Indeed, a very bad decision. This shows how narrow minded we are.

Sanjiv
May 04, 2018 08:30am

Very sad indeed. Abdus Salam was a Nobel prize winning physicist. Not an easy task. What does his religion have to do with his profession? While the world moves on, we in South Asia continue find new ways to divide to fight amongst ourselves.

My perspective
May 04, 2018 08:30am

Why we can't t acknowledge our heroes. Very Sad

Ubuntu
May 04, 2018 08:45am

Sad and disguising decision by any standard. The country has no respect for a scientist just because of his cast/religion. Its a shame on humanity. If same attitude prevails, you have no chance to grow !!!

Riaz Uddin
May 04, 2018 08:59am

Deplorable! This action is extremely unjustified! His services to Pakistan shall.always be respected and remembered by Pakistany's educated and unbiased people.

Abdul Jadoon
May 04, 2018 10:12am

Our government and senator should focus on some real issues like Electricity shortfall, education, industries, local body system. We are nation with heaps of serious problem on our shoulder but we are focussed on petty issue. Shame on us and our educated lot.

Tim siddiqui
May 04, 2018 10:18am

@MM Based on what.

Tim siddiqui
May 04, 2018 10:20am

@Nadeem just type his name on any search engine. You do know what's a search engine?

Nawaz chaudhry
May 04, 2018 10:29am

It is very unfortunate decision. We must honor our greats.

Nawaz chaudhry
May 04, 2018 10:31am

Bad decision. Dr Salam must be honored.

Mashiqkhan
May 04, 2018 10:40am

“If you don't know where you are going, any road will get you there.”

Qazi Rashid Manzoor
May 04, 2018 11:06am

Whole NS family take every opportunity to score number with the voters as elections are round the corner. Capt Safdar is a pathetic person. A very sad day for the country. Dr Abdul Salam must be honoured.

peter
May 04, 2018 02:36pm

very disappointing ! no need.....

Ahmed
May 04, 2018 02:39pm

bad decision...

The Real Haroon
May 04, 2018 02:42pm

Shameful!

Faizan qureshi
May 04, 2018 02:49pm

Very good decision. Congrats to nation

Rafia ahmad
May 04, 2018 02:52pm

Sham sham this gvt.they do so bad .I don't agree from this

sourav ghosh
May 04, 2018 02:59pm

How shameful is this? I sometimes get so angry at some of the developments in India but nothing and I repeat nothing comes close to this level of intolerance

Reeza
May 04, 2018 03:17pm

This shows extremism and enmity towards education.

Canpakman
May 04, 2018 03:20pm

Confused decision makers. Name should stay as is. No need to change it. There should not be descrimination based on cast, religion, colour or gender.

Zaidi
May 04, 2018 03:28pm

Such decisions can’t change the tall stature of a person like Dr Abdus Salam; but it has exposed the shameless person behind the move & persons endorsing the motion. History will remember both the characters in their relevant prospective.

zahid
May 04, 2018 03:32pm

Wrong decision

Wasim Ahmad
May 04, 2018 03:33pm

Very Sorry to say, Pakistan is now in the hands of anti Pakistan mind.

james
May 04, 2018 03:38pm

the time has come for the national assembly to drown itself. makes one sick that this is what they are doing. perhaps this is what one can expect from uneducated prejudiced lot.

Chetan
May 04, 2018 03:41pm

Others will judge what Dr Salam did for science and what Pakistan did to Dr. Salam.

zahid
May 04, 2018 03:41pm

@Nadeem

Dr Abdus Salam was a scientist from Pakistan who recognised by the world for his outstanding contribution in his research which not only going to give benifits to a single but to the whole world. Is that is not sufficient for u.

His contribution can only be well imagined by an educated mass. For an example most of the mathematics and science subjects which we had studied in our school or colleges time are from.the contribution and researched made by so many old scientists or mathematicians. The benefit is directly and or directly going to the country because it's people are getting educated by these schollars. Is it not that sufficient for u. Or u wants Ur people to always ask help from the developed and educated country in way only the politicians are only getting benifits out of it.

