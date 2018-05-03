DAWN.COM

NA passes resolution to rename QAU's Abdus Salam Centre to al-Khazini Department

Nadir GuramaniUpdated May 03, 2018

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to change the name of the National Centre for Physics at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) from the Professor Abdus Salam Centre for Physics to al-Khazini Department, after Byzantine-origin astronomer Abu al-Fath Abd al-Rahman Mansur al-Khazini.

The resolution was tabled by PML-N lawmaker Captain Muhammad Safdar, who is former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law and aspiring PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's husband.

Nuclear physicist Abdus Salam hailed from the Ahmadi community, whose members constitute a minority in Pakistan. Its members have faced persecution and were declared non-Muslims through a constitutional amendment in 1974.

Last year, during an anti-Ahmadi tirade on the floor of the National Assembly, Safdar had criticised the renaming of the QAU physics centre after Professor Dr Abdus Salam — the country's first Nobel laureate — on the grounds that the scientist followed the Ahmadi faith.

The physics centre had been named after Abdus Salam in December 2016 following the approval of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had also approved a grant for five annual fellowships for Pakistani PhD students.

The fellowship programme was called the Professor Abdus Salam Fellowship. It is unclear whether its renaming is also on the PML-N's agenda.

Asif Khasmiri
May 03, 2018 06:42pm

I do not like or agree with this decision

Cynosure
May 03, 2018 07:33pm

The name should not be changed. Prof. Salam put us on the map. He should be honoured...

Shahida
May 03, 2018 07:46pm

Very sad indeed.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 03, 2018 07:51pm

Love you Dr Salam I take a bow Sir! RIP.

Jawad
May 03, 2018 08:10pm

Such a sad day .. :(

