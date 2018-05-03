DAWN.COM

No deal with US to hand over Dr Shakeel Afridi, FO insists

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated May 03, 2018

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday denied rumours that the sudden decision to move Dr Shakeel Afridi, who was imprisoned for his alleged links to a banned militant group, from Peshawar to Adiala jail was part of a possible deal with the United States government.

Addressing a weekly briefing, FO spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal insisted that government authorities were not planning to swap Afridi for Aafia Siddiqui — who is currently serving a sentence in a US jail for trying to kill US agents and military officers in Afghanistan — or former Pakistani ambassador Hussain Haqqani who resides in the US and is the prime suspect in the Memogate scandal that surfaced in 2011.

Dr Faisal turned down questions about media reports claiming that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had tried to stage a jailbreak in Peshawar in order to rescue Afridi, saying he had no information about the matter since it concerned the interior ministry.

Afridi, a former senior surgeon believed to be in his mid-50s, was arrested eight years ago after it emerged that he had passed on intelligence about former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden to the CIA.

He was accused of helping the CIA track down the Al Qaeda leader in Abbottabad. However, he was never tried on those charges.

It emerged in May 2012 that the doctor had been tried under the Frontier Crimes Regulation and sentenced to 33 years in prison after he was convicted of ties to militants, a charge he has always denied. The sentence was later reduced to 10 years by the FCR commissioner.

Last week, Afridi was airlifted by a helicopter from Peshawar jail amid tight security and was taken to Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

PAK US RELATIONS
Pakistan

soothsayer
May 03, 2018 03:25pm

FO should work out a deal to get Afia Siddiqui back in Pakistan. Let Hussain Haqqani rot in the US.

Yousuf
May 03, 2018 03:32pm

If a US citizen living in the US had passed on intelligence, to USA's number 1 ally Isreal,instead of passing it to US intelligence,that US citizen would also have been behind Bars for treason.No matter how beneficial that Intelligence was for USA or Isreal. There is precedence of this in USA.

Zak
May 03, 2018 03:59pm

Release him & close the matter ...

SHAHID SATTAR
May 03, 2018 04:14pm

One fine morning we will learn that the culprit has been released and is on his way to liberty in the country of his dreams. That is our fate and there is no escape from it. The traitors of Pakistan are welcome to the U.S.A. and they enjoy life afterwards as free beings ever after. This is no case in isolation but rather a regular feature between the two countries.

Observer-India
May 03, 2018 04:20pm

@Zak : He will be released soon and will be one of US citizens.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 03, 2018 04:55pm

No deal must be effected in this crucial and critical case with the U.S.