Ishtiaque
May 04, 2018 03:43pm

illitrate MNAs can only do these things.

zahid
May 04, 2018 03:44pm

@md raja taki

Support from the mass, please check the educated mass what they have to say about this decission

Zak
May 04, 2018 03:48pm

It is a good decision - they should quickly implement it.

Rashid
May 04, 2018 04:03pm

This is a person who brought great honor to Pakistan. Showing the world that Pakistani's are capable of Noble prizes in science. When he accepted the noble prize he chose to wear traditional Pakistani clothes !

El Cid
May 04, 2018 04:05pm

Not a wise or honorable decision.

Whatchful
May 04, 2018 04:11pm

so unfortunate. disgusting.

Noman Majeed
May 04, 2018 04:18pm

Very sad to know this, Abdus Salam is son of soil, he deserves to be honored

Sajjad Ashraf
May 04, 2018 04:20pm

Sad for the country and all against the ideals of The Quaid...

Noman Majeed
May 04, 2018 04:20pm

@Nadeem at the same time you can also tell us what Al-Khazini did for Pakistan

Harsh Vardhan
May 04, 2018 04:22pm

What could be worse than this in a democratic set up??? People are not appreciating what Professor Abdus Salam did for science in general and Pakistan in Particular...

Rashed Khalid
May 04, 2018 04:23pm

Very bad and unfortunate decision. Countries which do not recognize their heroes because of prejudice and bigotry will never prosper in the long run.

M. Siddique
May 04, 2018 04:25pm

It is a wrong move. Dr. Abdus Salam was Pakistani scientist and must honored for his work.

Dr. M. U. Farooq
May 04, 2018 04:40pm

it will be a shame to change the name of Prof. Salam. He loved Pakistan and said that , "he was born a Pakistani and will die a Pakistani', who else you have as a role model?

fareed
May 04, 2018 04:59pm

Have National Assembly on passed any reasonable resolution? shameful

Kashif
May 04, 2018 05:01pm

His work was more known to intellectuals and religious belief to uneducated masses and their representatives in NA

S A Rahman
May 04, 2018 05:05pm

What a pathetic move!

DIGGER DOWN UNDER
May 04, 2018 05:08pm

Dr Abdus Salam has a place in the annals of history. No resolution, no name change can reduce his stature in the world of science. The name change of a science department is an unmitigated, biased attempt. It should be resented in Pakistan and internationally.

Kesar
May 04, 2018 05:12pm

A shameful act! Dark days ahead.

Naveed Kureshi
May 04, 2018 05:18pm

Disgraceful. It is at times like these that those overseas feel ashamed of their Pakistani heritage. To what depths will these politicians sink to appease the religious extremists.

Asim Bashir
May 04, 2018 05:24pm

Other than not honoring a citizen of Pakistan, the further absurdity in this that Al-khazini was not even born in Pakistan but was of Iranian origin. I find this all absurd beyond words!!

Imtiaz Piracha
May 04, 2018 05:34pm

A National Assembly which follows a stupid member to pass a narrow minded resolution like this, speaks volumes about our parliamentarians and the political system.

Ahmad Khan
May 04, 2018 06:13pm

Shameful. Dr. Salam was an Internationally acclaimed Scientist and a National Hero.

AKRAM
May 04, 2018 06:14pm

I am a research scientist of Pakistani origin working in Europe. I am disappointed at this decision! The Swiss has named a square to commemorate Abdus Salam, and the Italians have named an institute after him. Why do we want to disassociate ourselves from our own, and connect to Arabs, who look down upon us.

raj
May 04, 2018 06:26pm

What a shame. For belonging to a community? Honestly?

Tahir
May 04, 2018 06:27pm

Wrong Decision by the Corrupt politician of Pakistan.

