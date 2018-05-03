Avenfield properties mentioned as being under ownership of Sharifs in UK court decision, IO points out

Documents received by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) via Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) requests do not mention Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as beneficial owners of offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll Ltd, the investigating officer (IO) of the Avenfield reference told an accountability court hearing the case on Thursday.

The examination of the IO, Imran Dogar, continued in court for the second day. Yesterday, he had said that Nawaz had bought the Avenfield properties via the offshore companies in question and was their owner while holding public office.

Today, he continued his line of argument, saying Nawaz is the benamidar owner of the offshore companies.

He also said that Maryam and her brother Hussain were directors and shareholders of Hudaibiya Paper Mills, while their other brother, Hassan, was a shareholder.

He said that the Avenfield properties were also mentioned in a schedule attached with a Queen’s Bench Division decision as being under the ownership of the Sharifs.

When questioned by Nawaz's lawyer Khawaja Harrris, Dogar said he had not attempted to meet Lawrence Radley, a partner at Broomhead.

Radley had, in an earlier hearing, submitted a letter to the accountability court saying that he acted on behalf of unidentified owners of the properties who had bought them through offshore companies. He had stated that instructions for their purchase had not been received from the Sharif family.

However, Dogar explained that since the London properties were bought through offshore companies — which are made to protect the original owner's identity — Radley's letter was deemed irrelevant as it did not divulge any new information.

Jeremy Freeman — a witness to the trust deed regarding the Avenfield properties submitted in the case — and his Freeman Box law firm had also not been included in the investigations since that was not necessary after Radley's statement, Dogar said.

He explained that multiple copies of the trust deed were presented to the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Sharif family's business dealings in the Panamagate case, and even the accused had not relied on the documents presented by Freeman.

Meanwhile, the prosecution and defence lawyers exchanged hot words over the witness's cross-examination.

A NAB director was also admonished by the accountability judge for whispering in the witness's ear, at which he promptly apologised.

The reference, now in its final stages, is among four filed by NAB against the Sharif family on the orders of the Supreme Court.