SC wraps up Geo salaries case after employees, admin reach agreement

The Supreme Court on Thursday wrapped up the case regarding non-payment of salaries to Geo Television Network employees after being informed that the network's administration and employees have reached an agreement on the matter.

A three-member bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the suo motu case regarding non-payment of salaries to journalists and media workers.

Journalist Hamid Mir, head of the committee formed by the court to resolve the pay dispute at Geo, informed the court that according to the agreement reached between channel administration and employees, the salary backlog for over 90 per cent of employees who earn up to Rs200,000 has been cleared by April 30.

He added that in case of delay in salaries in future, a markup would be paid to the employees.

Meanwhile, Geo TV Network's lawyer requested the court to order the government to pay its bills for advertisements aired on the channel, at which the CJP remarked that this was not a basic rights issue and a separate complaint should be filed if this was the case.

"How can we give an order without hearing the government?" he asked.

The CJP, while wrapping up the case, also remarked that changes to the laws regarding Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) need to be made before the end of the incumbent government's tenure.