Patriot
May 04, 2018 07:09pm

Shame on these corrupt lawmakers to disown their own son of the soil who is being honored everywhere else. An Iranian University recently named a department on Dr. Abdul Salam.

Anwar
May 04, 2018 07:17pm

Shame to Mr Safder, who is clearly showing intolerance for other religion, Where the founder of Pakistan M A Jinnah said, and the teaching of Islam Clearly states the same, descrimated against a proud Pakistani with a defferent belief, Shame to all people who voted for this resulution

bilal
May 04, 2018 07:18pm

@Nadeem He won a nobel prize. A truly astonishing feat. What did Al-Khazini do for Pakistan? Besides, this question that you ask is irrelevant and illogical. Dr. Salam was honored rightfully. Dishonoring him for his faith and his beliefs, and dishonoring those that share his faith and his beliefs is an act of cowardice fueled by insecurity, ignorance and intolerance. And it is shameful.

bilal
May 04, 2018 07:20pm

@md raja taki yes, the support of ignorant and intolerant masses!

Noor
May 04, 2018 07:20pm

The guy who wears pagri to receive nobel prize is being replaced by people i have zero knowledge of.

Sir salam, you are my evergreen hero.

N_Saq
May 04, 2018 07:22pm

Playing with the religion card again. It will never work and will always backfire as it will come back to haunt you and everyone around you. Remember once this genie is out of the bottle, it is impossible to put it back in the bottle. It is a monster that will devour everything and everyone yet nothing will ever quench its thirst.

bilal
May 04, 2018 07:23pm

@Anwar This is not about whether Abdus Salam deserved the Nobel or not. The fact is that he won it. Your point is invalid. Besides, just because you read a book (which is one person's point of view), it does not mean that you factually know if Abdus Salam should have won the Nobel prize or not.

FA
May 04, 2018 07:29pm

Very sad. Such thinking is the reason we are far behind in science, technology and innovation.

Arsalan Kamal
May 04, 2018 07:32pm

@Nadeem He started the Pakistani Nuke programme that you are no doubt so proud of and which keeps India at bay. He also offered to set up the International Centre for Theoretical Physics in Pakistan, which the Government of Pakistan refused because the bigoted ideology which permeates every strata of society now. That institute is now in Italy and allows Physicist and Mathematician from around the world, particularly developing nations, further their knowledge. Seek knowledge even if you have to go to China...and here was a son of the Nation offering you knowledge on your doorstep! but alas we'd rather be bigots than seek knowledge

Shyam Kumar Gupta
May 04, 2018 07:40pm

I hope every society rises above narrow consideration based on ethnicity and honors its role models

Tariq Shaikh
May 04, 2018 07:41pm

Foolish Decisions like this make one feel ashamed of being a Pakistanian. I am sorry Professor Abdul Salam

KJ
May 04, 2018 07:47pm

When a nation refuses to honor its own, by bringing the issue of religion into it, that is a sad, sad day for the country. That is when civilization and the progress of the nation stops. It, in fact, sends the people back into darkness and intolerance, where we all came from, undoing centuries of progress and many strides that we have taken towards tolerance.

MK
May 04, 2018 08:10pm

shameful

Syed Fahad Zeeshan
May 04, 2018 08:14pm

An excellent decesion and must be implemented as projection of people with true islamic faith should be priority.

Usama Nizamani
May 04, 2018 08:19pm

We must resist with public interest litigation any such move to change the name of Physics Centre by Capt. Safdar and his croonies.

Adil
May 04, 2018 08:48pm

Do you have to be a Muslim to be a Pakistani hero or a non- Muslim can never acheive such a status? Why we disrespect our flag by discriminating against the white colour and only promoting the green?

latifzafar
May 04, 2018 08:51pm

we are making religion a laughing stock for the world.our lawmakers should now realize their responsibilities and should not waste their time in such petty matter.The nation expects them to bring a vital change in the destiny of the oppressed people.

Azeem
May 04, 2018 09:01pm

shameful & sad, and victory for extremism. decision shows narrow approach.

